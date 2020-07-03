Stockton 12 Honda
Fast and easy
by 03/07/2020on
The process was fast and easy, no high-pressure sales
Feaster 2003 Honda Pilot
by 03/05/2020on
The service department was very prompt on getting my vehicle scheduled. They accommodated the required recall did an oil change for our vehicle. When I text a question about the recall notice Lanna got back to me immediately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Not Impressed
by 03/05/2020on
Sales person acted very rude when he had to reprint papers for me to sign. Long wait too.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Sales Review
by 03/02/2020on
Lena Lopez was awesome. No pressure; she took her time and explained everything. The only problem I have is the windshield is full of pockmarks. We didn’t notice until we were getting familiar with the vehicle. We did notice the hood had a lot of chip marks at the dealership. Looks like vehicle went through a sand storm.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy Customer
by 02/28/2020on
Karin Kelly was awesome. After the sale she went over the entire car with me showing me how to set up everything thing inside.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great exerience
by 02/28/2020on
love my new car!!! Quin Jolley was awesome!!! would recommend him to family and friends. He was great to work with. All the staff I dealt with were friendly,and knowledgeable. did'nt ever feel pressured or rushed. would recommend Stockton Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Alex Review
by 02/28/2020on
Alex was a great sale person. He took very good care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lies and trickery
by 09/04/2019on
I just bought a new Passport from this dealership. While I love the car, I am horrified by the sales experience. I was first helped by an sales associate who started out nice but then got really pushy and wouldn't give me my car keys back after I asked for them twice. I really should have walked out right there but he found Alex to help me and Alex seemed like a decent human being. Well, I was quoted an out the door price and I decided to go for it. I then got to meet the finance guy (Steven) and we talked through several things then started signing the paperwork. He rushed me through it so fast and now it seems he intentionally didn't show me all of the paperwork he had that broke down the cost of everything that Alex failed to show me in his "out the door" price that we discussed earlier. The final price was $5,000 more than what Alex told me. I feel totally taken advantage of. I wish I would have know that they were being shady but I guess I just trust people to be honest. I wouldn't recommend this dealership to anyone. Also, they listed my old car (that I traded in) under the wrong color and miles so I wouldn't trust any of their used car listings. I've emailed their customer relations manager, Monica, who can hopefully help me. We'll see. I'll update if anything changes. Good luck if you choose to buy a car here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car experience ever
by 03/03/2019on
Alex was the best sales man ever. He was patient with all of our questions He knew his product and everything about the cars we drove. We test drive the Accord Touring, the CRV touring and the Passport elite. We purchased the Accord Touring. Our 2 Honda Accord. We Love the 2019.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Honda dealer in utah
by 02/16/2019on
Great guys to work with. You know how some car guys just "get" that you are an educated car buyer and chill out? That's Stockton12, especially Brandon Z.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2019 Pilot
by 02/07/2019on
Brandon was amazing to work with and was very knowledgeable. We were impressed at how accommodating he was. Even went and washed all the snow off and filled the tank. He took the time to answer all my questions and told me all about my new vehicle before we leave. I would highly recommend this dealership and moreso Brandon Z
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 01/06/2019on
Had the pleasure to work With Travis, he had our car ready and warming up on this chilly day to test run. The whole process from purchasing, to finance went smooth. Travis and Steven were both great. They made sure to answer any questions we had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't buy a Honda
by 12/31/2018on
BEWARE!!! DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE FROM STOCKTON 12!!!! The car's mileage was grossly misrepresented. I was told it would get 45 hwy/ 51 city. The salesman also misrepresented how many miles you could go on the battery. I was told you could go 40 miles, it won't even go 2 miles on the battery. The price that we were quoted on the car also changed. They were eager to answer the phone when they were trying to make the sale. But no one will take my calls or texts now that I have a problem with car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome deal and experience!!!
by 12/27/2018on
We got the perfect car of our choice in perfect timing. Thanks for Carson for making it possible. You are so patient and cooperative. We really appreciate your business. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase of 2018 Honda CRV EXL
by 10/01/2018on
We were pleased with the purchase of our new vehicle. Brett listened to our needs and helped us find the right vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stockton Honda is AMAZING!
by 12/03/2017on
I just recently leased my Honda Accord from Stockton Honda and I could not be more satisfied, pleased about my total experience. This is the third vehicle I have leased from them and Travis I. helped me with all three and he is the man! I am his loyal customer and will make sure to keep going back to him. I called him with some concerns and he was very attentive and personal. He always remembers my needs and situations and I truly feels he works hard to make sure I am happy and comfortable with the process and I absolutely trust him! I brought my sister along for support and she was extremely impressed by his personal, relaxed demeanor. And even stated that she will make sure to go to Travis for her next car purchase. Travis and the credit managers made sure to get me the best deal possible and they came through and far surpassed my expectations. I will certainly, definitely recommend Travis for a unique and pleasant car purchase experience. Jesse Stott, the Finance Manager, was an absolute delight and pleasure to work with as well and even gave my sister and I his business card if we ever run into any finance situations that we needed advice on. He also was very honest and that was very much appreciated and valued. Overall I cannot rave enough or be any happier with my experience and Travis got me into the most perfect car! Completely satisfied and devoted customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alex made buying a car an enjoyable experience
by 11/07/2017on
I would definitely recommend Stockton to Malone Honda in South Jordan ! Alex, our sales person, was so low key and helpful ... not pushy like some sales people are. A great experience over all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alex is a stud
by 09/29/2017on
alex schneider has always taken care of us. He is upfront and listens. Thanks alex
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 08/29/2017on
Taylor answered all my questions, Stockton 12 is a go-to dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cindy Caraon
by 08/19/2017on
I had a great experience with Alex at Stockton12! I bought my Honda Civic and totally love it!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/07/2017on
Alex was very professional and helpful. Highly recommend him and Stockton12.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
