Ken Garff Nissan Salt Lake
Customer Reviews of Ken Garff Nissan Salt Lake
Great service
by 12/28/2015on
This was one of the best car buying experiences that I have ever had. From start to finish the sales personnel were all very professional!
Easiest car I've ever bought
by 12/23/2015on
I have purchased numerous cars throughout my life and my time and Ken Garff Nissan Salt lake was the easiest by far. My salesman did everything in a little over an hour. It was impressive. I leased a new Maxima and I love it. I'll be seeing them again in a few years.
great service
by 12/23/2015on
I bought a car from Noah the other day and he took great care of me! I've had bad experiences before at other dealerships but at the Nissan dealership in slc they took great care of me! Thanks guys!
Awesome!
by 12/22/2015on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Luis Moreno, he was able to find the perfect car for me and I got a great deal. The best part is I was in and out of their in under 1 hour! Thank you!
Great experience
by 11/07/2015on
Purchased a pre-owned vehicle a couple months ago from Luis Moreno at the dealership. He made it super easy and stress free to get into that car. I would recommend the dealership along with going through Luis. They will have my business for the next time I'm in the market as well.
Fabulous Dealership
by 08/14/2015on
We have always had exceptional help and care with Ken Garff Dealerships. Ken Garff Nissan Downtown is beyond exceptional. We feel like a part of a family. We highly recommend these folks when purchasing a new Nissan.
HATE MY EXPERIENCE
by 04/19/2015on
Where to begin with my horrible experience at this dealership KEN GARF NISSAN? I couldn't believe I'm so eager to write a bad review for KEN GARF NISSAN AND ITS EMPLOYEES. Yes, the employees in SALES, FINANCE, AND EVEN THE HIGHER BOSS are not really helpful and It is really upsetting . I don't even want anyone experiencing and feeling the way I did when I was at the Ken Garf Nissan talking to people so MISTAKES THEY MADE could be talked about, but not solved to what would make me happy. I'm not going to tell the names of who I dealt with, and what car I had , and I'm not going on with the details of my problems with this dealership. It's just really bottom line here is that I'm not satisfied customer. I do not want to deal with this dealership anymore ever again. As you all can imagine as I just created this anonymous account just to express my unhappy concern with everyone who can see this. I REALLY HATED MY EXPERIENCE!!. I left the dealership really upset. So , I encourage everyone who was not happy with KEN GARF NISSAN to express your concern and give the dealership a bad review as they really deserve it. I want everyone to think hundred times before even thinking of going into KEN GARF NISSAN, go to a different dealership instead and do not even waste your time, money and signature talking to any KEN GARF NISSAN EMPLOYEES, as they really do not know anything, and they are really not helpful. Do not buy a car from KEN GARF NISSAN DEALERSHIP DOWNTOWN SALT LAKE UTAH.
Sales
by 02/26/2014on
These guys are AMAZING! No haggling for tyne price. They showed me invoice price and then internet pricing and WOW I was getting a car for much less than their cost. Very low pressure, fun to deal with. The GM Mr. B came out and introduced himself to me. What a GREAT guy! These guys ROCK! I will never buy anywhere else but Ken Garff Nissan Salt Lake. Thank you for a wonderful experience in car shopping.
Xterra Off Road.
by 08/29/2011on
Great people to work with. Very good price , gave me a great deal on an XTERRA. They always fallow up after any contact or service. I did have to remind them to wash the Xterra after servicing, But Carol was always really easy to work with. Phill and Chris worked out a great sale price. when they said they will beat anybody's price they proved it. The GRAFF NISSAN DEALERSHIP is not perfect but they really seem to care about doing a good job .
Unethical on several fronts.
by 03/30/2010on
I called Jason on 3/26 on the used Buick I was interested in and asked what kind of range he had to come off the listed price. I was considering driving 150+ miles and was not interested in driving for the listed price. He said he knew that the car ws going to auction the following Tuesday and that he was sure he could go down around 20% to get it moved before auction. I loaded up my three kids all ages under 5 to leave my house the next morning at 6:30AM to make this deal work. When I arrived, I was told that he had mistakenly spoke of the dealership's plan for the car (it would not be goign to auction) and the price we had discussed the previous day could not be honored. He and Phil Green both sold me on how great of a car I was still getting for the money. We haggled, and I eventually paid a price around 15% more than we agreed to. (The 15% was before the applicable document charge and some security warranty). Anyway, the car did not even get me home before having problems. I called as soon as I got home to notify Phil and Jason and ask for some help. They gave no assurances, passing me off to Chris Martin. He promised to call me back the following Monday. He never called. Instead the same sales guy, Phil called back and said it was all as-is. I complained that I had been deceived three times; the first about price with Jason, the second about the condition of the car by Jason and Phil, and the third time by the dealership itself if it would not help. The website says, exactly, "Free Mile After Mile Limited Engine Warranty Ken Garff Automotive Group is pleased to introduce this new protection which will provide assurance that the most expensive & complex mechanical part on your vehicle--your engine--will run far longer than even the manufacturer guarantees!! And this warranty is provided Free on EVERY vehicle we sell, new and pre-owned!". Now I was less than 80 miles from the dealership, developed a problem, and they would not help. Phil's reason to me was that they did not have enough of a margin in the sale of the car to help me out. I noted that doing what was right should not equate with how much they were able to profit off of me on the sale. He said he understood how I felt, but that there was nothing he could do. It is costing me $900 to have fixed. Their "warranty" says it should cover up to $5000. worth of engine parts and service. The mechanic I took it to said that someone had neglected to fix the intake manifold, and had instead covered up the problem with a ton of silicon. He said it is a very obvious cover up, and if the service dept was unaware of it, then they had not even looked at the car before reselling it. Apparently, the engine could easily have thrown a rod, and I could have been out $5000 instead of $900. I feel very lucky. (Sarcasm) When I called and complained to Phil, he said that the car did not have any problems before I took it. I said it obviously had. He said I had driven it and I still took it. I said I had driven it VERY little, and had taken his and Jason's work about how good of condition the car was in. I said I should be able to take his word to the bank and that this was not how business should be conducted. He said he understood how I felt, but that he could no nothing to help me. I told him he had a promising career in politics ahead of him if he was so OK with promising one thing and then reneging. He got angry and told me not to get personal. I said it WAS personal; he was OK with being personal to make the sale. I noted he had also made personal statements about how good of condition the car was in, which obviously was not true. It was obviously personal to me because I had money on the line. I said that it should be personal to him, and that there ws something wrong if he did not take the complaints personal. He hung up on me. I will not forget the lesson. Don't let them con you too.
Never go here!!
by 02/05/2010on
Horrible, salesman, that flat out lied to us about problem with used truck we bought. Took over three weeks to fix, what he said would be fixed in two days, and that was after countless phone calls that were not returned. The service department was in the dark about the problem, and all we got was the run around. Plus, when we brought two cars from them in one night, they didn't even bother to fill either up with gas, but closed up and left before we got in our new cars to leave, leaving us with no gas!! Bad service, [violative content deleted], unhelpful, rude salesman. Don't work with Sean MCFarland.
Dishonest Dealership
by 05/16/2009on
Purchased a used 2008 Rogue in early May 2009. Car was at a good price, part of a "Manager's Special." Buying process went OK, but later found out that the Finance Manager added GAP protection without my approval. When questioned about it, he said that my credit union required it. WRONG!! Still waiting for a refund, think I will need to pursue legal action to get my money back.