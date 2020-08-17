Best Service!
by 08/17/2020on
Frank Slaugh is the best I recommend going to Frank for all your service needs!
Worst service ever
by 08/26/2020on
I called to make an appointment and was told the soonest available was in one week. I brought my truck in for the appointment and nobody contacted me with an update so I called two days later only to find out my truck was still sitting where I left it and a tech had not even been assigned yet. When I went in to pickup my truck 5 days later both back tires were only filled to 58 psi and they should have been at 90. My battery blankets were both torn up when batteries were disconnected. They told me they put new battery blankes on order but i will have to schedule another appointment to get them installed. I don't have much faith in the technicians there and I was very dissatisfied with the service and lack of communication from Larry Miller regarding the status of my truck.
Poor customer service
by 08/22/2020on
They have left my car dirty both times they worked on it . Greasy footprints on my carpet . Takes 4 plus days to respond back. No follow up.
Slow
by 08/21/2020on
Unfortunatey, just overall a slow basic service.
Unscheduled oil change
by 08/20/2020on
Fast efficient service , good communication with service advisor
1 Comments
Service
by 07/29/2020on
Larry H Miller, Riverdale, Utah location. Took our 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in for service and couldn't be happier! Zack Burrows always does an amazing job and always polite! Got my Jeep in within an hour had a response back as to what the issue was. Mike our service tech printed a copy of the FCA issue and explained everything in detail! Have used this location many times and always get treated with respect and great customer service! Would recommend over and over again!
Worst alignment
by 06/24/2020on
Went to get an alignment for my new hellcat, did not give me any paperwork the car is still pulling to the right They took forever and game me my car all Dirty with mud keep in mind this is a 70k hellcat. worst place ever.
1 Comments
Clueless
by 06/14/2020on
Not sure why we keep getting asked to do review. Both my wife and I, plus our son had horrible experiences. The sale person left us standing there. Our son they insulted so bad, the manager later called to apologise. None of us have made a purchase with them inspite of our intention to do so, very poor experience
1 Comments
Service
by 05/30/2020on
When I bought my truckI was given 3 oil changes in 2017 I only got 2 I was told the time had expired and when they called and said it was done I had to pay for it. I don’t drive the truck a lot but wouldn’t you think 3 oil changes is 3 oil changes no matter what the date is?
1 Comments
Oil W
by 05/23/2020on
Service was great and was completed at the time the service writer (Gary) indicated!!
Service
by 05/18/2020on
Very prompt and courteous.
Always great service!
by 05/13/2020on
Our whole family takes our cars here for regular maintenance and we love it. Easy from start to finish, fair, and trustworthy.
Very pleased with Jeremy
by 05/13/2020on
You guys are amazing me and my family appreciate you guys taking care of us we need to come by and get pictures with us and the car lol
1 Comments
Routine oil change
by 05/13/2020on
I dropped my car off the night before and filled out the form for oil change, tire rotation and balance. When I picked up my car the next day I didn’t realize balancing the tires was not part of the maintenance plan. I explained this and the staff said not to worry and they would cover the charge. Larry H Miller really trains their employees to treat the customers with respect and keep the customer wanting to come back.
Poor Service...Again from Larry H. Miller in Riverdale
by 05/12/2020on
Took our Jeep in to get oil changed, which was fine, but we asked again (3 times now) to fix the passenger side seatbelt sensor, because it keeps beeping and flashing the warning light that the seatbelt need to be engaged, but no one is in the seat! Also, Zack the service representative is extremely poor at communicating with you!!!
Great service.
by 05/11/2020on
Bought a really nice truck. Travis Tod took very good care of me and got me in the truck that I wanted for the money I wanted to spend.
1 Comments
Jerry Drake
by 05/11/2020on
The ticket was not complete, I wrote on the drop off box for emission and I told the service rep aswell. Now I have to take a day off work to get done ,but the brakes work good.
Truck
by 05/10/2020on
Friendly and knowledgeable
1 Comments
Regular maintenance
by 05/10/2020on
Just had the truck in for an oil change. I like that they offer the three oil changes for a discount.
Wonderful experience every time.
by 05/10/2020on
I can not recommend this store enough. I tell friends and family to work with this dealership exclusively. The service staff and the parts crew are invaluable and working with them is a pleasant experience every time. These people always go the extra mile and make me feel like a valued customer every time, even if I’m just there for an oil change.
Recall/service
by 05/09/2020on
recall went smoothly, was done slightly sooner than told, employees were very friendly, recall item works very well.
1 Comments