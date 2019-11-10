Excellent in Service
by 10/11/2019
I normally don't write reviews for any customer-oriented business unless it is highly exceptional in terms of quality of service or it turned out to be very negative experience. I can tell you from my personal experience that Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria is definitely the former because of their product, people and service. I was thoroughly impressed with how knowledgeable, professional and friendly their sales representatives were when I interacted with them both over the phone and in-person. In fact, I want to call out my particular sales rep, Mr. Jay Emejuru, for his honesty, diligence, excellent service and professionalism because if it wasn't for him, I would have not taken the time to write this review. Like most experienced car buyers, I conduct my own thorough analysis and research on all prospective vehicles regardless if the vehicle new or used and nothing angers me more than you are fed a line of bs from a car salesman who is trying meet his monthly sales quota. What I liked the most about Jay he responded to all my questions with respect to history of the vehicle with integrity, and when he didn't know the answer to my question, he researched it and got back to me promptly with the correct response based on his research. I really appreciated his willingness to help. In my interactions with Jay, I always felt that I was in control of the car buying process and he me assisted tremendously by providing me the answers I needed to make an informed decision. Seasoned car buyers understand that buying a vehicle is a significant financial commitment and I wanted to make sure I wasn't buying a lemon or being pushed a vehicle I didn't want. Jay accomplished all of this in highly respectful and courteous manner. Regardless of the quality of the vehicle, I would never buy or finance a vehicle from dealership that ignores or looks down upon prospective customers with hubris and treats them like garbage. Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria gets it. They understand that "service to the customer" is extremely important--it makes the difference between customer walking out angry or a vehicle sold. My interactions with Jay Emejuru are a testimony to this fact. Based on my favorable experiences, I would highly recommend Jay Emejuru and Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria to any potential future car buyer.
Service
by 07/23/2020
Great customer service. Was able to get an appointment quickly. Work was completed in a reasonable amount of time. Would come back. I would give 5 stars but my car was dirty when I received it back. It may have been washed after service but when I received it was dirtier than when I dropped it off.
Lindsay Cadillac Excellence
by 09/27/2019
I was treated like an old friend by Will Lang at Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria, Virginia. The staff there did everything to make my end-of-lease experience easy and the signing of my new lease efficient. Thanks!
Recent Purchase of a 2019 Cadillac XT4
by 08/01/2019
We recently purchased a 2019 Cadillac XT4 from Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria and were very happy with the quality of service we received from Sales & Leasing Professional, Micky Pickeral and Finance Manager, Gerardo Romero. We found him pleasant, professional, detailed oriented, and willing to go above-and-beyond to ensure we were happy with our car selection. Mickey never made us feel pressured or rushed. If you want a really great customer experience, ask for Micky.
ExCadiGuy
by 07/19/2019
I came into the service center and was greeted by kenia. She said they did not have my appointment because I did it online and proceeded to tell me I should have called even tho she knows it’s more of a hassle. Wrong answer. This is the second time I made an appointment online and it not be there. Either don’t allow online appointments or fix it. I had confirmations and everything. Then she also told me they didn’t have any loaners available. Which ended up being a lie. So this encounter started off bad. Craig took over and even though he was supposed to be off he helped and started to smooth things back over and even got me a loaner which supposedly did not exist 5 minutes earlier. Craig started to restore my faith in the dealership which was good as I’m in the search for a new car. Well that faith was short lived. As I was waiting for my loaner car at the loaner desk the service manager (I assume because he had a desk that overlooked everyone and was behind glass doors that weren’t shut). He called Craig into his office and began to berate him because he took care of a previous customers tire issue and the manager laid into him about it. He asked Craig how he got to the decision to replace this tire and all that kind of stuff. It was completely inappropriate to berate an employee in front of customers. That is a sign of a poor leader. and it started to ruin my view of this dealership. Then the manager asked Craig “is the big burly guy the loaner guy?” First off that’s completely rude and inappropriate. I may be a heavy guy but saying anything inappropriate to describe a person, especially a customer, is just wrong and hurtful. I will not spend another penny at this dealer which is sad because I am in the market for a new car. Then when I came back to pick up my car kenia decided to answer the phone while I was standing there and proceeded to tell that customer that they will not work on her vehicle even tho the lady bought it there. Supposedly it was too old but kenia was not good at handling the call especially while I stood there waiting. Completely bad experience. Won’t be back.
Bad quality service, unprofessional
by 07/15/2019
I took my vehicle for repair, a day after the service advisor called me to tell me that lindsay cadillac is not going to perform repairs on my vehicle. That i need to wait for the manager aproval first. So i had to go pick my vehicle and i waited half hour for lindsay cadillac to bring my keys back.. still waiting for the manager to call me and explain to me why they cant perform repairs..
Mr
by 06/04/2019
Great customer service.. I did not show up for my two previous appointment due to personal issues but when I came in for service an unannounced, I was welcomed and provided excellent service. Thank you for your flexibility
Bait and switch on website
by 04/27/2019
I am unimpressed with Lindsey Cadillac's sales operation. I made a special trip there to see a car that is pictured on Edmunds as available, but they said it has already been sold. I think they bait-and-switch on good deal cars to get you in the door, then try to sell you less desirable vehicles. Would not go back there.
