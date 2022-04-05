5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to Handy Downtown, looking for a sports car and they've got a lot! We met Zach as we entered the building, he was great and took time to help us and answer all our questions. Once we decided on the car, we didn't have a lot of time due to other obligations, but he was fast and made everything work in the time we had. We had to leave and but once we got back to the dealership the staff moved fast, got the car out of the show room and we signed documents all within an hour! Overall, great buying experience and loving the new to me car! If you're in the market, I recommend reaching out to Zach at Handy Downtown. Read more