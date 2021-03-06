5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In the hot truck sales market in Utah right now I have been disgusted looking at trucks at other dealerships and have been treated so poorly by salesmen as I am looking for a specific size truck within my budget. Their short term gains will be their long term losses. As someone spending most of my life in sales I was surprised at the how I was treated. David Mack was very professional and respectful to me as he helped me go through the process to look at a used truck and ultimately purchase it. I can't say enough about how well I was treated by David. I have given his contact information to several people asking where I found a good truck and how was I treated. On a side note I was disappointed in the service department as I was told that they would not repair a critical safety issue with my side mirror. While driving, the mirror closes and I am not able to see traffic on my driver side. They let me know it was too expensive to repair. David shared this news with me and I could tell that this bothered him. It is hard to find a good truck right now and I either had to pass on the truck or figure out how to repair it myself. Read more