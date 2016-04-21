Porsche Salt Lake City
Purchase of Porsche Cayenne S at Strong Porsche SLC, UT
by 04/21/2016on
Our sales experience was the best I've had at a car dealership. Val Kranski greeted us initially and was a gentleman and character through the whole process. None of the usual pressure, tricks, etc. Val provided us with options and was tuned into what we requested, specifically he anticipated our need for a tow kit installation on our new Cayenne. Val even humored me by taking me back to see a classic air cooled 993 in the facility. Staff, including George (?) were very good to work with; friendly and relaxed atmosphere. I believe the facility manager made a point to meet and thank us for our business when we were leaving - again, a very professional and personable staff.
5 Star Excelence
by 04/06/2016on
We're repeat customers four times over so we're well acquainted with the people and overall experience. It's positive from start to finish.
Porsche In Salt Lake City
by 01/30/2015on
I purchased a 911 Carrera 4S recently from Strong Porsche, through ZA Konarski. ZA was totally knowledgeable in all elements of a Porsche, friendly, professional and helpful. Others at Strong were also very helpful, including Penny and ZA's immediate supervisor. Even John, their go to driver, was a great guy and totally professional. I wholehearedly recommend ZA and the rest of the staff. I ti
Fantastic Experience
by 09/03/2014on
I worked with Val K in Sales. Very professional and knowledgeable about the car and made my experience with Strong a great one. Albeit, I live hundreds of miles away but would return to purchase another Porsche from Val.
1st class experience
by 08/23/2014on
I purchased a used C4S from Teddy P. Even though I was an out of town client, they treated me like I've been buying cars there for years. I will be coming back for sure!
