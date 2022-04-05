Skip to main content
Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022

Handy Toyota

Handy Toyota
Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022
701 Highgate Rd, Saint Albans, VT 05478
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Handy Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
4.85 out of 5 stars(345)
Recommend: Yes (129) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
345 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best Salesman to work with and the best dealer around.

by Steve on 05/04/2022

If you're ever in the market to buy a new Toyota, please stop in to see Lee Bodette at Handy Toyota. I purchased a new Rav Hybrid and Lee and his team made the purchase effortless. I think he was as excited to teach me about the Rav's options as I was in trying them !!! In this day of not being able to receive new cars, Lee was able to quickly get me on a list and delivered sooner than expected. Give him a call !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying made easy

by R Phillips on 05/03/2022

Went to Handy Downtown, looking for a sports car and they've got a lot! We met Zach as we entered the building, he was great and took time to help us and answer all our questions. Once we decided on the car, we didn't have a lot of time due to other obligations, but he was fast and made everything work in the time we had. We had to leave and but once we got back to the dealership the staff moved fast, got the car out of the show room and we signed documents all within an hour! Overall, great buying experience and loving the new to me car! If you're in the market, I recommend reaching out to Zach at Handy Downtown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repair 2012 Subaru forester

by 2012 subaru forester junk by c on 05/02/2022

Brought car in again, for service. Tory went beyond her job duties, by checking her email on her day off, to make sure work to be done, was approved through aul. Although there are ongoing issues with car, Handy Downtown sold me, Tory did an outstanding job with her knowledge and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience purchasing new Tacoma

by Scott on 05/01/2022

Jordan was professional, friendly and good to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

NICE UPGRADE!

by Bob F on 04/27/2022

From start to finish, this dealership is top-notch. The sales manager was knowledgeable and helpful (Sam), So was Jean Marie Bugwiza in sales!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by JB on 04/22/2022

A great car buying experience! Jean Marie was friendly, knowledgeable and helpful throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Scott P on 04/20/2022

I recently brought my vehicle in for service and was a great experience. Ashley Allegini my service advisor was polite, courteous and very informative during my visit. I would recommend anyone to come to Handy Toyota for service or to buy a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing Service

by Tanner on 04/13/2022

Tory in service Went above and beyond to help me with all the issues from a rodent and the wires in my truck from giving me updates daily to even reaching out to insurance for a delay for a i delt with ! I had a great experience with her and all the techs at Handy's !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Handy Toyota Review

by M Stay on 04/06/2022

Great customer service overall. Matt D & Eric M were wonderful to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Danielle TH on 04/02/2022

Ali Kamal is our favorite person to work with. He is honest, kind, and thorough. We have leased several vehicles through him and will continue to do so. The dealership itself is welcoming and clean. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience

by Scott on 03/25/2022

Thank you to Adam Bentley for making this the easiest car buying experience ever! Wonderful to work with and always looks out for the customer. Sam Farrar and Dennis Gebhardt made all of the paperwork and official business side of things easy as well! Highly recommend shopping here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Checked exhaust

by Cew on 03/22/2022

Needed my 2007 Toyota Camry hybrid exhaust checked due to excessive noise. Ashley showed me all cost and explained clearly what I needed done. She was very nice to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Handy’s toyota

by J gados on 03/15/2022

Great experience with handy Toyota today. Pick up a 22 tundra and could be happier. Lee Bodette made it happen. Great service . Would highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So lucky to have found Handy's Toyota!

by Lynn C on 03/13/2022

If you are in the market for a new/used car, you know this is a tricky time to purchase. After several weeks of looking for a car when mine died and was too expensive to repair, I was fortunate to find 3 new Toyota AWD Prius on the Handy's lot! Cody and Aaron were terrific in getting me into my new car quickly and headache free! Highly recommend Handy's!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Carolla Cross

by Dorraine Partlow on 03/11/2022

I have leased 4 vehicles from Handy Toyota and each time my experience is great. I worked with Jesse who helped me pick a perfect car for me he even helped me set up the app on my phone and the bluetooth. He explained everything about the car . with my lease I get free maintenance and oil change and tire rotations . I highly recommend Handy Toyota .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by Brian Stewart on 03/08/2022

I recently purchased a vehicle from Handy Toyota and had the pleasure of working with Lee Bodette. He was great at answering any questions I had concerning the purchase of my new Corolla.Handy Toyota and Lee Bodette gave me by far the easiest and most painless car buying experience to date. I would highly recommend Lee and Handy Toyota for your next vehicle purchase. You won’t be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very pleased!

by AMP on 03/07/2022

Handy Toyota, Adam and Lee Bodette were all amazing! Excellent customer service, promptly responses to all our questions and closed the deal! I highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

March Service 2020 Rav4

by Danny D on 03/04/2022

My service advisor today was Alan. He was very friendly and professional. Alan reviewed the service work to be completed at check-in, texted me with suggested service to consider recommended by technician and explained everything that was done at checkout. Work was completed on time. A very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks Alan for great service

by Pp on 03/03/2022

Helpful with humor. Helped me understand what to watch on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lee Bodette did a great job

by David on 02/28/2022

Lee greeted us at the door and he helped us buy the used highlander we really wanted. Lee and the Handy team are worth the drive up from Chittenden County.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My easiest vehicle purchase

by Jeff LaBossiere on 02/21/2022

By far the most efficient, friendly and helpful sales/service team!!! Specific shout out to Jesse; Jesse was incredibly helpful when I was building my new vehicle as well as when it came time for me to purchase it. Also, Thanks to Dennis for his time and patience regarding the financing process and also to sales manager, Kyle Ward for making it happen with my trade in. Thanks to all of you for making my purchase easy and fun!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
