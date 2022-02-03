2 out of 5 stars service Rating

We have a 2007 Sedona that is having power door issues. We have owned the car for 8 months and the last 4 months we have been at the dealer WEEKLY because they can not seem to fix the problem. I now have a claim open with Kia Consumer in hopes to get this issue fixed. The dealer continues to say the problem is fixed and we no sooner pull out of the parking lot the problem starts again. Or they say they can not duplicate the issue! So frustrated! We just picked the vehicle up Thursday night and the doors started jamming and not closing Friday morning. This after it was in there for a week to be fixed. We had just picked it up the week prior after it again being in there for another week supposedly being fixed. We have to pay out of pocket for a rental car because they will not cover it! We have been civil the whole time but now are beyond frustrated. Customer Service is awful.