sales Rating

We purchased a vehicle in July. There were a couple of items that we requested to have fixed. They had us bring the car back in the following week so it could be sent out for repairs. We were originally told it would take about 1 week to get the items fixed, that turned into 2 weeks. We finally got our car back after almost 3 weeks!! We had asked for 4 items to be fixed. 3 of those were very minor repairs the last one was the running board on the drivers side. It is supposed to come down when the doors are open & go back up when the doors are closed. It goes up & down a number of times before it finally stays up or down. This was not fixed & we weren't told by anyone that it hadn't been fixed. We noticed right away when we went back to pick up our vehicle. There was also a problem with the back of the drivers seat. The panel on the back of the set is falling of & was supposedly fixed. After about 2 days it started falling off again. My husband called AutoSource & told them about the issues we are still having. We were told that there is no way to fix the running board & it will need to be replaced. They said they are not willing to replace this for us, since the part is around $1000. We would have to pay out of pocket for the repair. We were promised these items would be fixed when we bought the vehicle. I am very upset that they are unwilling to fix this problem. The salesman knew this was a problem when we test drove the vehicle. We spent $43,000 on this vehicle & expected the problems to be taken care of. I am very disappointed & will never shop here again!! Read more