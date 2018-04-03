Ken Garff West Valley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Blatantly Lied to me and fabricated data
by 03/04/2018on
I had to chase them down for 8 hours to try to get them to sell me a vehicle. Once I finally got Scott (manager) and Ramon (salesperson) to finally acknowledge me and appraise my trade 8 hours later, then they tried to appraise my trade with new tires, no body/glass damage and still under factory warranty for $4,000 less than auction average, $5,000 less than NADA and $6,000 less than KBB because they had their truck that I wanted to buy priced aggressively...they feel that I should take less for mine than it is worth to compensate for how they had their truck priced. I tried to work with them and supposedly, they had no one in the store that could appraise my trade all of the sudden for the last 2 hours they were open...what a lie. If they don't want to sell a truck, then they shouldn't advertise the truck for sale. I was willing to wrap the deal up today. Wait, it just got better....I just got an email from Ramon with a complete lie and fabricated data trying to support the ridiculous trade number...blatant lie. My experience has been rude and full of lies......why would they try to lie, don't they know what customers have access to pretty much anything they have access to on the Internet today. Do your homework and don't trust their word without researching it yourself...Ramon will blatantly lie to you!!
Very pushy people
by 02/27/2015on
Went to Ken Garff looking for a Challenger SRT 392 they had listed online. I mistakenly left my email address and phone number on the web site. Before going in the show room, I sat in my car to check my phone messages. Within 1 minute 2 (security?) people in an electric cart stopped and stared at me. Very uncomfortable. So I parked my car. Before I could even close my car door a salesman was on me. Normally I would have just left, but I really wanted to see that Challenger. It was not there. It was "on it's way". No one there had any idea when it would be there. So I asked when the new CHARGER SRT 392 would be available. Again no idea. They tried to show me other Challengers I was NOT interested in seeing. I left. Later that day I received 3 phone calls from 3 different sales people that had obviously not looked at, or ignored my online request that I only be contacted by email. All 3 were also in the dark about what kind of car I was interested in. The next day after the second call from them, I called the sales manager and told her to stop calling me. She apologized and said they would. Got another call anyway. One guy called enough that I had to keep blocking his numbers. He used different phones! I will never set foot in there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Research Online, Deal Done In Two Phone Calls
by 08/31/2014on
I researched exactly what I wanted, found an awesome deal online, made one phone call and left a credit card deposit. I called the dealer on the way to pick up the car and gave them a few personal details. Showed up at the dealership, met with the finance department, picked up the vehicle and drove away in less than 15 minutes. Total time spent with the dealer, less than 20 minutes, talk about no hassle!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Jeep from Dorian
by 03/21/2014on
We purchased a new used Jeep from Dorian at Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. He brings humanity back to the car buying. A nice guy who can really find the right car for you and your family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dorian S
by 03/17/2014on
My time with Dorian S was very great. He understood what kind of car I can get for my budget. He was also very friendly and a nice person to around with. I recommend anybody who want to buy a car ask for this salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Team
by 03/09/2014on
We have purchased two new vehicles from David T and Jeremy in the last six months - a RAM truck and a Jeep Cherokee Latitude. In both instances, David and Jeremy went out of their way to listen to our needs and wish lists and matched the perfect vehicles to our preferences and budget. They are professional and friendly in their communication and made us feel very comfortable. Rhett, the finance person, helped tremendously in securing competitive rates and explaining all the options available. This is a dealership that did not pressure us into these two sales and took the time to explain the pros and cons of each vehicle. We will definitely be back when it is time to purchase another vehicle for our family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/07/2014on
Jon D made buying a new car so easy. He listed to what I wanted and found the perfect car for me. I would definitely recommend working with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dorian S
by 03/05/2014on
Dorain was really helpful working with us to make our sale satisfactory. Besides pizza and roses, he made sure the car was ready and because we had driven from Idaho even made sure that we had a place to stay for the night! I would encourage anyone looking for a car to consider Dorian S at Ken Garff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
From Nevada to Salt Lake satisfaction
by 03/01/2014on
Today's market is very competitive and especially with the internet. We, my wife and I, searched the internet from our home in Reno, Nevada for a vehicle that could be towed behind our motorhome (4 down). We were willing to travel to the Mississippi to get a good deal on our Jeep Liberty. Seeing in the Autotrader the model and year we wanted we were happy to see in Utah a place called Ken Graff Chrysler Jeep Dodge. I called on a 2012 Jeep Liberty and got a great salesman Quentin J. He helped us through all of the purchase and was on top of every aspect of a long distance relationship. Without his help and followup we may have had to travel further to get the vehicle we wanted and needed. Thank you Quentin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Education and Experience
by 03/01/2014on
I had a great purchase experience with Josh and John. Josh helped educate me on the different vehicles choices and what would work best for my needs and John helped close the deal and ensure we had a great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New to the Jeep family
by 02/28/2014on
Quinton and John took very good care of me very happy with the deal and the new ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience!
