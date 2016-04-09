5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have nothing but positive things to say about my experience with this dealership. Not only was the staff incredibly accommodating, but the entire atmosphere of Carbone Hyundai of Vermont was both inviting and very professional. The staff helped provide me with a vehicle that I love and am proud to own! They took the time to ensure that I was driving away with the car that I wanted and would be the safest for my lifestyle. As a first time car owner, I would definitely recommend buying through this dealership. I felt completely at ease and sure that buying through this group was the right choice. Thank you again, Joe Forest and the rest of Carbone Hyundai of Vermont! Read more