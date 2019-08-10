awesome car buying experience.
by 10/08/2019on
These guys really are awesome! Bret helped me. I can say that he literally never pressured me into buying a car. At first when I went in I didn't even buy a car and he helped me through the entire process but last second I decided I didn't want to buy new and he still didn't pressure me into buying anything. About a week later he personally called me to say they got a vehicle which was exactly what I was looking for. He held it from another buyer for a day so I could come look at it. He made this car buying experience super awesome and I can't recommend these guys enough! When I buy another vehicle it will definitely be through him.
Dishonest dealership. Doesn't do what they say they will do.
by 09/15/2019on
I would give these guys zero stars if I could. I spent two day negotiating a price on a new 2018 ram 2500 that was still on the lot. On friday night around 5 pm we agree on a price over the phone and I send them a finance application which was approved before the closed for the night. Kyle one of the managers called me before they closed and said he was happy we came to a deal and that he looked forward to seeing me the next day. I show up on Saturday to complete the purchase and they act like everything is normal. They are in the processes of appraising my trade in when John who I had worked the deal tells me that they just sold the truck that they had agreed to sell me to someone else. I asked him how that was possible because they had already agreed to sale it to me. John said it wasn't his fault and that it was my fault for not showing up earlier. My suspicion is that whoever they sold it to came in that morning and paid more that what we had agreed upon. Like the old saying goes "A mans word is his bond" and these guys bond is as strong as jello.
Demeaning & Discrimatory Dealership
by 08/24/2019on
Stay Away! I called to see if I could drive 45 minutes to test drive the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT - I was told yes. Upon arriving at the dealership, I was met by Tony the sales rep (the only nice person working this dealership) and Al his boss. Tony pulled the car forward and let me look at the car... I ask some questions and decided I was interested enough to take it for a test drive. Tony said he would need my license and he would be right back. Tony came back out with a man named Glen. Shook his hands and he handed me back my license. He asked if I was really in the market for this type of vehicle because it was a $90,000 vehicle. I said yes, however it's not a $90k vehicle as the MSRP says ONLY $78,210. So yes, I am interested and that is why I came down to test drive it. He then followed up with … well do you need to drive it - my response was well it depends if you intend to sell it! At this point, I have now felt discriminated, and demeaned by this man. Yes, I am a woman, yes, I am a widow --- so sorry I didn't "look" the part of someone who could afford this vehicle. Long story … they denied me the opportunity to test drive this vehicle. I was so pissed - I got back in my $120,000 Tesla Model S and drove away! Unbelievable experience. I have never been treated so rudely.... and YES, it was a cash deal. No financing needed. Some widows have a little extra money laying around! These guys are [non-permissible content removed]!!! And yes I feel bad they made Tony miss a very good commission.... because he was nice!
1 Comments
Recalls
by 07/07/2019on
Only giving one star because I have to. Avoid this dealership if you're in the market for a used vehicle. Between them and their sister dealership, Salt Lake Valley GMC, they both failed to check my vehicle's VIN for open recalls. The salesman did print out a CARFAX and to my fault, I didn't notice until, apparently it was too late. There were three recalls and one of which was a safety recall. After I took it in out of state for an oil change, they noticed the recalls. Upon initiating the recall work, and even bigger problem was discovered. They found that the pinion seal on the front differential had a significant leak and it had been that way for some time. If SLV had checked for recalls they would have found the leak. When I tried checking to see if the warranty I had purchased would cover it, the warranty company hadn't even received the paperwork...nearly a month later. Unfortunately, the warranty didn't cover the work and I'm out $900. The General Manager won't even return my calls...and don't deal with or trust anything "Bill" says. I did report them the BBB. I'm not holding my breath til I hear anything...
1 Comments
You Judge
by 05/22/2019on
Found a CPO 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus online, flew down Thursday to pick it up. Had a nice salesman, Bret. Other personnel were nice when I picked up the Jeep. Was told vehicle would be cleaned and serviced. Vehicle was not clean inside including windows, floors or seats. Vehicle had been serviced over 2000 miles prior. Undisclosed permanent blemishes to dash vents and damaged front passenger seat belt webbing I learned about after departing. The day after getting home I received a call that they deposited my check twice and "I might want to call my bank for a refund," with no offer of apology. No offer of remediation for any of these. I would have purchased anyway, but lack of full disclosure means buyer beware. Would not recommend this dealership or work with them again.
2 Comments
Great service department
by 06/07/2018on
Fast friendly service. Even though Brandon was not my service guy he made a point of saying hello and asked if he could help me in any way he is by far your best employee. Michael was my service guy this time and he was helpful, courteous and kept me in the loop of what my status was. So you have two great service people, give them an instant bonus or some sort of reward.
Fair and Prompt Service!
by 05/28/2018on
Michael patiently listened as I explained the problems I was having with my vehicle. He took time to look at a few things with me and make sure he understood the concerns. Since my car was there for routine service, I had a few other minor items looked at that I wasn't sure would need attention or not. Michael advised me of what needed to be done and what didn't. He made sure to provide services as economically as possible. Michael called promptly with status updates on the car and arranged for a ride to and from work. He simply took good care of me as a customer.
1 Comments
Van Service 5/17/18
by 05/18/2018on
-Your new check in - Mica was very personable -Brandon and mechanic addressed all my concerns -Your check out with service manager instead of at the window -Shuttle service
1 Comments
Best Dealership In Salt Lake
by 05/09/2018on
Staff are actually friendly and not high pressure sales. Never encountered a better collection of vehicle and service staff than this dealership.
1 Comments
Good Experience overall
by 05/03/2018on
The work was done efficiently and fairly fast. The advisor was honest. The place is very clean and organized. The hours are good
1 Comments
Jeep Renegade
by 04/23/2018on
Everyone that we worked with on this day was very nice and helpful. I would recommend your dealership to my friends and family.
Christy is Awesome!!
by 04/09/2018on
Christy was the best part of my experience, she is real. She is an asset to your company and wish she could be my overall service advisor
Great Experience
by 03/31/2018on
Brandon was very nice and helpful. My Jeep was in and out of there within a few hours. I had never been to this dealership before and decided to go there for the recalls to be fixed because it was close to my house. I am glad I decided to choose Salt Lake Valley!
1 Comments
These guys are great!
by 03/30/2018on
The service staff was attentive and willing to take care of my repair needs. They were prompt and the repairs were done correctly the first time.
1 Comments
thankyou
by 03/25/2018on
they where friendly and let me know what was going on with my jeep. i fel i can trust them unlike the dealership in tooele
1 Comments
Quick and Committed Service
by 03/08/2018on
Quick getting me into the garage and checked in. Shuttle was quick to get me to work not just on time but early. Outstanding customer service from Michael.
1 Comments
First Service Experience
by 02/27/2018on
Michael did a great job getting me checked in and expedited my service request. The service was timely and delivered as committed. Thanks!!!
New car
by 02/17/2018on
Cory was nice, knowledgeable, helpful. The finance person was efficient, nice and plain spoken. Not sure why I have a word requirement here
1 Comments
My new Recon
by 01/31/2018on
Salesman knew his product. He listened to what I was looking for. Sales process was smooth. I could tell they wanted my business.
1 Comments
Vehicle Diagnostic
by 01/18/2018on
Customer service was fantastic, and the service was quick and thorough. I would definitely recommend and will be returning to this location for any and all service needs.
Salt Lake Valley Dealership Review
by 01/04/2018on
You listened to what we wanted and did your best to make it work. The whole purchasing process went smooth and we are happy with our purchase.
1 Comments
1 Comments