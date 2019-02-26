Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria

5900 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22303
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria

4.6
Overall Rating
(34)
Recommend: Yes (29) No (5)
sales Rating

Great Job

by Dan on 02/26/2019

My salesman Mamo did a phenomenal job. Thank you for being so patient with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
59 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Don’t

by Bill on 05/06/2020

Most car dealerships will go to extreme lengths to make a sale, salespeople can be downright pushy. This is not the case at Ourisman. Trying to have someone contact you is like pulling teeth, even with a stated interest in wanting to buy one of their vehicles. I was told I’d get a call back the following day regarding financing, four days elapsed and I had to call them again. Received the same old song and dance, still haven’t heard anything and the car I was looking at has now sold. There seems to be a breakdown in communication on sales end here. I wouldn’t recommend this dealer as they don’t seem to care about the prospective buyer or about doing business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Excellent customer service; Outrageous cost

by JeepOwner on 12/31/2019

The customer service was excellent. The staff were courteous and answered all my questions. They promptly responded to my call, made an appointment, and took care of the check engine light within a few hours. The quote I received, however, for other issues identified was outrageously high. I was able to get everything done at half the price elsewhere. For this reason, I would not recommend going to the dealership for repairs to a friend. 5 stars for customer service, 1 star for the cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Grand Jeep Cherokee 2012

by Sowingseeds on 12/26/2019

I was very satisfied to return to Ourisman Jeep Dealer for my oil change

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Ourisman of Alexandria

by blazn343 on 11/29/2019

I was very satisfied with the service received at Ourisman of Alexandria. Willie did an exceptional job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty work saved me $5,000

by Bill R. on 11/23/2019

I took my 2016 Grand Caravan into Ourisman Dodge last week with transmission problems (actually had it towed in - too dangerous to drive!). One of the service writers - Howard - had been recommended to me from another repair shop and he did a great job helping me. Explained everything - all the alternatives; what I may have to pay; what the powertrain warranty may cover; etc. Turns out I needed a lot of work on the transmission - would have cost me about $5,000. However, Howard and the powertrain warranty made sure that I didn't have to pay anything! A very good experience all around. Make sure to ask for Howard when you go in there. Nice guy and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Needs Improvement

by Thomas1 on 11/11/2019

Customer service needs improvement, hospitality is not there. They are nice and pushy when they want you to purchase a vehicle, and after that, customer service is terrible.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Ram service

by JCSchaub on 11/04/2019

professional quick and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by Lfountain on 11/02/2019

Outstanding customer service.,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service department

by gilbertjr22 on 09/27/2019

Excellent service provided by Ms. Lynn.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service visit Ourisman & Geico after rear end accident

by ToyotaCoroll on 08/15/2019

I was rear ended in my parking lot and needed bumper and side door repairs. Ourisman & Geico made this service as painless as possible. Pleasant scheduling, drop off, rental, pick up and in person interactions. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad Situation Turned Out Okay

by SatisfiedSRT on 07/10/2019

This is my second experience with something going wrong with my car, but this was much worse. However, Lynn at Ourisman is amazing! She talked to me in language I understood, let me know the challenge of getting these parts but got them quickly anyway, and did not try to hard sell me on any other issues or to buy a new car. I fundamentally dislike talking to car dealerships but Lynn is an absolute gem! Professional, approachable, and knowledgeable. Absolutely first class! I would not go elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional, great job.

by SallyEh on 07/02/2019

I was in for 2 new tires. Everyone was courteous, prices were competitive and I had a quick turn around. The waiting room was clean and had wi-fi & cell phone chargers. I also leased my car from this dealership and was very happy w/ my Rep, and his thoroughness of demonstrating new features of my Jeep and how to use them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome

by Ishmael on 03/21/2019

Was awesome doing business at this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly Honest Service

by DeWanaK on 03/18/2019

Took my Jeep Liberty in for a diagnostic. Ourisman gave me a complete report along with all associated costs and timeline to complete work. I decided against the work; my vehicle is past its prime, but I was satisfied with the service call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Yonathan on 03/14/2019

Howard was great. He kept me posted and he seem very pleasant doing it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by Stuart on 03/03/2019

My experience at Ourisman was great, they were very helpful and got the work done fast! I will be returning!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!!!

by Andrew on 02/22/2019

I had a complex problem on a new vehicle. Tim worked diligently with multiple vendors to fix the issue!!! Great customer service and a customer forward focus! Makes me want to continue driving a dodge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I liked the Service writer

by Serice on 02/22/2019

Writer was courteous, and showed me what I needed with recommendations. I forgot his name but he was the young guy towards the rear. (I think of Latin descent). I appreciated his honesty and his ability to answer my questions. Very straight forward and willing to assist any way he could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

OLD PICK UP TRUCK

by RALPH on 02/18/2019

Old truck was having trouble idling and needed a ew throttle body motor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
