Most car dealerships will go to extreme lengths to make a sale, salespeople can be downright pushy. This is not the case at Ourisman. Trying to have someone contact you is like pulling teeth, even with a stated interest in wanting to buy one of their vehicles. I was told I’d get a call back the following day regarding financing, four days elapsed and I had to call them again. Received the same old song and dance, still haven’t heard anything and the car I was looking at has now sold. There seems to be a breakdown in communication on sales end here. I wouldn’t recommend this dealer as they don’t seem to care about the prospective buyer or about doing business. Read more