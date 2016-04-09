Carbone Hyundai of Vermont
Customer Reviews of Carbone Hyundai of Vermont
Happy Now
by 09/04/2016on
I have never left any dealership as happy as I was after the purchase of my 2016 Ford F-150. I will with confidence recommend the Carbone dealership to my family or my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service! Great People!
by 11/02/2014on
I have nothing but positive things to say about my experience with this dealership. Not only was the staff incredibly accommodating, but the entire atmosphere of Carbone Hyundai of Vermont was both inviting and very professional. The staff helped provide me with a vehicle that I love and am proud to own! They took the time to ensure that I was driving away with the car that I wanted and would be the safest for my lifestyle. As a first time car owner, I would definitely recommend buying through this dealership. I felt completely at ease and sure that buying through this group was the right choice. Thank you again, Joe Forest and the rest of Carbone Hyundai of Vermont!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments