1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I give 1 star because the sales man was friendly and kind. The service department did an oil change while I was selecting a truck to surprise my husband with. But the sales manager Scott should not be allowed to interact with customers. I came in as a cash purchase customer and wanted to get the discounted price, they advertise online. When Scott came to the table to go over purchase price with myself and the sales man, he said he cannot give me the discount of 2500.00 for financing. I asked him if I put a large down payment and financed just a small portion would I get the discount. His response was to call me a crook and said I was trying to skirt the system. He was very loud and aggressive. He said “I would never do that deal that’s fraud and your a crook.” Then I said I think I need a different person to help me your being very aggressive. He stood up went to the counter walked back over to the table. I am still sitting in my chair next to the sales man. When Scott walked back over he did not sit he stood and leaned over in front of me and continued to tell me that with inventory the way it is he can choose who he will sell to. He told me even if “I don’t like the way someone looks I can choose to not sell them a car.” This is all being said leaning forward in my face from a standing position as I was sitting. I actually put my hands up in front of me as I was nervous he was going to move closer into my space. I said you are being very aggressive right now. He aggressively told me it was to match my aggression. I again asked for a different sales manager. He stormed off. I turned to the sales man and said what was that? He said I have no idea I have never seen him act that way. By this point I look around the room and everyone is staring at me. I am the only woman in the place. The room is one big open area so all the salesman, mangers even service guys were watching this take place. Unfortunately my fear of this man coming back over to me caused me to tear up and I had to leave. I told the sales man sorry but I don’t feel safe and need to leave. He said he understood. I did call back and spoke with Dave and explained the situation that had taken place. He was not there at the time. He was polite and explained that the financing rebate is for smaller down payments and they give that discount to the customers who finance because the finance company pays them. Which I completely understand. I was asking the same question to Scott trying to see what my options were to get the discount. His response was not to explain it was to call me names and instantly became aggressive with a mean hateful look on his face. I ended up going to GMC in bountiful and purchased a truck for my husband. I started my day excited to surprise my husband. I went to the same place I have previously bought trucks from expecting a great experience as I have had in the past. Instead I left feeling confused and abused by Scott. While Dave was very kind and helpful over the phone. After discussing this with my husband we just can’t justify giving our business to a place that employs this person. With much respect for the hard spot the other people in the room were put in.. I do have to say no one stepping in and stopping Scott’s behavior was disappointing. I understand he can hurt the commission a sales man makes if they upset him. But just on a human to human level it was a situation that someone should have stepped in. Thank you again the the service department and Dave. I feel bad the sales man missed out on his commission and I was so stressed I forgot his name or I would credit him for his helpfulness as well. Read more