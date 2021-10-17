Prestman Auto
Customer Reviews of Prestman Auto
STAY AWAY!!! DONT MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE I DID!!
by 10/17/2021on
This is my first review. I wasn’t going to write one but I just felt like I had to. To warn people to stay away! I thought I’d give them a try and save a bit of money. Trust me you won’t save any! As we all know these vehicles that they carry have been in a collision. They try and fix them to bring back to spec. The problem is that their attention to detail is horrible. The first vehicle I was going to purchase was a Toyota Highlander. The ac stopped working after two days, all of the moldings were bent and they just try and glue them back on. Cracked taillights and grease prints all over the vehicle and interior. Also the gas pedal was jammed or something so you could only take off super slow. I told them these issues had to be fixed. Their shop was so backed up it was going to be while to get the vehicle back into the shop. So we looked at more vehicles. The next vehicle is a Ford Explorer. It has some blemishes which is okay. I’m not expecting a perfect car. But I noticed once we took it home the airbag light came on. And nothing on the steering wheel would not work. Also found the air for the back of the vehicle would not work. Finally after 3 weeks they were able to get it in their shop to fix the airbag issue but never fixed the ac in the back. At this point I’d rather fix it myself. I don’t trust what they do. They cut corners and you could tell in the vehicles they carry. This vehicle had moldings and flares coming off as well because they just glue them on to save money. I feel like an idiot for taking it here! PLEASE STAY AWAY!!!!!! YOU THINK YOURE SAVING MONEY!! NOT TRUE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Low Quality Car, Service, and Warranty
by 10/02/2020on
We purchased a vehicle from Prestman Auto in April 2020. They talked/pressured us into a theoretically "bumper to bumper" warranty. Two days later the car would not start and the battery needed to be replaced. Wasn't covered. Three months later we needed a new steering column, new CV boots and front axle. None of it was covered. As to customer service: They did not send in our registration. I called them 3 times just to get a second temporary registration. Six weeks later we had to call back to get another temporary registration tag because it was still not finished. We immediately paid off the vehicle, but it took them five months to get the title to us. This car, this company, and this whole process was a mistake.
Great Experiance
by 05/28/2020on
I basically bought this car from viewing it on the internet. I live four hours away and this was a very good option. Chris Warner was extremely helpful answering all our questions about this vehicle over the phone, through texting, and emails. I got my own financing through my credit union and working with Tyler there at Prestman made that very simple. Docusign is a great tool to do all the paperwork from home. We love our new vehicle and the customer service was PHENOMENAL. I would definitely recommend Chris and Prestman Auto for your next vehicle purchase.
Arturo is fantastic!
by 02/15/2020on
I went in this afternoon thinking it was just the first stop in a long search for a new car. Luckily, Arturo is an expert salesman! He thoroughly listened to my needs (and wants) and really worked to get me what I wanted. Derrick (the finance guy) was awesome too. Smooth process, and I love my new car!
Another great experience
by 01/05/2020on
Another great experience at Prestman! This is the second car that we’ve bought from them in less than a year. Mario from sales had an exceptional response time and was super easy to work with. Brion from service went above and beyond for us - it was very apparent that he is knowledgeable and cares about the Prestman customers. Tracy from finance made financing a breeze - A few clicks, a few signatures, and all questions answered in less than 5 minutes. This all made for another seamless experience from sales, service and finance. 10/10 recommend them for your next car purchase!
Don’t buy here! New management is terrible!
by 11/04/2019on
Don’t buy here! This dealership that advertises selling “the highest quality vehicles possible” sold me a car with no primer under the paint, and $5,000 in hidden damage! Once I found out about the paint, their old manager Travis offered to fix it by paying to install a Clearbra on the car and repaint the hood. My car was just in the shop and the manager told me he found $5000 in “hidden damages” inside the car including missing hardware and even the incorrect screws to hold the car together. I sent all the photographs of the damages to Daniel the service manager at the Salt Lake location and he blamed the builder they bought the car from, saying there’s nothing he could do and that Travis had just left his job so now the company has no one that cares about upholding their image or being true to their word of quality anymore. It’s sad when all the other employees there who heard my story before connecting me with management all understood and sympathized with my plight and then hearing over and over while on hold “we sell the highest quality vehicles possible”. What an insult. Avoid at all costs.