Gone are the days of making things right
by 02/04/2019
I bought a used vehicle from Lindsay Cadillac on January 12th. It was fairly easy we went in test drove and made the deal it was after that I had the issues.I paid cash for the vehicle and they ran my credit anyway which should never have happened. When we test drove the vehicle the windshield was fine, however when the sticker was remover the scratched and the passenger side so badly that we have to have it replace. When I contacted the dealership I was initially told that the vehicle was sold as is which I agreed but when I signed the contract the windshield wasn't all scratched up. At this point we would not recommend Lindsay Cadillac on the credit issue alone since this should never have happened in the first place.
We Love Lindsay Cadillac!
by 11/19/2018
My family has purchased many Cadillacs at Lindsay and it is always a very pleasant experience. The sales staff is very knowledgeable and very easy to work with. Jasper Fazio sold me my most recent Cadillac and she was a joy to work with.
SYLVIA Snyder
by 11/09/2018
My car was towed to Lindasy for repair of radiator and transmission hose. Good work; the car is fine now.
Thank you
by 10/10/2018
Thank you Mickey and Lizzy for taking great care of me. Your service and great smiles were much appreciated and may this be the start of a lasting relationship. Murphy
Great!
by 04/16/2018
I recently bought a 2017 Cadillac STX from Lindsey. The car had been used as a convenience car by the dealership with only about 5000 miles-an approach I have used before in car purchases. John Vyas was greatvery Helpful with no pressure or upselling a new car. He respected both my time and experience. I will be using this dealership to maintain the car due to my experience with the sales approach.
Used 2009 escalade
by 09/04/2017
Going on a year since i bought a 2009 escalade from lindsey, ever since i bought it there has been nothing but problem after problem, first they didn't fix the problem with the front tire they just filped it with air, then the radio juat shuts off, the compressor went a month in and the liftgate wont even open anymore, they dont guarentee anything you buy from them and get nasty on the phone and say its used you get what you buy, they are one of the worst dealers to buy from, stay clear of this place, they just cover up problems with the vehicle and then sell it to you but wont repair anything, i would never buy anything from them again !!!! Bad customer service its all about them making money.
THEY ARE [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/16/2017
I had dropped off my car on august 11th around 1230 for an oil change. i had left my valuables in my car, without thinking twice to look over my belongings i left my car in the service department's care. The very next day i had noticed my diamond earrings were missing worth 4k. i had left it in the charging nook. I understand if things get damaged stained or sucked up bc of vaccuming (which my car was not ) but however sticking their hands in the little console where it doesn't belong for an oil change to remove an item from the car is THEFT ... police called it LARCENY! Of course these people will hide behind the sign and tell me there is nothing i can do about it, comming from a gentleman named MARK.In response in anger i yelled "so you guys can take everything in the car like open season just bc of that sign?!" his simple response was "Yup we're not responsible go to the cop do whatever you want we're not responsible" These people are DISGUSTING low quality in customer service or lack there of UNRELIABLE no INTEGRITY, with zero care for their customers! save yourself the headache and heartache and DO NOT GO HERE!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 03/16/2017
Salesperson Ricky Knight was great! He went the extra mile to be sure we got the car that has made us very happy. We originally came to see a Chevrolet Impala, but found that it did not have all the features we wanted. Mr. Knight worked hard to find a car that had exactly what we wanted. This is my second car from Lindsay Cadillac and both have been/are super. I will happily recommend Mr. Knight and your Dealership to others. Thanks
Love Lindsay Cadillac
by 07/27/2016
This is the second Cadillac we've purchased from Lindsay Cadillac. Both times my experience was excellent. The sales and finance staff are very customer friendly, In particular, John Vyas is very low-key, responsive and no high pressure sales tactics. Follow-on service calls have been equally customer friendly. Highly recommend this dealership.
'16 Cadillac Escalade Purchase
by 06/06/2016
Great process and interaction overall. Salesperson Leigh Voglezon was great and our Finance person as well. Drove up from Fayetteville, NC to purchase the vehicle.
