Customer Reviews of Handy Toyota
The best Salesman to work with and the best dealer around.
by 05/04/2022on
If you're ever in the market to buy a new Toyota, please stop in to see Lee Bodette at Handy Toyota. I purchased a new Rav Hybrid and Lee and his team made the purchase effortless. I think he was as excited to teach me about the Rav's options as I was in trying them !!! In this day of not being able to receive new cars, Lee was able to quickly get me on a list and delivered sooner than expected. Give him a call !!!
Car buying made easy
by 05/03/2022on
Went to Handy Downtown, looking for a sports car and they've got a lot! We met Zach as we entered the building, he was great and took time to help us and answer all our questions. Once we decided on the car, we didn't have a lot of time due to other obligations, but he was fast and made everything work in the time we had. We had to leave and but once we got back to the dealership the staff moved fast, got the car out of the show room and we signed documents all within an hour! Overall, great buying experience and loving the new to me car! If you're in the market, I recommend reaching out to Zach at Handy Downtown.
Repair 2012 Subaru forester
by 05/02/2022on
Brought car in again, for service. Tory went beyond her job duties, by checking her email on her day off, to make sure work to be done, was approved through aul. Although there are ongoing issues with car, Handy Downtown sold me, Tory did an outstanding job with her knowledge and professional.
Great experience purchasing new Tacoma
by 05/01/2022on
Jordan was professional, friendly and good to deal with.
NICE UPGRADE!
by 04/27/2022on
From start to finish, this dealership is top-notch. The sales manager was knowledgeable and helpful (Sam), So was Jean Marie Bugwiza in sales!
Great experience!
by 04/22/2022on
A great car buying experience! Jean Marie was friendly, knowledgeable and helpful throughout the entire process.
Great Service
by 04/20/2022on
I recently brought my vehicle in for service and was a great experience. Ashley Allegini my service advisor was polite, courteous and very informative during my visit. I would recommend anyone to come to Handy Toyota for service or to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service
by 04/13/2022on
Tory in service Went above and beyond to help me with all the issues from a rodent and the wires in my truck from giving me updates daily to even reaching out to insurance for a delay for a i delt with ! I had a great experience with her and all the techs at Handy's !
Handy Toyota Review
by 04/06/2022on
Great customer service overall. Matt D & Eric M were wonderful to work with.
Excellent Experience
by 04/02/2022on
Ali Kamal is our favorite person to work with. He is honest, kind, and thorough. We have leased several vehicles through him and will continue to do so. The dealership itself is welcoming and clean. I highly recommend this dealership.
Amazing Experience
by 03/25/2022on
Thank you to Adam Bentley for making this the easiest car buying experience ever! Wonderful to work with and always looks out for the customer. Sam Farrar and Dennis Gebhardt made all of the paperwork and official business side of things easy as well! Highly recommend shopping here!
Checked exhaust
by 03/22/2022on
Needed my 2007 Toyota Camry hybrid exhaust checked due to excessive noise. Ashley showed me all cost and explained clearly what I needed done. She was very nice to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Handy’s toyota
by 03/15/2022on
Great experience with handy Toyota today. Pick up a 22 tundra and could be happier. Lee Bodette made it happen. Great service . Would highly recommend
So lucky to have found Handy's Toyota!
by 03/13/2022on
If you are in the market for a new/used car, you know this is a tricky time to purchase. After several weeks of looking for a car when mine died and was too expensive to repair, I was fortunate to find 3 new Toyota AWD Prius on the Handy's lot! Cody and Aaron were terrific in getting me into my new car quickly and headache free! Highly recommend Handy's!
My new Carolla Cross
by 03/11/2022on
I have leased 4 vehicles from Handy Toyota and each time my experience is great. I worked with Jesse who helped me pick a perfect car for me he even helped me set up the app on my phone and the bluetooth. He explained everything about the car . with my lease I get free maintenance and oil change and tire rotations . I highly recommend Handy Toyota .
Car purchase
by 03/08/2022on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Handy Toyota and had the pleasure of working with Lee Bodette. He was great at answering any questions I had concerning the purchase of my new Corolla.Handy Toyota and Lee Bodette gave me by far the easiest and most painless car buying experience to date. I would highly recommend Lee and Handy Toyota for your next vehicle purchase. You won’t be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased!
by 03/07/2022on
Handy Toyota, Adam and Lee Bodette were all amazing! Excellent customer service, promptly responses to all our questions and closed the deal! I highly recommend.
March Service 2020 Rav4
by 03/04/2022on
My service advisor today was Alan. He was very friendly and professional. Alan reviewed the service work to be completed at check-in, texted me with suggested service to consider recommended by technician and explained everything that was done at checkout. Work was completed on time. A very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Alan for great service
by 03/03/2022on
Helpful with humor. Helped me understand what to watch on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lee Bodette did a great job
by 02/28/2022on
Lee greeted us at the door and he helped us buy the used highlander we really wanted. Lee and the Handy team are worth the drive up from Chittenden County.
My easiest vehicle purchase
by 02/21/2022on
By far the most efficient, friendly and helpful sales/service team!!! Specific shout out to Jesse; Jesse was incredibly helpful when I was building my new vehicle as well as when it came time for me to purchase it. Also, Thanks to Dennis for his time and patience regarding the financing process and also to sales manager, Kyle Ward for making it happen with my trade in. Thanks to all of you for making my purchase easy and fun!!