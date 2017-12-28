Jerry Seiner Cadillac
Lights on but no one is home
by 12/28/2017on
Was in yesterday to pick out a new esclade. Drove and walked around the lot for 20-30 minutes without any assistance. Walked in the building and was not greeted, saw a few people on computers so I waited and no one came to help. Today I am off to purchase from another dealer because I cant buy from these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
George was fabulous
by 01/09/2016on
Just purchased my fourth consecutive Cadillac and used the same salesman, George Sygnatovich. My lease was up and I went into the dealership to purchase the car I had been leasing. George showed me clearly how my monthly cost would be less with a new 2016 CTS. He always seems to have the right information and knows exactly what I want. He is always prepared - even on short notice. He takes the time to understand customer needs and customize a solution. After the sale he follows up and assures the new owner is getting their full use of the technology. There is a reason I have purchased my last four Cadillacs at Jerry Seiner - Georg Sygnatovich - and Aaron in Service. They are a dynamite team.
Very pleased!
by 12/29/2015on
Was referred to Shane Wood by a couple co-workers who had bought cars from him. Very knowledgeable and patient with helping me find the perfect fit. I highly recommend Jerry Seiner Cadillac and Shane in particular.
5 star customer service
by 12/08/2015on
The best car buying experience we've had. No pressure from the salesman to the finance man. We will recommend Jerry Seiner Cadillac to all of our friends and family!
Excellent!
by 10/25/2015on
We were not really prepared with what we wanted when we met with Shane Wood at Jerry Seiner Cadillac. We hadn't really thought about what we would like to buy and Shane helped us figure out what the best car for us would be and was very patient and thorough with all of our questions. Great Job Shane! You've got customers for life. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience! !!!!!!!!
by 10/10/2015on
My wife and I have purchased many cars in the past. We were met by Shane Wood as we arrived. I found his knowledge of the Cadillac Escalade to be very impressive. He was also extremely courteous and professional. I wish that all my previous car buying experiences at this smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 09/28/2015on
Elvin Davila was our salesman and he was very genuine and helpful. After we purchased the car he took time to make sure I knew everything I needed to know about the car before I left. Thank you.
excellent customer service
by 08/22/2015on
I'm I the market for a new car and visit your location and I was approach by one of your salesman by the name Elvin. He was very helpful and gave information on what I was looking for and made me feel that I was in control. I did not buy my car that day, but I will definitely buy my car from him.
Very rude
by 08/22/2015on
Had a phone conversation with Kevin. Wanted to see if they could price match another dealer in IL (http://www.laurabuickgmc.com/), so I maybe could save a long trip. He got very upset and claimed that no dealer could sell at that price, they would loose 9000 if they did, and that he had been in the business for 25 years and that I was very wrong... etc etc. At the end he just hung up.