Awesome service!
by 10/23/2019on
Super great place to buy a car from they made everything super easy
Wow
by 07/24/2019on
Where do I start. Yes I got a good deal. The salesman that "helped" me spent very little time with me and had a very indifferent attitude towards me. They didn't pay off my trade in on time so I was hit with a late fee and more money required to pay off the loan. They did eventually pay the loan and late fees but it shouldn't have come to that. The paperwork is extremely slow. It took them a month to get the paperwork to the bank. This caused the paperwork from the bank to be late to me so I wasn't able to get my license plates on time. My temporary tags ran out so I wasn't able to drive the vehicle. When I called them with 5 days left on the temp tag they blew me off and didn't help me with getting the required paperwork. If you buy from Prestman make sure you call them weekly until everything had been processed. Last thing, they would not put fuel in the vehicle I bought. I was left with less than 1/4 of a tank and had to immedietly get fuel before I could head home. I won't waste my time there when I purchase my next vehicle.
Worst experience ever
by 05/27/2019on
We live 8 hours from Prestman Auto, but they had a car we were very interested in. Called the salesman (Jeremy) 2 days prior to driving down to tell him we would be there to look at the car. When we arrive, he forgot we were coming. Then he proceed to tell us that no one is allowed to test drive this car. If you buy it, then you can drive it. Asked him then how do you know how the car drives? His response was if we wanted to drive one then go to a dealership. Didn't even have keys to start the vehicle and the battery was unhooked. So, you couldn't see the displays or anything. Made absolutely no attempt to even sell the car. Tried asking a few questions and his reply was he really didn't know anything about that kind of car. Final attempt was to at least talk about price. Told him he was $2,000 over book and he said he didn't care, they would sell the car eventually. So, we drive 8 hours, get treated like garbage and was out the door in 15 minutes. Have never been treated like this by a salesman, ever. Would never recommend anyone shop at this place.
Bent over backwards
by 02/18/2019on
Jack Root was our sales representative and did a wonderful job getting us the vehicle we wanted. After looking around at what Prestman had on their lot, we couldn't quite find what we were looking for. It was mentioned that we could see if another dealership, not Prestman, would have a vehicle we are interested in and then Prestman would buy it from them so we could buy it from Prestman. No other dealership would give us as good as a value for our trade in as Prestman so we really wanted to purchase through them. We found a vehicle we wanted and they were able to get it for us! Jack and his team were nice and easy to talk to and went the extra mile to make another satisfied customer. Thanks!
A Very Valuable Alternative to buy Used
by 11/18/2018on
Prestman Auto sells branded titled cars. This is a relatively new way to buy a used car although it's been done on the fringe of being legal for a long time. Here's an abbreviated summary: A car is damaged and neither the owner or the insurance company want to have anything more to do with it for a number of unspecified reasons. Damaged cars that can be salvaged are offered at auction. Dealers bid on the cars after carefully considering how much it will cost them to repair the car and sell it for a profit. Reputable and state-licensed dealers fix the cars and sell them at discounted prices, usually well below low Blue Book. If the buyer performs his/her due diligence on a particular car (CarFax, inspection by honest and respected personal mechanic, etc.) they can get a great deal. Prestman offers third-party warranties at the time of sale (purchase of warranty is optional). The buyer is taking a chance that the seller is not being honest or fair or both on the sale. The car is technically "salvage" - damaged and refurbished. The buyer should know that resale value of such a car is going to be very low. So this type of purchase is best for those that take good care of their cars and drive them until repair costs exceed market value. If the buyer routinely wants and buys cars every few years, this might not be the best way to buy a used car. However, the savings can be significant, especially on higher-end car brands. I had a great experience with Prestman and got an excellent deal on a late model Mazda. I purchased a CarFax, Prestman showed me pictures of the car before being repair, had my mechanic check it out and bought the car with confidence that Prestman was at least not trying to sell me a piece of junk. I admire their integrity, full disclosure, and willingness to take time to educate me on the pros and cons of buying a branded title car. I highly recommend them.
