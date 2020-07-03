5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just recently leased my Honda Accord from Stockton Honda and I could not be more satisfied, pleased about my total experience. This is the third vehicle I have leased from them and Travis I. helped me with all three and he is the man! I am his loyal customer and will make sure to keep going back to him. I called him with some concerns and he was very attentive and personal. He always remembers my needs and situations and I truly feels he works hard to make sure I am happy and comfortable with the process and I absolutely trust him! I brought my sister along for support and she was extremely impressed by his personal, relaxed demeanor. And even stated that she will make sure to go to Travis for her next car purchase. Travis and the credit managers made sure to get me the best deal possible and they came through and far surpassed my expectations. I will certainly, definitely recommend Travis for a unique and pleasant car purchase experience. Jesse Stott, the Finance Manager, was an absolute delight and pleasure to work with as well and even gave my sister and I his business card if we ever run into any finance situations that we needed advice on. He also was very honest and that was very much appreciated and valued. Overall I cannot rave enough or be any happier with my experience and Travis got me into the most perfect car! Completely satisfied and devoted customer! Read more