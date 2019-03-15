Ourisman Ford Lincoln

6129 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22303
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(188)
Recommend: Yes (186) No (2)
sales Rating

2019Ford Ranger

by Nvabear on 03/15/2019

I love my new Ranger!!!!!!! This truck is fully loaded I feel safe and secure driving it. It has a lot of get up and go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr

by 1980Amen on 02/07/2020

I receive the best services !All staff are nice !I will recommend the Ourisman Automotive of Virginia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great people, great customer service

by Ourisman A+ on 01/27/2020

Always great service, profesional, honest people. Jose the Manager is always checking for customer satisfaction. So far great!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New to VA

by cn123456 on 01/08/2020

Chris was a great help. I am new to the area and driving to the location was my first time on the road in VA. I was also impressed when Chris told me about his MS degree related to engineering and cars. Good to know I chose to work with someone who would be honest with me - as a fellow STEMy. I was a little shocked by the price of mounting a license plate to the front of my car. I think the price was a bit steep, but it needed to be done so I had it placed with you. Overall, good service and will come back with my Ford Focus in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Job

by MHanke2 on 01/07/2020

Excellent job. Did exactly what I asked and above expectation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

20000 Mile Maintenance

by StuartC on 01/06/2020

I scheduled a standard maintenance for my 2018 Ford Mustang for early Saturday morning. The team took my car right on time and completed it quickly and completely. Job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

jane peregoy

by Jane Peregoy on 01/06/2020

The customer service lady at cashier office was great. She corrected a charge that should not been on the bill. But they did not do car wash as promise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Weekend surprise!

by Dshorty on 12/15/2019

the staff was great from the moment we walked in the door. everyone was very helpful and ensured we understood the service for the recall. we got our car back several hours ahead of time. I would definitely come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Last two services performed

by BGlorified2 on 12/15/2019

The former service adviser I had (Joon Ko) was the reason I always returned to Ourismans for service on my vehicle because of his personality, friendliness, commitment, and he always addressed my concerns. When service was performed , he explained in details what was done, and gave recommendations for future service. He would call and give me a progress report and an approximate date/time for completion. I always felt I was getting that VIP treatment. I can not say I get the same treatment from the current service adviser, he needs to kick it up a notch. A new alternator was installed, and my car keys had to be reprogrammed, however the valet key does not work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied

by MKZowner on 11/23/2019

I always find the staff at Ourisman friendly and informative. They know their products!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ourisman ROCKS!

by Scottnasm on 11/14/2019

From it's sales, finance and service, I've never had a had experience with this Dealership. Longtime customer (20+ years: '97 Contour, 03 Ranger, 17 Escape and now 19 F-150) that will go nowhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Experience

by Bskeebro on 11/12/2019

I was greeted in a friendly manner upon my arrival and it lasted until I departed. I was kept abreast on the progression of my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lincoln MKZ

by BKennedy on 11/12/2019

Very helpful and responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Decline in Service Level

by No Name on 11/08/2019

I have noted a decline in the great service I have always received at Ourisman over the past two visits. Previously when my car was returned, it was freshly washed. Not so my last two visits. In fact, on my visit this week, it took 25 minutes after settling my bill for my car to be brought around. I went back to the cashier after about 15 minutes and let her know I was still waiting, so she went and asked again for it to be brought around front. I went back again nearly 10 minutes later to let her know I was still waiting. After that, the car was brought around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ms

by Sandy Smith on 11/04/2019

When I first entered the service department, they young man Mike was on the front and appeared a little frustrated. His original demeanor towards me was not pleasant, however when I brought it to his attention, he was apologetic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good experience!

by Claudia on 11/01/2019

Very nice people, always making feel the customer important and all the staff members are with a great energy, great attitude, smiling and really taking care of the customers. They perform a very good job and the waiting time is fair. Is always nice to use the coupons they send you by mail for oil change or for other services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome

by CASmith on 10/27/2019

After purchasing cars from other dealerships, Ourisman is a breath of fresh air.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by tpfriend on 10/23/2019

Very welcoming advisor at arrival. Noted issues to be checked in the car. All issues were taken care of and fixed promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good

by Jerome Ross on 10/21/2019

You do good job working on on the cars fast results in and out that's good thing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Unscheduled visit

by DocKyle on 10/16/2019

Minor problem with a low tire pressure warning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Rashid mirza

by Rashid mirza on 10/15/2019

I like this dealership because they always take care of me they always provide me rental car to use .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Nikesha on 10/14/2019

Fast and nice service! They were awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
