Berlin City's Kia of Burlington

586 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT 05495
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Berlin City's Kia of Burlington

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joanne from RI

by JRoyley on 03/02/2022

Had a great experience with Tom and Dedrick while purchasing my 2017 Nissan Frontier ProX 4! Prompt communication by text and email. We drove up from RI and the truck was polished up and waiting. Paperwork process was quick and smooth. I’d make the drive again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

they will never leave you alone

by NS on 07/23/2020

I had a horrific buying experience with berlin city kia and have been trying to get off their mailing/email lists since. You can click on the unsubscribe, you can call them directly, you can file BBB complaints.....the messages just keep coming. RUN from this dealer. Not a single thing they have told me (including that they've removed me from their mailing lists) has been true.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stay away!

by Jeffreylawyer on 03/27/2018

If I could give them a negative star I would! I understand my situation wasnt ideal or easy! But that being said they didnt listen to me, kept trying to get me to buy vehicles I didnt want, my sales agent was brand new and I dont think he should have been on the floor yet! They continued to run credit apps after being told to stop! Our credit was ran 12 TIMES!!! Dropping my credit score significantly! Wasnt communicated with very well. This place is awful! I love Kia but I HATE Berlin city! I will never recommend this dealership to anyone or ever consider using them in the future, Ill drive 5,000 miles to a different dealership if I have too!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Trust

by ron99l on 04/20/2015

When we signed the lease for the Kia that we purchased there was never any communication on length of the lease. We have always done a 36 month lease. When we received the bill for this lease it was for 48 munth lease. We would have never signed a 48 month lease. They are saying that it is too bad but it is done. I am doing what I can about it. I will never recommend them to anyone. <br><br> **UPDATED-April 24, 2015** I wish to edit the evaluation that I did on the Berlin City Kia dealership. They have subsequently met with us. And taken action with us to clear the issues that we had they were very thorough and personable. We are very satisfied with action that was taken. And we can justify there quality and desire to satisfy there customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Power Door Issues

by maememories24 on 08/13/2011

We have a 2007 Sedona that is having power door issues. We have owned the car for 8 months and the last 4 months we have been at the dealer WEEKLY because they can not seem to fix the problem. I now have a claim open with Kia Consumer in hopes to get this issue fixed. The dealer continues to say the problem is fixed and we no sooner pull out of the parking lot the problem starts again. Or they say they can not duplicate the issue! So frustrated! We just picked the vehicle up Thursday night and the doors started jamming and not closing Friday morning. This after it was in there for a week to be fixed. We had just picked it up the week prior after it again being in there for another week supposedly being fixed. We have to pay out of pocket for a rental car because they will not cover it! We have been civil the whole time but now are beyond frustrated. Customer Service is awful.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
38 cars in stock
0 new0 used38 certified pre-owned
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
0 new|0 used|
10 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Optima
Kia Optima
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

