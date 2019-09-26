sales Rating

Found a used 2015 Toyota RAV4 on their website. Requested information, which they responded quickly, and everything seemed great. Made an appointment to go see the car with intention to buy, letting them know that it was over 1 hour 15 minute drive to their location. They confirmed the appointment via e-mail, and then confirmed it again by phone. So, my wife and I went off to see the car ... 15 minute before we were to arrive, we get a call ... the person ask to reschedule the appointment because they couldn't find the car or the key. He said, perhaps someone took it as a "chase car", but not to worry because no one else was looking at the car. However, why don't you still come in and we can fill out all the paperwork and we can just deliver it to you when it comes back in. Excuse me!!! We still have not seen the car, so how can we do paperwork to buy something we have not seen yet ... so, we went home. Despite numerous e-mails (which got progressively pissy) and one phone call to see what was up ... crickets!!! Stay away ... I feel that this was just a scam to get us to come in and maybe buy something else. The reason for looking at this car was that it was $1000 less then any other dealer with similar cars, and this only had 16,000 miles. I thought it was strange to be that much cheaper, which now makes sense why it felt like a scam to get us there. So, why not call me back when the car returned? When I got home the car was already pulled from the website. There are so many better dealers out there ... Went to New Country in Clifton Park, NY and purchased a new RAV4 instead. Again, stay away ... felt like a scam!!! Read more