5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

These guys are the Pros from Dover. Our salesman,Edward Salamaj, went the extra mile for us on several occasions and wouldn’t stop until every detail was completed, well past quitting time. Mack, their financial person, was equally dedicating and knowledgeable. Our vanity plates had to be swapped out with the DMV and he just made all that happen without us lifting a finger. He also guided us in detail through the multitude of warranty extensions with great recommendations. Also past quitting time. Everyone with whom we met was a pleasure to deal with. We are telling everyone we know that Lindsay is outstanding in customer service and in pricing. They are worth coming in from out of town to buy a car!! So not only did we get a wonderful car; the whole experience was supremely frictionless. Read more