Sketchy Business Practice
by 10/17/2018on
I have had quite the experience with Prestman. I purchased a 2014 Buick Enclave (VIN 5GAKRCKD4EJ177718) back in May 2016. In January 2018 there was this loud popping sound. Eventually I got it down to the repair shop. Here is where the story gets interesting. The repair shop informed me that the VIN number does not match the physical vehicle. The VIN lists the vehicle as a FWD. However, the actually vehicle is an AWD vehicle. The reason this was of concern was because the loud popping sound was the rear drive shaft falling off the vehicle. I contacted Prestman Auto to ask why the VIN does not match the physical vehicle. All they would say was it was listed in their system as an AWD, and that I should consider it an upgrade if the VIN only showed the vehicle as a FWD. The VIN is specific to each vehicle. So I started my research. Prestman Auto originally listed this 2014 Buick as a AWD vehicle when I purchased it back in 2016. I paid for the CARFAX and it lists this vehicle as a FWD. I tracked down the dealership that sold this vehicle before it was in an accident and sold to be salvaged. The Buick dealership in Carlsbad, California originally sold the vehicle. According to them, the VIN is clearly a FWD vehicle. Why? Why is the vehicle different that that designated by the VIN? Prestman could not or would not provide any details. My biggest concern then was the vehicle I bought, was not the original vehicle in a crash, totaled, and then rebuilt. The next logical solution in my mind would be there was a VIN swap. If so, there would be documentation. Just thinking out-side the box for a moment... How easy would it be to take a stolen vehicle, and swap the VIN from a 'Salvaged' titled vehicle. There are only three location on a vehicle that have the VIN; the hood, the door, and the tag in the windshield. In addition to this, one of the wheels had been welded. This is against Utah's safety code. When I brought this to the individual who does safety inspections at Prestman Auto, he stated that there was no problems with a welded wheel. When I showed this individual the safety code, he was stumped. I tried for months to get Prestman to replace the welded rim. They never did. It was the front right rim. I contacted a lawyer and filed a consumer compliant with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. The outcome of this was Prestman would give me a full trade for the original purchase price of the 2014 Buick Enclave. So I took it. Now that same vehicle is listed on prestmanauto.com for sale. This vehicle is now listed as a FWD. Unless Prestman did some major work on the chasis, the physical vehicle is still a AWD vehicle. This type of business practice by Prestman Auto does not inspire confidence. If you read this, or if you happen to have purchased the 2014 Buick Enclave (VIN 5GAKRCKD4EJ177718), then you might want to question your purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The worst dealership I have ever had the misfortune of going to
by 03/18/2018on
Prestman is a garbage dealership full of garbage people. I made the stupid mistake of buying a car from Alex. Her customer service was great until I signed on the dotted line, and then I was dead to her. I immediately had issues with the car. She looked me in the eye, shook my hand, and told me that she would personally make sure the issues were taken care of and she would call the next business day. We never heard from her again. She lied to my face, didn't pass on the information about the issues we had to anyone, and then was blatantly rude to me after that. Her supervisors were just as bad - one never returned my messages. I left messages for Travis for a full week, after the service department had passed all of my information on to him and they asked him to call me. He was never available, I was told, any of the literally 20 times that I called in a span of two weeks. Finally I was referred to Chase, the other sales manager. He was available, but only talked to me to put me off day after day. He never resolved anything and he never returned my phone calls. He eventually claimed he was escalating me to the next level, someone named Devin, who may or may not actually exist. "Devin" was unavailable and no one in the sales department knew his schedule or where he was, ever, over a period of two full days. I was given a generic ops email to contact him at. He never called me back, of course, apparently that is not something that Prestman does. Bottom line, everyone in the sales department is a crappy person who does not care about you and will work very hard to do nothing to help you and to treat you like you are garbage. Go buy a car literally anywhere else in the state of Utah and you will be better off.
