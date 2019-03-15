Chris was a great help. I am new to the area and driving to the location was my first time on the road in VA. I was also impressed when Chris told me about his MS degree related to engineering and cars. Good to know I chose to work with someone who would be honest with me - as a fellow STEMy. I was a little shocked by the price of mounting a license plate to the front of my car. I think the price was a bit steep, but it needed to be done so I had it placed with you. Overall, good service and will come back with my Ford Focus in the future.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
the staff was great from the moment we walked in the door. everyone was very helpful and ensured we understood the service for the recall. we got our car back several hours ahead of time. I would definitely come back.
The former service adviser I had (Joon Ko) was the reason I always returned to Ourismans for service on my vehicle because of his personality, friendliness, commitment, and he always addressed my concerns. When service was performed , he explained in details what was done, and gave recommendations for future service. He would call and give me a progress report and an approximate date/time for completion. I always felt I was getting that VIP treatment. I can not say I get the same treatment from the current service adviser, he needs to kick it up a notch. A new alternator was installed, and my car keys had to be reprogrammed, however the valet key does not work.
I have noted a decline in the great service I have always received at Ourisman over the past two visits. Previously when my car was returned, it was freshly washed. Not so my last two visits. In fact, on my visit this week, it took 25 minutes after settling my bill for my car to be brought around. I went back to the cashier after about 15 minutes and let her know I was still waiting, so she went and asked again for it to be brought around front. I went back again nearly 10 minutes later to let her know I was still waiting. After that, the car was brought around.
When I first entered the service department, they young man Mike was on the front and appeared a little frustrated. His original demeanor towards me was not pleasant, however when I brought it to his attention, he was apologetic
Very nice people, always making feel the customer important and all the staff members are with a great energy, great attitude, smiling and really taking care of the customers. They perform a very good job and the waiting time is fair. Is always nice to use the coupons they send you by mail for oil change or for other services.