Best car buying experience ever
by 08/06/2015on
I was looking for an older vehicle for camping and fishing. I found an older Cadillac Escalade on this dealers website. When I arrived I was introduced to Shane Wood. The Escalade was no longer available, but Shane took the time to find me a 2003 Toyota Sequoia that I had to make a deal on. This vehicle was perfect and was in great shape. I appreciate the time spent with me from a Cadillac dealer on an old 2003 Sequoia. If you visit Jerry Seiner Cadillac, and you should, ask for Shane Wood, you won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Sales
by 07/18/2015on
I recently had my only car break down. As a Realtor this is my livlihood and was extremely stressful for me. Shane Wood from Jerry Seiner helped me get an awesome the next day. In what would normally be a very negative and forced situation Shane helped me get the best deal possible for me. I am very happy with my new car and feel that this new unexpected change will bring me much success. Thank you Shane!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealer
by 06/28/2015on
A person walked out of the dealer to receive me as soon as they realized I was arriving. They were very friendly and knowledgeable about the cars and transmit a sense of proud for the Cadillac brand. They seem to be "aggressively" pricing the cars (keeping in mind is a luxury brand) to keep selling cars. When we started to negotiate, they made me a fair offer. Of course, I pushed hard to get the best possible price. At the end, I got a very nice car a couple of thousand dollars under the True Car Value suggested fair market price for similar specifications. They were professional and courteous even during the "hardest" point of our negotiation and when we reached an agreement they thoroughly explained me all the perks of entering to the Cadillac family. They showed me all the installations, offered me free car wash whenever I wanted to stop by, etc. On top of that, check the JD Power dependability ratings. Cadillac has one of the highest dependability ratings of any luxury brand. I am glad that a US car maker can still offer a buying experience like what I had with this dealer. I would recommend this dealer to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Jerry Seiner Cadillac
by 04/30/2015on
We were so happy with the ease of buying our new Cadillac! Everyone we came in contact with was so helpful and friendly. Our salesman, Elvin, was so cheerful and comfortable with the product he was selling. We will definitely come back to him if we need another car. Amanda
Cadillac Purchase
by 04/13/2015on
George S. did an absolutely wonderful job of assisting us with our choice of the ATS model. We could not be happier with the purchase and the follow up. It was a pleasure to have the whole staffs complete attention during the acquisition process. We would recommend George and his team to our friends and family members.
10 YEARS OF EXCELLENT SALES EXPERIENCE
by 01/17/2015on
We have leased four new Escalades from this dealership since over the last 10+ years...each year with Mike Mains...an exceptional sales manager and honorable person willing to help in any way he can.....he is the reason we keep going back when it's time for a new lease.....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jerry Seiner Cleaned up the mess of another horrible Cadillac Dealer
by 11/17/2014on
Jerry Seiner Cadillac was the best car buying experience I have had. It was great to work with Mike, George and Shane. I had a really bad experience with another Cadillac dealer in the Ogden area, and it was cleaned up by the Jerry Seiner Guys. I would highly recommend this dealership. They made me feel proud to be a Cadillac owner. Each person at Jerry Seiner made me feel like we have known each other for years. Very professional and responsive even when I call with questions after purchasing my car. I love my car and will purchase my next car from Jerry Seiner. Love you GEORGE! Truly the best Dealership in Utah!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jerry Seiner is the "Go to" dealership
by 11/15/2014on
The sales and finance teams went out of their way to make the purchase experience perfect for me and address all of my concerns. All members of the teams stayed for several hours after normal closing time to complete the sale for me. They remained very positive throughout the entire process. I kept them at the dealership until almost midnight!. The entire process was handled with the utmost in efficiency, effectiveness, positive customer service, and overall professionalism. It was by far the best vehicle-buying experience of my life. I give the Jerry Seiner dealership my highest recommendation. I will definitely return to Jerry Seiner every time I need a new vehicle!
The best type of salesman
by 10/24/2014on
I was skeptical about buying a new car. However, Alex made it super easy for me. I wasn't sure about a new car or a used car...my financing or anything. He was patient with me and showed me many of options that would fit my needs. Glad I went and bought from Seiner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easily 5 stars!
by 10/21/2014on
I have no hesitation recommending this dealership if you are thinking of purchasing a new car. Elvin D. was a tremendous help answering all of the many questions my wife and I had about Cadillacs and made us feel right at home. We love our new AWD ATS and thank Elvin and all of the friendly, knowledgeable staff for their help!
The best sales transaction.
by 10/07/2014on
The dealership has the aura of competence and professionalism. Our salesman Elvin Davila enhanced the atmosphere by his warm engaging personality and went out of his way to make the overall buying experience extremely comfortable. Definitely return customers!
Superior Sales Rep, Brian P
by 07/16/2014on
I love our new SRX. The salesman, Brian P, was so fantastic to work with! He was patient, knowledgeable and kind. Nobody likes a pushy sales rep! I was a previous Lexus owner, so Brian had to take more time with me as I compared the two brands. The dealership was also great to work with. We are very happy and will recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