Lindon utah location
by 02/23/2018on
I was in the market for a vehicle unfortunately I have to travel but did so anyways,found a couple vehicles on their lot which would work,spoke with the salesman which wa very nice,we spoke of the vehicles and I was totally aware that they were branded titles and what the damage was so we worked out the numbers on the vehicle and what my trade in would be,told him what i had for a down payment and where I would like to be on payments to be,yes I was a little over my head on the previous vehicle but was assured that would be ok,I knew within a few points of what my credit score was and told him his words were " there's no worry or doubt on getting you a loan" we filled out the paperwork to process the loan and waited for 2+ hours,we were told that we could take the vehicle to get lunch and when we came back to have my insurance card as well as the payment ready and we would be good to go,came back and a financial manager came and spoke with me and the salesman left,the manager told me that I needed another 4k on top of the 2k for the down payment and my payments would be almost 600 a month ,ummm no on that, the vehicle was 23k,my score was almost a 700,they punked me and tried selling me a mini van that wouldn't seat 8 ppl which I needed, the salesman came up to me when I was getting into my car and gave me his card and said call your financial bank to figure out what went wrong, that's a load of crap but I did and they told me they only finance half of the sticker price so u called and called prestman back and finally spoke with a finance manager and he said that information was false,I've banked with my credit union for over 20 yrs they aren't going to lie I don't believe meanwhile 5 days later I get a rejection letter in the mail saying they tried to send a loan through for over 35k.....what the crap 23k vehicle with 3k rollover plus taxes and licensing isn't almost 36k..I was taken and will never go back.
Avoid Prestman Auto! Poor Quality Rebuilt Cars.
by 08/28/2017on
Prestman Auto should be avoided at all costs. I have purchased two vehicles from them and almost a third and through these experiences I have found that while they look squeaky clean on the outside, they are selling truly crappy salvage title cars that are worse than poorly repaired, they are potentially dangerous. I bought my first car from them in 2013 (see my Yelp review). The gist of that is that the car, a 2011 Audi S4, looked great, but on closer inspection had a terrible paint job (drips and runs, no clear coat in places, and bare spots), a cracked rim, problems with the MMI, aftermarket and poorly-fitted sun roof, and a hole in the muffler. I tried to get them to address these issues after the sale and they would not. They actually wouldnt even do the things they promised they would do before the sale including giving it a proper detail. Fast forward to 2016 and I decided to give them another chance. I had found two cars that I was interested in on their lot and figured if I bought two at the same time that they would give me a better deal. I was looking at a 2015 Audi S4 and was about to buy it when, after a test drive and in just the right sunlight, I saw a run in the paint! Upon closer inspection I also noticed that the front bumper had not been repaired on the underside and was not attached properly, leaving it misaligned (and because of the damage from the wreck) it could not be aligned. I told the salesman (they are all seem like nice people, but are dishonest as the day is long) that it had a run in the paint. He came out and looked at it and I told him I was a buyer if they would fix the fender and the paint. He checked with Tracy the sales manager (same guy that sold me my 2011 Audi) and Tracy said he would fix it AFTER I bought it! What that told me is that they werent going to fix it if I didnt buy it and would hope that the next guy wouldnt notice (like when I bought my 2011 S4 from them). Obviously, that put a bad taste in my mouth about that vehicle. I went home and did some research on it and