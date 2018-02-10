1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I don't know where to begin with this horror story I had. YOU"LL WANT TO READ THIS. It started out great and I thought I would be getting a great deal on a used Saab. As part of the agreement, they PROMISED to do a detailed inspection of the engine, transmission, etc. I picked up the vehicle the following day and they said everything looked great. ON THE DRIVE HOME the car engine blew up!! I had to call the dealership and tell them to call a tow truck to pick up the car and I wanted all my money back. They refused to give me the money I gave them for the down payment saying "There's nothing we can do." Yeah right. So I had $2,000 in an account that they refused to give back to me. So I began looking for another vehicle in their lot. I found a Jetta that I really liked and due to the accident that happened with the Saab, they give me a very good deal, one that I couldn't turn down. So I decided to buy it. They printed off the CarFax and said the title was clean and it had never been in an accident. Upon further investigation, we found that the front bumper was a slightly different color than the hood and we found a receipt in the glove box. The receipt showed that it had in fact been in an accident and repairs had been done. They promised to do another inspection that the front end had been repaired correctly and their other "inspections" of the engine, transmission, etc. which I seriously doubt they ever did. They also promised to do other small repairs after my purchasing the vehicle which I got in writing. Once I purchased the vehicle and drove it off the lot, they acted like they had no idea who I was. When I returned to get the repairs done that they had promised me, they said again "There's nothing we can do." I fought and fought and FOUGHT and finally got them to repair them. Upon purchasing the vehicle, I also bought a warranty that covered the vehicle for 50,000 miles or for 2 years. It cost $2,000. They told me that it basically covered every mechanical feature of the vehicle. The warranty company is called Total Car Care. DO NOT BUY THIS. IT'S A COMPLETE SCAM! For a year and a half, the car ran great but then it started leaking oil. My warranty covered ALL my gaskets so I thought everything would be covered. They started doing the work and 2 WEEKS LATER, they said it was finished. When I got there, my bill was $250. $100 of it was my deductible. That I understood so I asked about the extra $150. They said the warranty company refused to pay it because they said they covered the repair in error. So I got on the phone and had a twenty minute fight with an employee in which they still refused to cover the part they said they would cover, which I have all in writing. SO BECAUSE OF THEIR ERROR, I HAD TO PAY AN ADDITIONAL $150. This is where it gets really interesting. On the drive home, I had two warning icons flash on my dashboard that had never previously popped up. One was the temperature icon and the other was my airbag. After some investigation, I couldn't figure out why those were flashing because my airbag seemed to be fine and the temperature gauge would pop up warning me of overheating when I would just start my car. So obviously something was wrong with the electrical system or computer. Not only that, but they screwed up my stereo system. It wouldn't turn off when I turned of the vehicle. I called them telling them that they must have screwed up my electrical system. They told me that it was "bad luck" and it had nothing to do with the repairs they did. Taking out an engine actually has A LOT to do with the electrical system. They said the repairs that had to be done would be an additional $250 and an additional $150 to fix my stereo, none of which were covered by my warranty. I fixed my stereo myself, because THEY UNPLUGGED ALL MY STEREO WIRING FROM THE BATTERY. I KNOW THEY INTENTIONALLY SCREWED UP MY CAR TO GET MORE MONEY. AWFUL, AWFUL COMPANY ALL AROUND. NEVER STEP FOOT INTO THEIR BUILDING!! Read more