Where to begin? This will be a long review. The short version: Don't buy a used car from them and get the warranty if you do. You'll need it. The long Version: The car I was sold was a "well-maintained, leased and serviced at BMW Alexandria car." The car I bought has required two visits to the mechanic for engine issues, the most recent incident left me on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck. I've owned the car for 7 months and driven it less than 7k miles. This is a 5 year old BMW!! The experience with this dealership has been pretty bad from the start. After the test drive, the salesman and I came to the conclusion that our valuation of the car was too far apart, so I asked him to let me know if the price of the car goes down. Two weeks later, I noticed the car had been reduced and now much closer to my valuation, so I expected a call. I waited three days, but no call. I guess they didn't really want to sell this car (I should have left it alone there). Unfortunately, I went in and bought the car outright. From this point on they treated me as if they were doing me a favor. The registration was completed incorrectly, which I pointed out to the finance guy before I signed the paperwork. I showed him the paperwork I filled out. He printed out a new doc to reflect the information he wrote down. He responded with "it doesn't matter how I fill it out. The DMV will correct it." Then he decided he didn't want to register the car for me at all, and told me to do it on my own. He also told me that they would ship my title directly to the DMV in two weeks, so that I could complete the registration. Whatever, fine. I waited three weeks just to be sure. I got to the DMV and everything this dude said was incorrect. The paperwork was filled out incorrectly and the title was not shipped to the DMV. Mind you, I live over an hour away from the dealership. I call up BMW to explain their error. The title/finance guy denied making the mistake and tells me there's nothing he could do. He forgot that he gave me a copy of the paperwork I filled out with the correct registration info "to hang on my wall." Reluctantly, he acquiesced and I had to drive back out there to correct the title transfer documents. I called a week later to determine the status and the back office had no idea where my title was and could not tell me when it would be processed. I had them send me renewed temporary plates. Two weeks later they located the title and shipped it to me. Fast forward four months. During a beautiful Saturday afternoon drive, I had just passed a car and began to slow down when my car lost all engine power. The car started to shutter and bog down like it was about to stall. WTF? I called the service department to see when the spark plugs were changed. They said never. The car had almost 60k miles on it and should have been changed at 35k. I was upset. How can you call a car well maintained without doing a tune-up? The service guy told me he'd call me back. No response for two days. I decided to leave a message for the service manager requesting a call back to discuss. No response. Finally, I called the used car sales manager. He told me that he would look into it. He called back the next day to let me know that the plugs were changed and that it was easy to miss on the service report. Hmm...you guys don't know how to read your own service reports? I decided to do my own research and identified the problem. I had the car serviced and then sent the pictures to the sales manager to show him what his well-maintained car looked like. No response. I called him two weeks later asking for an explanation. He told me that's what warranties are for. Nice. Fast forward two months. After 15 minutes of light driving my car's temp light comes on and the car loses all power. I'm stuck on a windy road with no shoulder and a blind corner. I managed to get the car off the road without incident and towed home. I left a message for the used car sales manager. No response. Very long story short....don't buy a used car from these guys and don't expect to be treated like a valued customer. I should have bought an audi or a lexus. Read more