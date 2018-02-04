1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

EVER AGAIN WILL I BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALER. Please read this so this does not happen to you! Where do I start? Let's see... after negotiating the price, they told us that we could take the car home and come back later to "fill out some paper work", I don't know why they were not honest and didn't tell us the truth to our faces (they just handed us a piece of paper mix with a bunch of other papers) : our loan wan't approved and they were going to try to find us a lender and if they were not able to do so we would have to return the car and pay them for the miles we drove . This was stipulated in the sale contract but was never mentioned to us. Luckily we read the contract and didn't take the car home. A week later they call me fiancee and told her that our loan had been approved and we could take the car. We drove there expecting to sign for the loan but surprise! they didn't have the paperwork ready. We were told not to worry about that "The paperwork will be ready in the next few days". So we took the car home and parked it in our garage waiting to hear from the dealer, a week passed by and NOBODY called to keep us informed of the situation, I gave them a call and was told the finance manager wasn't there but he would call me back the next day, once again... NO ONE CALLED for 5 days. We had to go to dealer again and basically tell them that we no longer wanted the car. The finance manager started to tell us how we had been approved with a very high interest of 12% (and that's why we were told our loan was approved the week before) but he found us a loan at 3.9%. We ended up signing for the loan almost one month after we were told "we were good to take the car home." Almost a month of not getting our calls returned and being informed of what was going on. Almost a month of not feeling comfortable driving the car because we were afraid we would have to give it back and pay for the miles. Also we were promised a new windshield and had to drive all the way to sandy to get it replace (They made an appointment for us ) just to be told : " We don't have any appointments for today, our windshield guy is not even here." So they sent us all the way back to Provo to get it replaced. 2 hours of our day wasted. And guess what? It's been almost another month since we signed the loan paperwork and we still don't have the plates. The temporary permit expired 10 days ago. In the end we did get our loan at a good rate but we will never set foot in that dealership again Read more