Land Rover Downtown Salt Lake

150 E 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(866) 258-4384
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Downtown Salt Lake

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Dishonest/Shady salesmen

by Shady salesmen on 02/26/2020

Beautiful facility, filled with beautiful cars. Unfortunately, this place is run by dishonest people! I spoke with Kyle on the phone last night, after spending a considerable amount of time texting back and forth. He quoted me a price on the phone, which I accepted. When I arrived at the facility, he denied having quoted me that price. He then let it slip that they record all of their conversations. I had him play back our conversation, which he reluctantly did (He pretended not to know how to find it at first). Once confronted with his lie, he shifted blame to his sales manager. He went into his office and came back with an offer that was nearly $2,000.00 over the price I was quoted, but said they were willing to pay for half of the doc prep fee in effort to make up for the misunderstanding. These guys are a joke...don't waste your time!!!

sales Rating

Buy before test drive

by kvareac on 09/09/2017

Sales person was professional and honest. I was 90% for the purchase. However, the dealer's policy is to drive the care around the block or a short drive to the freeway and back. The sales manager would not allow me to drive the car any distance to make certain no mechanical issues were obvious. I have purchased may vehicles during my life and have never been refused to take the car and drive a reasonable distance. The sales manager wanted me to sign a contract before I took the test drive and then I had to take a salesman with me. I don't have a problem with the salesman present, however the hard sell tactic is unprofessional. There must have been something wrong with the vehicle or they do not wish to sell cars. I would not recommend ever going to this dealership.

75 cars in stock
64 new3 used8 certified pre-owned
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
8 new|1 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
9 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