found that it had a very interesting past, which I wont get into here, but it was enough bad mojo on this thing that I was out. However, I ended up buying a 2015 Lexus IS250F from them a couple of days later. Great looking car. As they were doing the paper work, I ran my hands across the paint (after having found overspray and drips on the two Audis, and sure enough; overspray all over the hood). I immediately went in and told them I was out on this car too if they wouldnt fix it. They reluctantly agreed to do it and I picked up the car a couple of days later. All was good, until Wife gets in an accident. Body shop calls and says you should see the crappy work they did on the repair down here. Welded stuff and didnt paint it. Temporary fixes all over the engine box. Broken headlight that should have been replaced during the original restore (not damaged in my wifes accident). So, Im disappointed, but the shop ended up fixing everything with the insurance payment and I decided to let it go. Then A couple of months later we get the dreaded ABS indicator on the dash. Take it into the dealer to find out that the brake actuator should have been replaced after the accident that totaled the vehicle. The dealer report read, Scanned vehicle and found multiple codes from the brake actuator causing several different attributes of the vehicle to fail, such as the power steering, combination meter, blind spot monitor and several others. They also showed us that the under dash on the drivers side was repaired with duct tape rather than being replaced! Instead of doing the right thing or the safe thing, they left the damaged part on the vehicle, putting the future owners lives at risk and putting us in a position to pay a nearly $3700 bill to get the part replaced and the car fully functional and safe again. These guys are scammy. Whats the chance that three cars out of three over the course of three and a half years would all have crappy paint jobs and shoddy repairs? Odds are that the preponderance of their vehicles are not fixed properly but most buyers never figure that out. Stay away from these guys! I know their clean lot and nice looking cars and friendly sales people with their cold bottled water and the lower prices are very enticing, but its all a façade. There are reputable places to buy a used car. Prestman is not one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Cool service!
by 06/16/2017on
Carl did an excellent job repairing our daughter's air conditioner! He was done quickly and explained what had to be done and why. A very good experience! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Better then ever
by 05/16/2017on
I have come here twice for my ford focus. My friend and Co worker Refered me to prestman Auto service to get stuff done. The first time I went in I thought I was going to have to pay about $700, but it turned out to be something else and was only $300. The Secound time I went in something went wrong with my car to the point where I couldn't even shift gears with the clutch. So I took it in and they took a look. After looking at it, they found out that the master cylinder had gone out. So they quoted me that and I had them start on it. The next day they called and told me the slave cylinder also was bad and needed to be replaced. The price went up a lot do to what had to be done for that. But the car needed to be fixed, so I gave them the go ahead. When they got to removing the slave cylinder they found that my clutch had fallen apart also. Again the price increased. It was more then I wanted to pay, but it needed to be done. If I took it anywhere else it would have cost twice as much for the same work. When picking up my car, I got in and out it in gear and started to go. My car drove better then it has ever driven since I got it in 2013. The wait and price was definitely worth every minute and Penny. Thank you so much prestman Auto service for helping me feel much less stressed while my life has been so stressful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Look out for the fees!!
