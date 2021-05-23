  1. Home
Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria

3410 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(24)
Recommend: Yes (24) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Most frictionless car buying experience of my life

by Neil on 05/23/2021

These guys are the Pros from Dover. Our salesman,Edward Salamaj, went the extra mile for us on several occasions and wouldn’t stop until every detail was completed, well past quitting time. Mack, their financial person, was equally dedicating and knowledgeable. Our vanity plates had to be swapped out with the DMV and he just made all that happen without us lifting a finger. He also guided us in detail through the multitude of warranty extensions with great recommendations. Also past quitting time. Everyone with whom we met was a pleasure to deal with. We are telling everyone we know that Lindsay is outstanding in customer service and in pricing. They are worth coming in from out of town to buy a car!! So not only did we get a wonderful car; the whole experience was supremely frictionless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

75 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Most Pleased 2021 on 10/06/2021

I have only had good experiences with Lindsey Lexus Alexandria. This is my 17th year dealing with them and the service has always been top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

David R is 5 star!!

by Harry S on 09/11/2021

Very convenient, courteous, professional and thoughtful service. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and friendly

by Ziggy on 08/27/2021

Very fast and always friendly. Appreciate their help when needing to understand what’s happening with the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Top shelf

by T Gray on 07/27/2021

I have been going to Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria, Va for over 15yrs and there service department is the best overall. No other dealerships can match their level of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seamless service!

by Trevor Y on 07/26/2021

My tire was going flat and I had no idea why I called last minute and they got me an appointment right away with Nguyen. Clean service room complementary refreshments. They fixed my car quickly and even washed it. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Michael Moses El on 07/22/2021

A dealer that pays attention to detail and service oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First Service

by JL on 07/12/2021

Saturday service at 7am popular. Lots of cars there but received efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Beyond awesome!

by Retired teacher007 on 06/16/2021

Lindsay Lexus serviced my car for a recall. So they were not making a cent from the work. They finished earlier than expected, washed the car, & filled it with gas!! They were totally COVID safe. I can’t rave enough. Don’t go anywhere else for a Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gaby the Great

by CA on 05/31/2021

Gaby made my service experience incredible. She sets the standard I’m now accustomed to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficiency and Care

by Tim W on 05/28/2021

I am glad I chose Lindsay Lexus Service Department. Everything from scheduling to pickup was efficient and detailed. Tammy, my Service Advisor, asked all the right questions and took care of my first visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend Danzeng

by Tao on 04/18/2021

I highly recommend Danzeng as a sales. As a qualified sales, he is very responsible and friendly. He also answers customer questions at any time when you ask.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service

by Outstanding service on 04/14/2021

Lindsay Lexus Alexandria VA service Dept is outstanding. Scheduling service is easy and they get you in and out very quickly. They delivered my car prior to quoted time. I especially appreciate my service advisor Andrew P. He was so helpful and informative on my service. I highly recommend Lindsay Lexus service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service to Vehicles:5 Stars Staff Best in the industry. Sales: 5Stars

by Michael Griffiths on 04/01/2021

The Lindsey dealership in my experience after 5yrs, is a top notch extremely courteous, staff driven by excellence. Their commitment to the customer is impeccable. Service and Sales are top notch and have shown to be industry leaders. Service:Chris Pryor, Tammy Simone The best. Sales: Petie DeGuzman, All Star seller. Please visit this family at Lindsay Lexus, I guarantee you will not be disappointed, and they will become an embraced addition to your family. Michael

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Chris Pryor is the Best!

by Karen Crawford on 03/31/2021

Chris Pryor has been excellent providing support any time I brought my NX300h in for service. He keeps me informed and was flexible working around my timing to bring/pick-up my car. I have had my car for almost 4 years and Chris and Lindsay Lexus have always been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lindsey Lexus Service Experience

by Mr Prince on 03/30/2021

My recent service experience was great. My service rep (Chris) was insightful, answered questions and provided comprehensive analysis on technicians recommendations of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gaby is great

by Mgm on 03/14/2021

Have worked with Gaby on all of our vehicles. She is terrific! Always courteous, plans in advance, always on time and thorough, and available to answer questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr.Aaron Taylor was the best

by Angela B on 03/06/2021

I recently visited This dealership and purchased a certified used car. My sales consultant was Mr. Aaron Taylor. He was the best. He showed me all the features and explained everything so well. Then repeated asked if I had any questions. He was very kind and courteous. He made me very comfortable with my purchase and followed up on everything we discussed as promised. This was a awesome experience. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

👍

by J mac on 03/05/2021

Service rep . Was exceptional. Good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lexus Service Rep Juan Baez is Great!

by F L Kernodle on 02/27/2021

Juan listens to his clients and addresses any issues that one may have. I know that I can always count on Juan to take care of my car. He treats his customers like family and is very pleasant and considerate. Lindsey Lexus is lucky to have such an excellent service Rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Lindsey’s

by Sylvester booker on 02/26/2021

Lindsey service was excellent. Tammy my service manager was outstanding and Professional I look forward to my next service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

