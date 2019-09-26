Extremely disappointed
We purchased a used a Toyota for their sister store Honda while renovation was being done at yours. We were sitting down to do the financing with the manager PJ and he strongly encouraged us to purchase the gold warranty because it was a used vehicle , It covered everything ! we paid $2700 extra and were on our way . when trying to use said warranty last month it had never been submitted by the dealership and now we are fighting to get back our money at the very least because they said the truck was too old for the warranty . It has been seven months since we bought the vehicle and the warranty we purchase is not valid ,they are terrible about returning your calls or making anything right we are fighting for full reimbursement at this point !
Worst customer service
Sold a bad car and refused to honor warranty. No customer service. Do not fo business here.
Stay away ...
Found a used 2015 Toyota RAV4 on their website. Requested information, which they responded quickly, and everything seemed great. Made an appointment to go see the car with intention to buy, letting them know that it was over 1 hour 15 minute drive to their location. They confirmed the appointment via e-mail, and then confirmed it again by phone. So, my wife and I went off to see the car ... 15 minute before we were to arrive, we get a call ... the person ask to reschedule the appointment because they couldn't find the car or the key. He said, perhaps someone took it as a "chase car", but not to worry because no one else was looking at the car. However, why don't you still come in and we can fill out all the paperwork and we can just deliver it to you when it comes back in. Excuse me!!! We still have not seen the car, so how can we do paperwork to buy something we have not seen yet ... so, we went home. Despite numerous e-mails (which got progressively pissy) and one phone call to see what was up ... crickets!!! Stay away ... I feel that this was just a scam to get us to come in and maybe buy something else. The reason for looking at this car was that it was $1000 less then any other dealer with similar cars, and this only had 16,000 miles. I thought it was strange to be that much cheaper, which now makes sense why it felt like a scam to get us there. So, why not call me back when the car returned? When I got home the car was already pulled from the website. There are so many better dealers out there ... Went to New Country in Clifton Park, NY and purchased a new RAV4 instead. Again, stay away ... felt like a scam!!!
Pleasant positive experience
With Carbone Honda website, I was able to view their inventory, choose a car that met my expectations & read reviews before even test driving it. Aidan, finance manger, took the stress away from me while obtaining the best interest rate. Joe Baity,sales, walked me thru all the bells& whistles my Honda had to offer while handing me the manuals. They made me feel like I was the only customer in the dealership that day. Never rushed, answered all my questions, & maintained a professional attitude thru out the process.
Worked hard to get me the car I wanted
Carbone Toyota has been great to me since I moved out to Bennington to teach at Bennington College. They gave me great service on my 2005 Prius, and when it broke down, worked hard with Toyota financing to give me a great deal on a new 2017 Prius. And they even let me drive a loaner vehicle to Ohio and back for a conference for a week and only charged me for 2 days. Thanks so much to Josh and all the folks at Carbone Toyota!
TACOMA
Mr. Quinn's team at Carbone Toyota of Bennington VT is second to none. From sales to service & parts, all departments have a customer focused approach. My experience from walking in the door to delivery of the vehicle and beyond has been excellent. Matt Schilling worked hard to make sure I found the vehicle that was right for me rather than just trying to make a sale. That's the kind of salesman everyone should be so fortunate to work with. Special thanks to the staff in the the finance department, Joe & Aidan, for all your assistance as I weighed my payment options on through to finalizing all the paperwork. Great working with you both! Following the sale the service department didn't miss a beat either. Angie, and a tech in service whose name I did not catch, worked together to quickly address a concern I had just days after I took delivery of the vehicle. In the end there was nothing wrong with the vehicle, I just needed additional guidance. Once Angie and the tech spent a few minutes with me to explain things, my concern was no longer an issue. Bottom line is this... If you are shopping for a Toyota, do yourself a favor and visit Mr. Quinn and his team in Bennington VT before making any final decisions. Odds are you'll be glad you did....I know I certainly am.
Easiest Place to Buy a Car
Working with Rob Albreada made buying a car so easy and painless. Excellent price, excellent service, excellent salesman. No hassle and best deal around!
Carbone toyota
Not really a big fan of car shopping; but with the help of Michael Rosso, this experience was great. Michael did not play games. He was very straight and did not waste my time. I was able to put my deal together over the phone-which saved me a lot of time. Carbone should recognize the efforts of Mike Rosso.
Great experience
This was the best car buying experience I have ever had. Jimmy was knowledgeable about the car we wanted and gave us a great deal. I will be recommending him to everyone I know who is thinking about buying a new cae.
Very Pleased...
I was very pleased with the process of purchasing/leasing a new vehicle from Carbone Toyota of Bennington. I knew I wanted a Highlander; model and color. Jeremy Thurber listened to what I wanted and with the sales manager, Joe, assisting made it happen. Jeremy took a great deal time to go over the features of the car when it arrived, he even called me back a month later to come visit and and let him know how things were going. I felt confident in leasing the Highlander from Carbone of Bennington. M. Johnson
Now That's Service
What a completely pleasant experience. From the moment we walked in, we were treated warmly and professionally. They answered all our questions and met all our desires plus some. Many thanks to Jeremy for is outstanding service. A one of a kind client representative.
Great transaction!
This is my third transaction (one purchase and two leases) with Rich Weinblad. If you want the best there is....call Rich Weinblad! If 10 stars were an option, that would be my rating for Rich!
The Best
Carbone Toyota was wonderful!! Shawn was our sales person and he made us feel welcomed, comfortable, and shopping for a car fun!! All the people at Carbone were helpful and handled all the paper work, All we had to do was get in our beautiful new car!!
Best buying experience in 25 yrs
Jeremy T and Leo made our RAV4 purchase the easiest deal yet, HONEST, fair, fast, and informed. We are a 3 Toyota vehicle family and will never buy anywhere else.
Excellent service
Wonderful staff. Super helpful. I am one happy customer.
great experience!
This is the third vehicle that I have bought from this dealership. They not only gave me the best price but were provessional and straight forward throughout the entire buying process. It is obvious that the dealer is committed to customer satisfaction.
A waste of time
"It's the end of the month we will give you a good deal." What was the deal? MSRP. No need to give business to this type of a dealership when there are many others out there will give you a no hassle price.
