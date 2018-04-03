1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to Ken Garff looking for a Challenger SRT 392 they had listed online. I mistakenly left my email address and phone number on the web site. Before going in the show room, I sat in my car to check my phone messages. Within 1 minute 2 (security?) people in an electric cart stopped and stared at me. Very uncomfortable. So I parked my car. Before I could even close my car door a salesman was on me. Normally I would have just left, but I really wanted to see that Challenger. It was not there. It was "on it's way". No one there had any idea when it would be there. So I asked when the new CHARGER SRT 392 would be available. Again no idea. They tried to show me other Challengers I was NOT interested in seeing. I left. Later that day I received 3 phone calls from 3 different sales people that had obviously not looked at, or ignored my online request that I only be contacted by email. All 3 were also in the dark about what kind of car I was interested in. The next day after the second call from them, I called the sales manager and told her to stop calling me. She apologized and said they would. Got another call anyway. One guy called enough that I had to keep blocking his numbers. He used different phones! I will never set foot in there again. Read more