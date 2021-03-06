Ken Garff West Valley Ford
Customer Reviews of Ken Garff West Valley Ford
Took two months to get my vehicle serviced.
by 06/03/2021on
Ken Garff West Valley Ford is terrible. For two months these people have been ignoring me and doing nothing to help me. I bought a vehicle with no emissions done that took two months to fix. Paper for my trade in were never summited to the state, and I was billed because of a impound from the new owners. Almost all the employees ignore you if you bring up a concern. Plates took two months, multiple trips up there for check engine lights and all I received was a measly tank of gas. Never buy anything new or old they will run you into the ground and leave nothing left.
Professional Sales Experience
by 04/27/2021on
In the hot truck sales market in Utah right now I have been disgusted looking at trucks at other dealerships and have been treated so poorly by salesmen as I am looking for a specific size truck within my budget. Their short term gains will be their long term losses. As someone spending most of my life in sales I was surprised at the how I was treated. David Mack was very professional and respectful to me as he helped me go through the process to look at a used truck and ultimately purchase it. I can't say enough about how well I was treated by David. I have given his contact information to several people asking where I found a good truck and how was I treated. On a side note I was disappointed in the service department as I was told that they would not repair a critical safety issue with my side mirror. While driving, the mirror closes and I am not able to see traffic on my driver side. They let me know it was too expensive to repair. David shared this news with me and I could tell that this bothered him. It is hard to find a good truck right now and I either had to pass on the truck or figure out how to repair it myself.
Buyer Beware - Ken Garff Will Rip You Off
by 11/19/2020on
I try to be a savvy buyer. I did a bunch of research and ultimately decided to buy a used truck from Ken Garff Ford in West Valley. Eveyrthing went smoothly until 2 weeks after owning the truck. I took it in for some routine repairs and was told that the truck was built in Canada, which invalidated the factory warranty. I've never heard of such a thing, but Ken Garff certainly had. When I confronted them, arguing that I never would have paid what I did knowing there was no warranty, they responded it was not against the law to withhold that information. You've go to be kidding me. Under no circumstance should you trust this dealership with anything, especially your business. Ken Garff Lies.