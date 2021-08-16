5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience at Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake was awesome! We had been shopping for a new Pilot for over 2 years. We were never happy with any of our shopping experiences during that time - and we shopped from Boise, Idaho to St George, Utah. Needless to say we came in contact with several dealerships during that 2 years. Finally we found the right and best dealership at Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake. The best part of our shopping experience started with Heather Hunt. She was exceptional! She was very friendly and was able to answer all of our questions. She kept in touch with us but we never felt smothered or like we were being pushed into something we were not comfortable with. Everything she did for us was above and beyond! When we made the decision to buy our Pilot, Heather then set us up with a salesman, Bryan Tolman, who was able to help us with the details of our sale. He was very knowledgeable and walked us through all of the functions of our new Pilot The 3rd person we came in contact with was Marcus Lunt. He did a remarkable job with the finances and paperwork. We never felt pressured into anything we did not want to purchase. The entire experience was great - from the beginning to the end. We will definitely be going back to Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake for all of our future car purchases. Since our positive experience, I have referred 4 people to Heather and 3 of them have bought vehicles from Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake and the other one from Ken Garff Ford through Heather's help and referral. All four of them had the same great buying experience! I will definitely continue to refer friends and family to Heather Hunt and Ken Garff Downtown Salt Lake. Read more