Think Service before you choose Lindsay
by 12/18/2015
If you are considering buying and having Lindsay service your Cadillac or other vehicle read all the reviews and you will see that majority of the service reviews are negative going back 4 plus years. Being a NOVA resident for most of my life and a former GM employee here is my overall summation. The front end (car sales side) of Lindsay Cadillac may do well by their customers but their back end (service side) is terribly disturbing. Im basing this review on 6 years of service on the same vehicle purchased new and serviced from Lindsay Cadillac. I purchased from Lindsay a new 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum edition. I also have the best warranty coverage offered by GM. The vehicle is kept in a heated/air conditioned garage, rarely driven in inclement weather and now has 72,000 miles on it. Ive used several service advisors and only one provided outstanding service one time and he is gone now. Less than 50% of my visits were on time in six years. After making the appointment waiting time is a min of over 2hrs averaged over the 6 years of appointments. Then there is the repair time on top of that or having to get a rental car to cover the time for the repair to be done. Im sure glad Lindsay feels that their time is more important than mine (because thats how you will feel at Lindsay). Dont forget if they mess up you have to bring back the vehicle and sit yet again so for me thats a 45 min drive each way (with no traffic) plus repair time. There has been more than one occasion that I have corrected service writers for trying to up sale a covered warranty issue or incorrectly giving me a price of a part to be replaced. The internet is your friend. Service will tell you its not covered and if you do not do your research they will make you pay for the repair. It seems to be all about UPSALES to them. NOTE: covered warranty leaks, if not pointed out to Lindsay, may not be fixed. Ive had this happen several times with them. I would expect them to watch out for your best interest especially if you have a warranty and they do these so called free multi point inspections each time you are there. I just dont feel that this is the case. Ive minimized my visits the last 18mos to only necessary warranty visits to Lindsay being careful to keep out of pocket expenses to a minimum. It just frustrating to feel like you have to be on guard every time you bring your vehicle in. On the last warranty work done Sept 2015 the strut replacement passenger side developed a vibration and knocking noise after they put new struts in. (remember this- I told them the struts were leaking and I specifically asked if they were going to remove any other parts that would deem necessary for a wheel alignment for this vehicle), they said no both times when in for the repairs! struts could be done without doing a re- alignment. I call back, explained the concern about the knocking he said to let it ride out for a few weeks. Nov 2015 appointment to bring back the vehicle for knocking repair (2 plus hrs wait then vehicle rental) and the next day Im told its the rubber above the spring that appears to be like dry rotting (passenger side only mind you and not noticed upon initial replacement of struts a month ago) and the cost $500 plus not warranty covered. Here is the kicker folks- they removed the upper control arm messing with the camber on the alignment during one of the two visits and did not tell me. I had the vehicle inspected by a licensed /certified ASE tech and they did remove the passenger upper control arm. I did an alignment check after that last appointment and had them print out the results to show Lindsay it was out of alignment. (My alignment is rechecked and done every 6mos) and so it was just done 2 mos before the service at Lindsay. I pursued this thru the GM customer service relations and forwarded the alignment information and my concerns to GM as they requested. I offered for Lindsay to come get the vehicle and make right with what they had done( remember how much time it takes for Lindsay) GM answers with contacted Lindsay and they were not going to do the alignment, or otherwise remediate my loss. They further stated upon my discontent that these are independent dealers and can do as they please with their customers. WOW! Having the ability to have access to several top rated attorneys helped me with my decision in this case. Discussing my options with them it would be easy to get a professional opinion from the ASE/certified tech that the alignment issue was caused from the manipulation of the upper control arm and send a demand letter to Lindsay for repairs. In all reality I really dont want to sit 2 hrs and another 1.5 hrs of drive time plus any other time to get a $99-$129 alignment issues dealt with. Ill get it done by a competent ASE technician that respects their customers. I figure that if they have treated me this way the world of communication can be more powerful tool to use.
Finance Dept Rating
by 10/24/2015
When we first visited Lindsay to purchase a vehicle, we stated to the sales person that we were already preapproved to purchase a SRX 2015. Obviously, there was a miscommunication between the Sales Person and Finance Dept. Finance Dept decided he was going to request for financing the vehicle under there financial resources. All the financial dept did was make a mockery out of my Credit Report, by having all the financial resources showing all their request for credit. History receiving letters from at least 5 financial resources that they were able to assist me cause of my credit score and/or history. We sat there in the sales person office from12:00-2:30 to wait to see which company would finance the vehicle at the craziest APR at 10.99%, which we already told the sales person that we were pre-approved. Another thing, the advertisement of the miles on this vehicle was 112, but when we purchased the vehicle the odometer reading was 525 miles. While the sales person sat in the vehicle with us setting the OnStar and Siriuxm, I noticed the miles and informed the sales person why is the miles different; she stated "I have no idea". After leaving Lindsay, we decided to return the next day to find out really what happened to the miles. The sales person "stated it was her fault; she made a mistake and read it wrong; there was nothing she could do about." We asked her if we could get some resolution to this mistake; she spoke with the Manager; he offereda $499 to have a protected coat to the outside of the vehicle. We accepted it, and that was the end of it.
Go see Remi!
by 09/10/2015
After vowing never to shop at this cadillac dealership again... after 2 unsuccessful and unsatifactory experiences with a rude, unknowledgable and uninterested car salesman... whom shall remain nameless. I gave it another try after seeing the car of my dreams at this dealership from cars.com. I was redirected, to Remi! A fresh, new and vibrant car salesman here at Lindsay Cadillac of Arlington. From the moment we spoke on the phone I knew that he was the car salesman for me. He was very knowledgable and didnt get tired or irritated with my excessive questioning. His customer service skills are STELLAR! If you are on the look out for a car go see Remi, he is def the guy for you!