by 03/28/2017on
Look out for the fees once they get you in that closed door room (++$500). BTW I did ask for an out the door estimate before closing the deal they did not give it to me. These are fees that are above the sticker price of the car that you HAVE TO PAY (according to them). They hit you with a $300 security etching fee that is already done to the car so you have no choice. Then on top of that they hit you with a $200 third party inspection fee, again already done you HAVE TO PAY (this is not the state inspection you guessed it that is additional). There document fee is not too high but not low ($399). Folks if it options that have already been done to the car they are not options and should be included in the price!!! if not they are not options!! If that is not enough after the great sales team (see below) have spent a great deal of time explaining that this is rebuilt title and what has been done to the car and that they only accept cars with cosmetic damage, the finance guy starts scaring you into an extended warranty, because it is a "branded" title and you never know what could go wrong. I did finish the deal, but in hind site I should have walked out on the deal, I really hate the hidden surprises. That being said the sales staff were excellent! Scott actual slowed me down and explained everything about the vehicle and about the branded title before he even showed me the vehicle. No pressure no games. The other salesman Bill even went with me to drop off my other vehicle 10 miles away. The vehicle is of good quality. But I will avoid them in the future given the NON-optional, added options and fees not disclosed the the vehicle. This is not good business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bought multiple cars here
by 03/02/2017on
I bought a Honda Civic here, referred my Parents to buy an Acura MDX, then referred my Brother in law who has bought a Honda Pilot, and 2 different Lexus sedans. Lastly refered over a family friend who recently bought a Ford Edge. We all love our vehicles! My only complaint is every time my family and friends buy a vehicle from Prestman the sales reps tell you about a $100 referral program that will get mailed out to your house. Well I have never seen a "$100 referral." To me if your going to make a sale don't lie about a referral program. I will continue buying subsequent vehicles from Prestman!
Don't Waste Your Time
by 01/28/2017on
I don't ever write reviews, but then it takes a lot to make me angry. I cannot tell you the last time I was this angry, and I've been to four other car dealerships in the last week. If you're a customer looking to buy here, a couple pieces of advice. First off, be prepared to spend HOURS here. I'm not talking hours total, too. I'm talking hours just trying to get a price. I don't understand why their salesmen don't even have an idea of what their cars' totals are going to be about. It took me two hours (and that's me being nice and rounding WAY down) for me to get an idea of what the total price of the car i looked at was going to be. Second piece of advice, prepare yourself to hear the salesmen trash talk previous customers who "missed out on this great deal" over and over again. I don't even want to imagine the great story they have to tell about me now. Third, take snacks because you'll be there forever and apparently they only offer water and soda and after six hours, you will have a headache from being hungry. Oh, and lastly, save yourself the time and just don't go. Let me give the people at Prestman Auto (in particular, the one on South State Street) some advice, too, because that's only fair. First off, it's NOT good customer service or salesmanship to talk bad about previous customers. It doesn't make me want to buy the car, it makes me think that those other customers had good reason not to buy it. Oh, and it's just trashy to talk bad about other people. The thing is, not one, but two of yours salesmen did this to me. ALSO, one of your salesmen literally said about one of the other customers who looked at this car that "It was pretty sad because they couldn't even get approved for a loan for a $12000 car, which isn't that much." That's incredibly insensitive and I can't even tell you how angry it made me on behalf of those other people that he would talk about them like that. Also, that same salesman acted like I was a total idiot for not knowing that much about cars. Well guess what, that's like half the population of America! I suggest you teach your salesmen how to actually lay out the facts of a car and answer people's questions without them trying to act like customers should understand every fast talking word out of their mouths. Lastly, you really ought to be keeping an eye on the market in your area (if not all over Utah) because that car was NOT competitively priced. I looked at your 2015 Honda Fit (which when all is said and done, doesn't end up being 12000, it ended up being somewhere around 15,550) that was a SALVAGE title and guess what, down the road a couple blocks there was a 2016 Honda Fit and it was priced at a total of about 14,225. It's fine if you company doesn't want to "bargain" with people, but if that's the case, then you'd better price your cars accordingly, keeping an eye on your competitor's prices. Needless to say, congratulations Prestman's. Not only will I never be going to the Prestman's on State Street ever again, but it was such a bad experience that I will never be going to any Prestman's ever again.
Crap hole dealership, its a joke!
by 08/31/2016on
I bought my car in July and now it is the last day of August and they still haven't finished our paperwork or sent in the check to pay off the car I traded in! That means the payoff I gave them originally is changed and there is now a late fee! They do not have their stuff together and they DO NOT get back to you when you call! They told me that it might hurt someone's credit, but only a little. Uhh... No!! I am so frustrated with these people, they now made us pay an additional sales tax before they send the check.... So very angry.