Stay Away! I called to see if I could drive 45 minutes to test drive the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT - I was told yes. Upon arriving at the dealership, I was met by Tony the sales rep (the only nice person working this dealership) and Al his boss. Tony pulled the car forward and let me look at the car... I ask some questions and decided I was interested enough to take it for a test drive. Tony said he would need my license and he would be right back. Tony came back out with a man named Glen. Shook his hands and he handed me back my license. He asked if I was really in the market for this type of vehicle because it was a $90,000 vehicle. I said yes, however it's not a $90k vehicle as the MSRP says ONLY $78,210. So yes, I am interested and that is why I came down to test drive it. He then followed up with … well do you need to drive it - my response was well it depends if you intend to sell it! At this point, I have now felt discriminated, and demeaned by this man. Yes, I am a woman, yes, I am a widow --- so sorry I didn't "look" the part of someone who could afford this vehicle. Long story … they denied me the opportunity to test drive this vehicle. I was so pissed - I got back in my $120,000 Tesla Model S and drove away! Unbelievable experience. I have never been treated so rudely.... and YES, it was a cash deal. No financing needed. Some widows have a little extra money laying around! These guys are [non-permissible content removed]!!! And yes I feel bad they made Tony miss a very good commission.... because he was nice! Read more