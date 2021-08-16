Customer Reviews of Ken Garff Honda Downtown
Top Notch
by 08/16/2021on
It is the second time I had the pleasure of Brandon Crapo's assistance in hooking me up with exactly the vehicle I wanted; he was very professional and friendly, keeping me informed and updated at every step, making sure everything was just right, satisfying and exciting when I drove my new beautifully prepped CR-V-HYBRID off the lot.
Great experience buying a used Honda
by 04/27/2021on
Kris Vreefken sold us a used Honda CRV. The experience was the best car buying experience from beginning to end. It was quicker than any car buying experience we have experienced. The best part for me was the explanation of how to use the Honda systems. Kris was organized and thorough in explaining how to use all the features this Honda offers. I love this car and this car buying experience. I've never said that before in my78 years. Thank you Kris.
Great Experience
by 11/16/2020on
Had a great experience at Honda Downtown. Brandon Crapo was very helpful and it was a stress-free experience. It took us a couple of years to decide on our new CRV-Hybrid, but it was worth it!
Easy and Helpful Throughout
by 10/06/2020on
I worked with David Halstead and Nina Holt on purchasing a used car. I made the purchase from out of state as I live on the East Coast. Since I couldn't come out to Utah to test drive the car, Dave sent me several detailed videos of the entire car, inside and out, the entire engine compartment, etc. The purchase process was very smooth and straightforward with no pressure. Once the deal was done, the dealership made sure the car was loaded properly onto the transport truck and the car arrived in great shape, as advertised! If I lived in Salt Lake City, then there is no doubt in my mind Ken Garff would be my go-to dealer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/07/2020on
Eddie, Thanks for all of your help in getting us a great car! We get exactly what needed. We enjoyed our car buying experience very much. We really appreciate your willingness to meet our tight schedule and stay late. The paperwork process was pretty quick. You will be our first call the next time we need another car! Thanks again, David Gittins
Go with Brandon Crapo
by 01/11/2020on
We just purchased an minivan from Brandon Crapo. It was a pleasant experience, would recommend him to anyone. Very accommodating. Got a fair price for trade in.
Great experience
by 12/24/2019on
I just purchased a 2019 Accord EX-L from Kris Kinsey. I had an exceptional experience...I absolutely abhor car shopping, but Kris was easy to work with, extremely knowledgeable and didn't pressure me at all. From the time I said go, I was out the door in 45 minutes. I will buy more vehicles from Kris!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Brandon Crapo
by 08/09/2019on
Brandon Crapo is a saleman with care and integrity. He sold me a new Odyssey in 2003 and I came back to purchase a new Civic Hatchback for my son. He has been in the business for 20 years and really works hard to earn your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Jared for your service
by 04/25/2019on
Jared, our sales contact, was very professional and informative when helping us choose the right car. At no point did we feel under pressure. He walked us through the options in just the right detail! Thanks
Great Car Purchase Experience!
by 01/20/2019on
I just purchased a preowned vehicle from Ken Garff Honda! Honestly, it was the most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had... and I have purchased several cars. My sales rep, Kris Kinsey, was focused on understanding what my needs and purchase limits were. He quickly and carefully put together a list of vehicles that were within each and every one of the parameters I set. Then we looked at and test drove only those on the list I was ultimately interested in driving. He made me his priority during those 3.5 hours of searching and driving, taking all his queues from me - carefully listening and responding in meaningful, intelligent ways to my concerns. Anticipating,in advance, the real possibility of feeling pressure from a sales person, I was very surprised at the complete absence of pressure to buy. Kris understood that the process and any purchase was about me and what I needed. There was an open transparency through out the process from the beginning to end when I drove out of Ken Garff's lot. The finance process was straight forward and clear. Kris was efficient in completing the application and that efficiency was carried over into my dealings with the finance manager, Sherise. I was pleasantly surprised when she made the extra effort to ask for and obtained a better interest rate from my credit union than the good rate they were already offering, resulting in my paying a quarter percentage point less. This was not just a transaction, it was a relationship in the making...with people we really seem to value a relationship and trust. If you are searching for a new or used car, I HIGHLY recommend you take a trip to Ken Garff Honda in downtown Salt Lake, and make sure you ask for Kris!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn’t Have been a better experience
by 12/28/2018on
I recently purchased a previously owned vehicle from Ken Garff Honda downtown and the entire experience from start to finish was better and easier than any other car buying experience I have had, period! I found the exact vehicle I have wanted for a long time but didn’t rush right down to buy it, it took me 4 days to finally decide for sure and the good people at Ken Garff kept me posted daily weather my vehicle was still available and it was so finally I went down for the test drive. I had to have that Toyota Tacoma and I left there with it and the entire time I was there I was treated very well and it didn’t take me “forever” to close the deal like it usually seems too. In and out in a couple hours! Just like I like it to be. So easy so happy and now I have the nicest truck in my driveway 😁
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales review
by 11/16/2018on
I recently purchased a used car from Ken Garff Honda. Very good experience, many thanks to Brandon C. and Mary W., both are awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
love my Accord
by 10/29/2018on
I recently bought a used Accord at Ken Garff Honda and Ernie was fabulous. He found me the right car and it had low miles and I just LOVE it. What a great experience from start to finish. I will always buy my cars from Ernie and this store.
Great Buying Experience!
by 10/29/2018on
Our experience at Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake was awesome! We had been shopping for a new Pilot for over 2 years. We were never happy with any of our shopping experiences during that time - and we shopped from Boise, Idaho to St George, Utah. Needless to say we came in contact with several dealerships during that 2 years. Finally we found the right and best dealership at Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake. The best part of our shopping experience started with Heather Hunt. She was exceptional! She was very friendly and was able to answer all of our questions. She kept in touch with us but we never felt smothered or like we were being pushed into something we were not comfortable with. Everything she did for us was above and beyond! When we made the decision to buy our Pilot, Heather then set us up with a salesman, Bryan Tolman, who was able to help us with the details of our sale. He was very knowledgeable and walked us through all of the functions of our new Pilot The 3rd person we came in contact with was Marcus Lunt. He did a remarkable job with the finances and paperwork. We never felt pressured into anything we did not want to purchase. The entire experience was great - from the beginning to the end. We will definitely be going back to Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake for all of our future car purchases. Since our positive experience, I have referred 4 people to Heather and 3 of them have bought vehicles from Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake and the other one from Ken Garff Ford through Heather's help and referral. All four of them had the same great buying experience! I will definitely continue to refer friends and family to Heather Hunt and Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Honda CRV
by 10/28/2018on
Everything about getting this car was exceptional. Jake was patient at answering all my questions and discussed several options that would work for me. I had a high level of trust that he was being fair and he made this the best experience Iâve had, by far, when buying a car. In fact everyone from those who greeted me at the door and helped with finance were awesome. I would highly recommend Jake and this dealership to anyone buying a used or new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy a Honda!
by 10/22/2018on
Ken Garff Honda Downtown is the best place to buy a Honda! Their sales staff, Heather Hunt, Jake Folkerson, and Ernie Hasna are amazing. I typically loathe buying cars but these wonderful folks made the experience wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ridgeline Black Edition
by 10/12/2018on
Eddie Jeppson took care of all my needs on a new purchase. He showed me things that I did not see in all my research of the black edition of the Ridgeline.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience for a Second Car Purchase
by 05/21/2018on
I specifically sought out Eddie Jeppson as my dealer from recommendations from neighbors and friends. I looked through the inventory before hand so I knew what was available and pricing. He pulled up just what I wanted, let me take a test drive without him being present so I could make a decision without the pressure of him telling me why the car was great. The car that I bought had a few issues that required more attention. There were some scratches that needed to be buffed out, a sway bar that needed to be replaced, and my dash that needed to be fixed. All no problem, The buffing and the sway bar were great. The dash came back looking worse. Eddie made sure that it was fixed and it looks worlds better. I love my car and make excuses to drive it as much as I can. He also got me a small discount on my extended warranty, which gives me peace of mind that if something goes wrong with my used car that it's covered. It was a quick in and out, not like the nightmares I usually hear about at dealership with all the waiting and paperwork.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 04/17/2018on
If you are looking for a great car buying experience look no further than Ken Garff Honda...I have never been to a better dealership, i always recommend it to everyone i know...Special thanks to the best salesman there Eddie Jeppson! :)
Amazing Car Buying Experience
by 04/07/2018on
The staff was the best I've ever worked with. So helpful and made the car buying experience so easy. I never felt pressured or like they were trying to get me to spend more money. Brandon was amazing. He respected what I wanted and helped me to get exactly that. He has followed up with me after purchasing the car to make sure I am still enjoying it. I felt very cared for instead of just another way to make money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4th Car with them...we love them.
by 03/12/2018on
This is our 4th car in 12 years, and every time we search the entire Salt lake area, every time come back to Garff ! Our sales person this time, Brandon was a patient , knowledgeable , dream to work with. Chris in the service department, also another asset, we service with them as well.
