1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called Jason on 3/26 on the used Buick I was interested in and asked what kind of range he had to come off the listed price. I was considering driving 150+ miles and was not interested in driving for the listed price. He said he knew that the car ws going to auction the following Tuesday and that he was sure he could go down around 20% to get it moved before auction. I loaded up my three kids all ages under 5 to leave my house the next morning at 6:30AM to make this deal work. When I arrived, I was told that he had mistakenly spoke of the dealership's plan for the car (it would not be goign to auction) and the price we had discussed the previous day could not be honored. He and Phil Green both sold me on how great of a car I was still getting for the money. We haggled, and I eventually paid a price around 15% more than we agreed to. (The 15% was before the applicable document charge and some security warranty). Anyway, the car did not even get me home before having problems. I called as soon as I got home to notify Phil and Jason and ask for some help. They gave no assurances, passing me off to Chris Martin. He promised to call me back the following Monday. He never called. Instead the same sales guy, Phil called back and said it was all as-is. I complained that I had been deceived three times; the first about price with Jason, the second about the condition of the car by Jason and Phil, and the third time by the dealership itself if it would not help. The website says, exactly, "Free Mile After Mile Limited Engine Warranty Ken Garff Automotive Group is pleased to introduce this new protection which will provide assurance that the most expensive & complex mechanical part on your vehicle--your engine--will run far longer than even the manufacturer guarantees!! And this warranty is provided Free on EVERY vehicle we sell, new and pre-owned!". Now I was less than 80 miles from the dealership, developed a problem, and they would not help. Phil's reason to me was that they did not have enough of a margin in the sale of the car to help me out. I noted that doing what was right should not equate with how much they were able to profit off of me on the sale. He said he understood how I felt, but that there was nothing he could do. It is costing me $900 to have fixed. Their "warranty" says it should cover up to $5000. worth of engine parts and service. The mechanic I took it to said that someone had neglected to fix the intake manifold, and had instead covered up the problem with a ton of silicon. He said it is a very obvious cover up, and if the service dept was unaware of it, then they had not even looked at the car before reselling it. Apparently, the engine could easily have thrown a rod, and I could have been out $5000 instead of $900. I feel very lucky. (Sarcasm) When I called and complained to Phil, he said that the car did not have any problems before I took it. I said it obviously had. He said I had driven it and I still took it. I said I had driven it VERY little, and had taken his and Jason's work about how good of condition the car was in. I said I should be able to take his word to the bank and that this was not how business should be conducted. He said he understood how I felt, but that he could no nothing to help me. I told him he had a promising career in politics ahead of him if he was so OK with promising one thing and then reneging. He got angry and told me not to get personal. I said it WAS personal; he was OK with being personal to make the sale. I noted he had also made personal statements about how good of condition the car was in, which obviously was not true. It was obviously personal to me because I had money on the line. I said that it should be personal to him, and that there ws something wrong if he did not take the complaints personal. He hung up on me. I will not forget the lesson. Don't let them con you too. Read more