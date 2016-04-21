5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our sales experience was the best I've had at a car dealership. Val Kranski greeted us initially and was a gentleman and character through the whole process. None of the usual pressure, tricks, etc. Val provided us with options and was tuned into what we requested, specifically he anticipated our need for a tow kit installation on our new Cayenne. Val even humored me by taking me back to see a classic air cooled 993 in the facility. Staff, including George (?) were very good to work with; friendly and relaxed atmosphere. I believe the facility manager made a point to meet and thank us for our business when we were leaving - again, a very professional and personable staff. Read more