by 02/28/2014on
Working with Jon D was a very positive experience. He really listened to our concerns and worked tirelessly to help us get what we were excited about. He is a very skilled person and wanted to make sure that our questions were answered and that we were well taken care of. What a great group of people. Great job Ken Garff with the quality of employees. Also a shout out to Alex A and Rhett. Thanks!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One stop shop!
by 02/28/2014on
A co-worker who had just purchased an Escape referred me to Ken Garff. I went in to check their car selection, and found a 2012 Ford Fusion I fell in love with. That same evening John P and Dorian S helped me to purchase it. Natalia L did an excellent job and found a great financing option for me. As a single mother I value greatly, the warranty and the Garff Care I received with my purchase. In all honesty the best car purchase experience I have ever had! These guys are amazing :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience!
by 02/25/2014on
Jon and Scott were very accommodating to us when purchasing a Jeep Wrangler! The only thing that would have made this better would have been a free "Dodge" dodgeball ;)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 02/22/2014on
had a great experience at ken garff Dorian S was great got me approved over the phone for a 2013 dodge dart told me come pick a color was worth the three hour drive he was more than helpful even came in to meet me two days later on his day off .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Only Guys in Town to Work With
by 02/21/2014on
Just picked up a new Ram 1500. Jon D was fantastic to work with all the way through the process. Easy negotiation, fair price. Overall a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long distance truck sale
by 02/14/2014on
We had been looking for a Mega cab online for some time now. We found a great deal on an awesome truck at Ken Garff West Valley. The team was great to work with and our sales man John P was awesome. They answered every question that we had and where so patient. John even met us half way with the truck so we didn't have to drive as far. He did that on his own time! Thanks for the great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2012 Dodge Ram R/T
by 02/09/2014on
I recently purchased a Dodge Ram 1500 R/T from a gentleman/salesman named Dorian S who works at Ken Garff Dodge in Salt Lake City. It was the easiest purchase I ever made! Dorian was a great salesman who had everything ready to go by the time I showed up! The entire staff was great as well. If your looking for a Dodge or Chrysler vehicle In the Salt Lake City area I highly suggest contacting Dorian S at Ken Garff Chrysler Dodge! Thank you for everything Dorian, I love my new truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
vehicle lease
by 02/08/2014on
While the original deal we had discussed with the sales manager over the phone was not what we were offered the first night, the salesman, Jeremy, called us back the next day and was very helpful in negotiating the deal we were looking for. The salesman quoted us a price and stuck to it and was very helpful in meeting our needs. After the purchase Jeremy was great to take the time to get us acquainted with the vehicle and ensure our satisfaction with the service. We appreciated working with Jeremy through the purchase process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great product knowledge and service!!!
by 02/08/2014on
I purchased a used 2011 hyundai from them in December. John Post and Jeff Lear were amazing to work with. John took the time to locate the best vehicle for our situation and his sales manager Jeff gave us an incredible deal. our payments are managable and the value given for our trade was fair. Most important is the fact that after the deal was done John has continued to help us. his service after the sale is second to none. the service department has also been easy to work with they were able to do some service we requested at the time of purchase and had it ready when they said it would be. Not nly that but our sales person John made our appointment, had a few extra things done for us at no charge gave us a loaner vehicle for the day. John Post goes above and beyond for his clients. I would recommend him to all of my friends and family!!! Thank you Ken Garff West Valley and John Post for treating us well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes