Most car dealerships will go to extreme lengths to make a sale, salespeople can be downright pushy. This is not the case at Ourisman. Trying to have someone contact you is like pulling teeth, even with a stated interest in wanting to buy one of their vehicles. I was told I’d get a call back the following day regarding financing, four days elapsed and I had to call them again. Received the same old song and dance, still haven’t heard anything and the car I was looking at has now sold. There seems to be a breakdown in communication on sales end here. I wouldn’t recommend this dealer as they don’t seem to care about the prospective buyer or about doing business.
The customer service was excellent. The staff were courteous and answered all my questions. They promptly responded to my call, made an appointment, and took care of the check engine light within a few hours. The quote I received, however, for other issues identified was outrageously high. I was able to get everything done at half the price elsewhere. For this reason, I would not recommend going to the dealership for repairs to a friend. 5 stars for customer service, 1 star for the cost.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I took my 2016 Grand Caravan into Ourisman Dodge last week with transmission problems (actually had it towed in - too dangerous to drive!). One of the service writers - Howard - had been recommended to me from another repair shop and he did a great job helping me. Explained everything - all the alternatives; what I may have to pay; what the powertrain warranty may cover; etc. Turns out I needed a lot of work on the transmission - would have cost me about $5,000. However, Howard and the powertrain warranty made sure that I didn't have to pay anything!
A very good experience all around. Make sure to ask for Howard when you go in there. Nice guy and very knowledgeable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Excellent service visit Ourisman & Geico after rear end accident
by ToyotaCoroll on 08/15/2019
I was rear ended in my parking lot and needed bumper and side door repairs. Ourisman & Geico made this service as painless as possible. Pleasant scheduling, drop off, rental, pick up and in person interactions. Thank you!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is my second experience with something going wrong with my car, but this was much worse. However, Lynn at Ourisman is amazing! She talked to me in language I understood, let me know the challenge of getting these parts but got them quickly anyway, and did not try to hard sell me on any other issues or to buy a new car. I fundamentally dislike talking to car dealerships but Lynn is an absolute gem! Professional, approachable, and knowledgeable. Absolutely first class! I would not go elsewhere.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was in for 2 new tires. Everyone was courteous, prices were competitive and I had a quick turn around. The waiting room was clean and had wi-fi & cell phone chargers. I also leased my car from this dealership and was very happy w/ my Rep, and his thoroughness of demonstrating new features of my Jeep and how to use them.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Took my Jeep Liberty in for a diagnostic. Ourisman gave me a complete report along with all associated costs and timeline to complete work. I decided against the work; my vehicle is past its prime, but I was satisfied with the service call.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a complex problem on a new vehicle. Tim worked diligently with multiple vendors to fix the issue!!! Great customer service and a customer forward focus! Makes me want to continue driving a dodge!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Writer was courteous, and showed me what I needed with recommendations. I forgot his name but he was the young guy towards the rear. (I think of Latin descent). I appreciated his honesty and his ability to answer my questions. Very straight forward and willing to assist any way he could.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes