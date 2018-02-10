Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy
Best experience
by 10/02/2018on
My son and I had about two hours to buy a used car. Brand and son were amazing. They showed us cars, took a trade in and helped with financing. Best car experience ever. Amazing service and so helpful and friendly. Everyone we encountered were great!
[non-permissible content removed]
by 04/06/2018on
Beware and avoid! I bought a BMW from them for 22000 plus 3000 for their "top of the line warranty". Within a month the car started leaking oil. About a quart a day to be exact. I went to BMW to diagnose the car and they found the oil leak in the oil pan gasket and the oil pressure selenoid. Cost of repair - $1800. They told me they had never seen such badly leaking oil pan. The issue here is that the car, right before it was sold to me had an oil change and most mechanics concur that there is no way for such bad oil leak to occur within 1 month of sale. Obviously the dealership did something to prevent leaking (perhaps put some silicone or something?) when they changed the oil and then sold the car without actually fixing the real problem. Thankfully I had purchased the extended warranty. However, the warranty mandated that the car is repaired by the same dealership where I bought the car unless I was within 50 miles from the dealership or any Larry H Miller location. I gave them car to fix along with the diagnosis from BMW. Instead of actually fixing both issues (the oil pan gasket and the oil pressure solenoid) they only fixed the gasket stating that the solenoid was only covered in oil and is functioning correctly. I am bringing the car back to BMW to make sure it's fixed properly. I am praying they screwed up in the repair - I can't get those [non-permissible content removed] for selling me screwed up car and covering it up. But I can get them for lying for the repairs. And I will.
Worst place to buy a car.
by 02/20/2018on
Lying and scaming [non-permissible content removed] I wouldn't even give them 1 star when I bought my car they told us they could get us a certain payment we signed paperwork. 2 weeks later I get a call from the bank saying are payment was going to be $50 more per month then we agreed upon.but since we signed papers we are out of luck and stuck with higher payment will never buy another car from here ever and will tell everyone I know never to buy a car from them.
Truck is broken... again.
by 01/18/2018on
Truck I bought from them in October 2017 for $20,000. Had to bring it back for repairs in November. Got it back from repairs maybe a month ago after they tried to make me spend another $1100 on repairs out of my own pocket but after fighting with them they covered it. I told my salesman all I wanted was a mechanically sound truck. I didn't care about the looks as long as it ran and drove fine. The salesman told me they would do their 500 point inspection or whatever and if there was anything major they would either fix it or not sell me that truck. Well yesterday I was backing up to be able to make a turn and the entire wheel/axle assembly on the front passenger side of the vehicle came completely off dropping the truck on the frame in the middle of a busy roadway. It also shoved the tire through my fender and bumper. A truck I bought literally 3 months ago had a catastrophic failure on a busy public street. I only thank god it wasn't on the freeway while doing 70mph with my family in the vehicle.
No longer trust
by 10/14/2017on
I had a terrible car buying experience at Larry H. Miller used car supermarket a few weeks ago. I went to trade in my Chrysler 200 for a Chevy Equinox. I wanted a car that handles better in the snow. One of the finance guys , I dont remember his name, pulled my credit and circled the amount owed on the Chrysler, which was $8300. He circled it because I had a few loans on there. They offered $4500 for the trade-in. I was going to add the difference to my new loan. After negotiation, we agreed on a price that made my monthly payment about $259, which is around what I was looking for. I admit being difficult to negotiate with because I was looking for a certain monthly payment but I was happy to come to an agreement and drive off in a new (used) SUV. Two weeks later, I received a call from my sales rep, Blashford, saying there was a conflict with the amount owed on the Chrysler and something didnt line up. He said there was a $1400 difference that I needed to pay for. I was confused so I left work early to go into the dealership to talk about it. The same finance guy came out and said I reported that I owed $6900 on my Chrysler instead of $8300 so there was a $1400 difference. He asked if I wanted that difference added to my loan or if I preferred a line of credit. I said neither option will work. He immediately threatened to send me to collections if I didnt give him the money. He was very rude and aggressive. After arguing for about 15 minutes, he opened my file and pulled out the document that shows the $8300 HE circled. I never said I owed $6900 on my car. I asked him why he put $6900 instead of $8300 and he said something like The moral of the story is that there is a $1400 difference. I was fuming at that point and said I wanted to re-do all of the paperwork if I had to pay this difference. That is when he got up and had me talk to the general sales manager, Mike Gore. Mike was more helpful and offered to split the difference. I agreed to that and paid an extra $700 because it wasnt worth hurting my credit over $700. The best part happened after I agreed to split the difference...Before I left, the guy said I dont make mistakes like this often. He admitted to the mistake and stood there and let me pay $700 for it. I think he purposely fudged the numbers because I was being difficult during the negotiation. I did not expect this from Larry H. Miller. I see commercials with Gail Miller claiming their companies are built upon family values but I did not experience that. I bought the Chrysler at this dealership 3 years ago and my family has bought about 8 cars at Larry H. Miller dealerships over the years. We have been loyal customers. After this experience, I will not buy from Larry H. Miller again and my family wont either. Just today, my parents traded in both of their cars and bought two new cars from other dealers. We have lost trust in Larry H. Miller. If anyone ever reads this, I suggest shopping at other dealerships.
Terrible Experience
by 04/28/2017on
I could go on for pages and pages... simply the worst experience ever. Dishonest, arrogant, condescending, and drunk! Yes, the Sr Manager (who actually seemed like an OK guy) was clearly drunk. Avoid LHM Used Car Supermarket completely. Where's the Zero star option??!?
Dodge charger
by 04/26/2017on
Was told one payment. A week later was given another payment. Even though I can't afford it, being I agreed to the first one I'm liable for the car. So I was pretty much told I'm short out of luck and don't miss a payment. Trying to rebuild my credit after messing it up when I got out of the Marine Corps. Now they just made my life much harder. Thanks.
Wish I could give zero
by 01/27/2017on
I wish I could give zero stars. I have had the worst experience of my life with this company. We bought a bigger vehicle for our growing family, and purchased a warranty too. Well, yesterday our all wheel drive broke. Broke!! We have had this car for barely a year, and metal chunks are falling out. When I called the service center to get this fixed, they said it was not covered under our warranty and wouldn't help us at all. It costs $2200 to fix. $2200!!! My paperwork said we had a warranty to get it fixed, nope. They screwed us. They are dishonest, and could care less what they do to people. I have 3 children including a newborn and now have NO car. I wish I would've gone somewhere else. Don't believe their fake lies about how they can get you into any vehicle and they will help you, because they won't. It's all a big lie.
Beware their Warranties! Not worth the paper!
by 08/11/2016on
I've always been a Do It Yourself kind of guy. But when I bought my 2014 Town and Country, I figured we'd spring for the extended dealer warranty, and the extended Service Contract. First - Their maintenance service is TERRIBLE. When I purchased the service contract, I was told all I had to do was show up with the car, and no appointment was needed. This was a bold faced lie. The first time I showed up with our van to get an oil change, I was told I would need to leave it for 3-4 hours. That's just not a feasible option when you're trying to get kids to school, soccer, ballet, and all the activities that come with having a family. From then on, I have always set appointments, and never have I had a wait time of less than 90 minutes. Honestly, for the same price, I could buy my own oil and filters and make perform my own maintenance on my own schedule in a third of the time. Second - A check engine light came on. Being a dutiful DIYer, I pulled out my ODBC code reader and plugged it in. The code was a P0522 Engine Oil Pressure Sensor/Switch Circuit Low Voltage. This is usually caused by either a clogged oil filter, or a faulty sensor. When I called for service on this, I gave them the code in order to save some hassle. Their tech wanted to run the diagnostic anyway, and informed me that if the repair was not an engine problem, it would be a $100 fee. Knowing that it was a sensor, I told them to go ahead with it. Apparently the warranty sold by the dealership does not cover things such as sensors. So that's a $100 diagnostic fee PLUS another $400 to repair. I talked to the service manager, and he was completely unsympathetic. I would honestly say he was extraordinarily rude and unprofessional, refusing to acknowledge any responsibility for Larry H Miller. To all buyers, or potential buyers - Do not buy any service contracts or extended warranties from this company! It is very clear that they are not interested in providing any quality service after they have your money!
Cockroache infested cars
by 06/17/2016on
This place is horrible I had bought car here only to find out it was infested with cockroaches!!! I am not the only one as well they had at least 15 cars that were thr same wat. Spent 2 days fighting with them before they would switch out the car, theu refused to take it back regardless of the fact they were taking other cars back with this same issue!! They treat their customers worse then dirt and have no issue swearing at you, their service department will treat damage they caused as if you did it and refuse to take blame or even own up to their mistakes. Do not waste your time here!!!!
Doesn't even deserve a star
by 02/17/2015on
I don't know where to begin with this horror story I had. YOU"LL WANT TO READ THIS. It started out great and I thought I would be getting a great deal on a used Saab. As part of the agreement, they PROMISED to do a detailed inspection of the engine, transmission, etc. I picked up the vehicle the following day and they said everything looked great. ON THE DRIVE HOME the car engine blew up!! I had to call the dealership and tell them to call a tow truck to pick up the car and I wanted all my money back. They refused to give me the money I gave them for the down payment saying "There's nothing we can do." Yeah right. So I had $2,000 in an account that they refused to give back to me. So I began looking for another vehicle in their lot. I found a Jetta that I really liked and due to the accident that happened with the Saab, they give me a very good deal, one that I couldn't turn down. So I decided to buy it. They printed off the CarFax and said the title was clean and it had never been in an accident. Upon further investigation, we found that the front bumper was a slightly different color than the hood and we found a receipt in the glove box. The receipt showed that it had in fact been in an accident and repairs had been done. They promised to do another inspection that the front end had been repaired correctly and their other "inspections" of the engine, transmission, etc. which I seriously doubt they ever did. They also promised to do other small repairs after my purchasing the vehicle which I got in writing. Once I purchased the vehicle and drove it off the lot, they acted like they had no idea who I was. When I returned to get the repairs done that they had promised me, they said again "There's nothing we can do." I fought and fought and FOUGHT and finally got them to repair them. Upon purchasing the vehicle, I also bought a warranty that covered the vehicle for 50,000 miles or for 2 years. It cost $2,000. They told me that it basically covered every mechanical feature of the vehicle. The warranty company is called Total Car Care. DO NOT BUY THIS. IT'S A COMPLETE SCAM! For a year and a half, the car ran great but then it started leaking oil. My warranty covered ALL my gaskets so I thought everything would be covered. They started doing the work and 2 WEEKS LATER, they said it was finished. When I got there, my bill was $250. $100 of it was my deductible. That I understood so I asked about the extra $150. They said the warranty company refused to pay it because they said they covered the repair in error. So I got on the phone and had a twenty minute fight with an employee in which they still refused to cover the part they said they would cover, which I have all in writing. SO BECAUSE OF THEIR ERROR, I HAD TO PAY AN ADDITIONAL $150. This is where it gets really interesting. On the drive home, I had two warning icons flash on my dashboard that had never previously popped up. One was the temperature icon and the other was my airbag. After some investigation, I couldn't figure out why those were flashing because my airbag seemed to be fine and the temperature gauge would pop up warning me of overheating when I would just start my car. So obviously something was wrong with the electrical system or computer. Not only that, but they screwed up my stereo system. It wouldn't turn off when I turned of the vehicle. I called them telling them that they must have screwed up my electrical system. They told me that it was "bad luck" and it had nothing to do with the repairs they did. Taking out an engine actually has A LOT to do with the electrical system. They said the repairs that had to be done would be an additional $250 and an additional $150 to fix my stereo, none of which were covered by my warranty. I fixed my stereo myself, because THEY UNPLUGGED ALL MY STEREO WIRING FROM THE BATTERY. I KNOW THEY INTENTIONALLY SCREWED UP MY CAR TO GET MORE MONEY. AWFUL, AWFUL COMPANY ALL AROUND. NEVER STEP FOOT INTO THEIR BUILDING!!
