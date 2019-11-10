service Rating

If you are considering buying and having Lindsay service your Cadillac or other vehicle read all the reviews and you will see that majority of the service reviews are negative going back 4 plus years. Being a NOVA resident for most of my life and a former GM employee here is my overall summation. The front end (car sales side) of Lindsay Cadillac may do well by their customers but their back end (service side) is terribly disturbing. Im basing this review on 6 years of service on the same vehicle purchased new and serviced from Lindsay Cadillac. I purchased from Lindsay a new 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum edition. I also have the best warranty coverage offered by GM. The vehicle is kept in a heated/air conditioned garage, rarely driven in inclement weather and now has 72,000 miles on it. Ive used several service advisors and only one provided outstanding service one time and he is gone now. Less than 50% of my visits were on time in six years. After making the appointment waiting time is a min of over 2hrs averaged over the 6 years of appointments. Then there is the repair time on top of that or having to get a rental car to cover the time for the repair to be done. Im sure glad Lindsay feels that their time is more important than mine (because thats how you will feel at Lindsay). Dont forget if they mess up you have to bring back the vehicle and sit yet again  so for me thats a 45 min drive each way (with no traffic) plus repair time. There has been more than one occasion that I have corrected service writers for trying to up sale a covered warranty issue or incorrectly giving me a price of a part to be replaced. The internet is your friend. Service will tell you its not covered and if you do not do your research they will make you pay for the repair. It seems to be all about UPSALES to them. NOTE: covered warranty leaks, if not pointed out to Lindsay, may not be fixed. Ive had this happen several times with them. I would expect them to watch out for your best interest especially if you have a warranty and they do these so called free multi point inspections each time you are there. I just dont feel that this is the case. Ive minimized my visits the last 18mos to only necessary warranty visits to Lindsay being careful to keep out of pocket expenses to a minimum. It just frustrating to feel like you have to be on guard every time you bring your vehicle in. On the last warranty work done Sept 2015 the strut replacement passenger side developed a vibration and knocking noise after they put new struts in. (remember this- I told them the struts were leaking and I specifically asked if they were going to remove any other parts that would deem necessary for a wheel alignment for this vehicle), they said no both times when in for the repairs! struts could be done without doing a re- alignment. I call back, explained the concern about the knocking he said to let it ride out for a few weeks. Nov 2015 appointment to bring back the vehicle for knocking repair (2 plus hrs wait then vehicle rental) and the next day Im told its the rubber above the spring that appears to be like dry rotting (passenger side only mind you and not noticed upon initial replacement of struts a month ago) and the cost $500 plus not warranty covered. Here is the kicker folks- they removed the upper control arm messing with the camber on the alignment during one of the two visits and did not tell me. I had the vehicle inspected by a licensed /certified ASE tech and they did remove the passenger upper control arm. I did an alignment check after that last appointment and had them print out the results to show Lindsay it was out of alignment. (My alignment is rechecked and done every 6mos) and so it was just done 2 mos before the service at Lindsay. I pursued this thru the GM customer service relations and forwarded the alignment information and my concerns to GM as they requested. I offered for Lindsay to come get the vehicle and make right with what they had done( remember how much time it takes for Lindsay)  GM answers with contacted Lindsay and they were not going to do the alignment, or otherwise remediate my loss. They further stated upon my discontent that these are independent dealers and can do as they please with their customers. WOW! Having the ability to have access to several top rated attorneys helped me with my decision in this case. Discussing my options with them it would be easy to get a professional opinion from the ASE/certified tech that the alignment issue was caused from the manipulation of the upper control arm and send a demand letter to Lindsay for repairs. In all reality I really dont want to sit 2 hrs and another 1.5 hrs of drive time plus any other time to get a $99-$129 alignment issues dealt with. Ill get it done by a competent ASE technician that respects their customers. I figure that if they have treated me this way the world of communication can be more powerful tool to use. Read more