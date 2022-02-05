5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would never be able to put into words how thankful I am for for Matt Artus at Handy Chevrolet in St Albans, Vermont. My husband and I both bought vehicles there a few years back and this man truly listened to us and found us our vehicles that were perfect for us. My husband and I both were a pretty good judge of character and we both felt at complete ease with Matt and we felt we could put our trust in him. Purchasing a vehicle can be a daunting process but Matt made it feel so effortless for us. Even after the sale he stayed in touch and made sure that if we ever needed anything, he would be there for us. I lost my husband recently and needed to make some changes regarding my husbands truck and a vehicle that I would love and not have to worry about my payments. People around me were telling me to do this or that or go here or there but my gut told me to go where I knew a man that I could trust and that was Matt Artus. It was a huge thing for me to now do on my own without my husband but I can honestly say that once again I felt fully at ease with Matt and I knew he had my best interest in heart and once again, I walked out of Handy's feeling confident and drove away with a vehicle that I love. Thank You so much Matt Artus, your the Best !!! Read more