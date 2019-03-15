service Rating

I have noted a decline in the great service I have always received at Ourisman over the past two visits. Previously when my car was returned, it was freshly washed. Not so my last two visits. In fact, on my visit this week, it took 25 minutes after settling my bill for my car to be brought around. I went back to the cashier after about 15 minutes and let her know I was still waiting, so she went and asked again for it to be brought around front. I went back again nearly 10 minutes later to let her know I was still waiting. After that, the car was brought around. Read more