service Rating

I called to make an appointment and was told the soonest available was in one week. I brought my truck in for the appointment and nobody contacted me with an update so I called two days later only to find out my truck was still sitting where I left it and a tech had not even been assigned yet. When I went in to pickup my truck 5 days later both back tires were only filled to 58 psi and they should have been at 90. My battery blankets were both torn up when batteries were disconnected. They told me they put new battery blankes on order but i will have to schedule another appointment to get them installed. I don't have much faith in the technicians there and I was very dissatisfied with the service and lack of communication from Larry Miller regarding the status of my truck. Read more