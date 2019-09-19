Car's that need to be back on the road!
by 09/19/2019on
My experience with Autosource was great! I was looking for a Cadillac CT6 with low miles and premium or platinum trim. I found one here in a beautiful color with only 10k miles on it and 15k less than a clean title vehicle, thanks Autosource!
Car's that need to be back on the road!
by 09/19/2019on
My experience with Autosource was great! I was looking for a Cadillac CT6 with low miles and premium or platinum trim. I found one here in a beautiful color with only 10k miles on it and 15k less than a clean title vehicle, thanks Autosource!
Horrible experience
by 09/03/2019on
We purchased a vehicle in July. There were a couple of items that we requested to have fixed. They had us bring the car back in the following week so it could be sent out for repairs. We were originally told it would take about 1 week to get the items fixed, that turned into 2 weeks. We finally got our car back after almost 3 weeks!! We had asked for 4 items to be fixed. 3 of those were very minor repairs the last one was the running board on the drivers side. It is supposed to come down when the doors are open & go back up when the doors are closed. It goes up & down a number of times before it finally stays up or down. This was not fixed & we weren't told by anyone that it hadn't been fixed. We noticed right away when we went back to pick up our vehicle. There was also a problem with the back of the drivers seat. The panel on the back of the set is falling of & was supposedly fixed. After about 2 days it started falling off again. My husband called AutoSource & told them about the issues we are still having. We were told that there is no way to fix the running board & it will need to be replaced. They said they are not willing to replace this for us, since the part is around $1000. We would have to pay out of pocket for the repair. We were promised these items would be fixed when we bought the vehicle. I am very upset that they are unwilling to fix this problem. The salesman knew this was a problem when we test drove the vehicle. We spent $43,000 on this vehicle & expected the problems to be taken care of. I am very disappointed & will never shop here again!!
Do an Inspection with a Mechanic
by 11/21/2017on
You are looking at refurbished cars. The repair work on the vehicle I purchased was substandard. I ended up spending over $3000 getting repairs redone after 4 months. Not so much a bargain now. I still like my car, but let the buyer beware.
Not Trustworthy
by 03/07/2017on
My experience with AutoSource was negative, unfortunately. I had been working with Matt Y. for two months on purchasing a vehicle. We shook hands on an out-the-door price. After I left to get the cashierâs check, Matt texted me that his manager, Matt S. had raised my sale price by $1,300. I later found out that they sold the car within a couple of hours to someone else. After leaving a one star review, Jason R. reached out to me. I told him my experience, to which he apologized and admitted that what happened was wrong. He asked me for a second chance to earn my business, to which I agreed. He told me that Matt Y. would be in touch with me. After a week of no follow up, I contacted Aaron and told him I hadnât been contacted. A couple of days later, I received an e-mail from Matt S. asking me why I was still trying to purchase a car through him and lecturing me on leaving a one star review. I was handed off to Katie, who followed up with me quickly. We talked about what I was looking for and was told that she would get back with me. I never received a follow up call. I felt that ASWC showed a lack of integrity in going back on their agreed sale price. I appreciated the follow-up and apology from Jason, but was disappointed that they were unwilling to make it right by offering a comparable price on a comparable vehicle. Even after asking for a second chance, I still felt like they blew me off.
Ok buying experience but afterwards...
by 11/24/2015on
I purchased a 2012 Kia Sorento from the Auto Source in Woods Cross. The buying experience was ok, we purchased the car through Colby. They wrote up the contact wrong and we had to back and forth from the dealership to the bank. Within one week I had to replace the battery. I called Colby and told him what happened and he basically said that the cars sit on the lot and that tends to happen and thats why they don't guarantee batteries. I understand that but xxxx I had to pay over 100 bucks after owning the car for one week. So because of the above reason the buying experience was average and I wouldn't trust this dealership. Overall dissatisfied.