5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A person walked out of the dealer to receive me as soon as they realized I was arriving. They were very friendly and knowledgeable about the cars and transmit a sense of proud for the Cadillac brand. They seem to be "aggressively" pricing the cars (keeping in mind is a luxury brand) to keep selling cars. When we started to negotiate, they made me a fair offer. Of course, I pushed hard to get the best possible price. At the end, I got a very nice car a couple of thousand dollars under the True Car Value suggested fair market price for similar specifications. They were professional and courteous even during the "hardest" point of our negotiation and when we reached an agreement they thoroughly explained me all the perks of entering to the Cadillac family. They showed me all the installations, offered me free car wash whenever I wanted to stop by, etc. On top of that, check the JD Power dependability ratings. Cadillac has one of the highest dependability ratings of any luxury brand. I am glad that a US car maker can still offer a buying experience like what I had with this dealer. I would recommend this dealer to anyone. Read more