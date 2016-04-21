Skip to main content
Porsche Salt Lake City

1045 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Purchase of Porsche Cayenne S at Strong Porsche SLC, UT

by Wilford600 on 04/21/2016

Our sales experience was the best I've had at a car dealership. Val Kranski greeted us initially and was a gentleman and character through the whole process. None of the usual pressure, tricks, etc. Val provided us with options and was tuned into what we requested, specifically he anticipated our need for a tow kit installation on our new Cayenne. Val even humored me by taking me back to see a classic air cooled 993 in the facility. Staff, including George (?) were very good to work with; friendly and relaxed atmosphere. I believe the facility manager made a point to meet and thank us for our business when we were leaving - again, a very professional and personable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Star Excelence

by Dbab5555 on 04/06/2016

We're repeat customers four times over so we're well acquainted with the people and overall experience. It's positive from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Porsche In Salt Lake City

by mara9 on 01/30/2015

I purchased a 911 Carrera 4S recently from Strong Porsche, through ZA Konarski. ZA was totally knowledgeable in all elements of a Porsche, friendly, professional and helpful. Others at Strong were also very helpful, including Penny and ZA's immediate supervisor. Even John, their go to driver, was a great guy and totally professional. I wholehearedly recommend ZA and the rest of the staff. I ti

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by fwj1 on 09/03/2014

I worked with Val K in Sales. Very professional and knowledgeable about the car and made my experience with Strong a great one. Albeit, I live hundreds of miles away but would return to purchase another Porsche from Val.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st class experience

by jgalt997c4s on 08/23/2014

I purchased a used C4S from Teddy P. Even though I was an out of town client, they treated me like I've been buying cars there for years. I will be coming back for sure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
