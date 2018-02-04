Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Orem
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Orem
Lhm
by 04/02/2018on
Ryan and Jeff were both fantastic, the only negative thing that I would have to say is with my 2016 car that I bought I didn't get floor mats, the car was not cleaned and it only had a fourth of a tank of gas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales man cares
by 12/11/2016on
Mason are sales man was very nice and caring about are needs. They didn't have our vehicle but tried hard to find one for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Go somewhere else...
by 12/01/2016on
EVER AGAIN WILL I BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALER. Please read this so this does not happen to you! Where do I start? Let's see... after negotiating the price, they told us that we could take the car home and come back later to "fill out some paper work", I don't know why they were not honest and didn't tell us the truth to our faces (they just handed us a piece of paper mix with a bunch of other papers) : our loan wan't approved and they were going to try to find us a lender and if they were not able to do so we would have to return the car and pay them for the miles we drove . This was stipulated in the sale contract but was never mentioned to us. Luckily we read the contract and didn't take the car home. A week later they call me fiancee and told her that our loan had been approved and we could take the car. We drove there expecting to sign for the loan but surprise! they didn't have the paperwork ready. We were told not to worry about that "The paperwork will be ready in the next few days". So we took the car home and parked it in our garage waiting to hear from the dealer, a week passed by and NOBODY called to keep us informed of the situation, I gave them a call and was told the finance manager wasn't there but he would call me back the next day, once again... NO ONE CALLED for 5 days. We had to go to dealer again and basically tell them that we no longer wanted the car. The finance manager started to tell us how we had been approved with a very high interest of 12% (and that's why we were told our loan was approved the week before) but he found us a loan at 3.9%. We ended up signing for the loan almost one month after we were told "we were good to take the car home." Almost a month of not getting our calls returned and being informed of what was going on. Almost a month of not feeling comfortable driving the car because we were afraid we would have to give it back and pay for the miles. Also we were promised a new windshield and had to drive all the way to sandy to get it replace (They made an appointment for us ) just to be told : " We don't have any appointments for today, our windshield guy is not even here." So they sent us all the way back to Provo to get it replaced. 2 hours of our day wasted. And guess what? It's been almost another month since we signed the loan paperwork and we still don't have the plates. The temporary permit expired 10 days ago. In the end we did get our loan at a good rate but we will never set foot in that dealership again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Friendly, welcoming, wonderful staff!
by 06/02/2016on
Over memorial day weekend I worked with Spencer Dom and Corey Mckenzie and I would give them both 5 stars for costumer service. They spent hours - HOURS - over two days - helping me find the perfect car since it was my first time buying and I had no idea what I was looking for. Neither one of them ever lost patience with me for a second, or made me feel like I was wasting their time. Nothing but laughs and good vibes from these two! Corey was so patient, going on test drive after test drive with me and taking me to look at cars in their other lots, all while putting no pressure on me whatsoever. Spencer was friendly and helpful and spent hours finding cars for Corey and I to go look at. He talked me through the buying experience and kept me laughing. Overall, the two of them made what could have been a stressful experience lighthearted and fun! I enjoyed spending so much time with the two of them and we ended up finding a PERFECT match! Great car at a great price. I am now constantly looking for excuses to drive just about anywhere. The entire staff at LHM in Orem was so friendly and welcoming, it almost makes me sad I found a car because I don't get to see their smiling faces! Almost. Will be returning - hopefully not too soon. My little Chevy has a long life ahead of it. Thanks boys, for a job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Salvaged Vehicle, Clean Title= Fishy
by 11/13/2014on
We bought our Yukon from Larry H. Miller last May. We weren't 100% happy with our purchase, but it was the best we could find at the time-low miles and new tires. Through naivety of our own, we didn't ask to see the Carfax. They had many others floating around that day. But we never saw one for the Yukon. We figured, "It is a large dealership. They wouldn't deal with junk cars." Little did we know they were hiding something. First time at the pump, it clicked off every gallon when filling up with gas. When I took it in to be fixed, we found out that it had been at a salvage yard due to a total loss of fire (in the back where the gas tank is). When confronted with this detail, they denied knowing anything of it. In fact, they outright lied saying Carfax is wrong. It has a "clean" title. Through research of my own, I found pictures from the salvage yard. Sure enough there was a fire, inside and out. Still not wanting to own up to their mistake, they "kindly" offered to buy the car back from us at book value. The manager kept saying we want to make this deal fair for both of us. It never started out fair. So with a loss of money and energy we sold it back. I just hated the feeling of getting in my car everyday, knowing that we got duped and wondering when it was going to catch on fire again. I just wanted to be done with that car. What a burden off our shoulders once it was back to them!!! AVOID LARRY H. MILLER (and ask to see Carfax and believe it). Any car dealership that will deal with salvaged cars and not disclose this information should be avoided. They are only legally required to disclose if the title is salvaged or branded. After consulting a lawyer, other car salesmen, the motor vehicle enforcement department, and the Better Business Bureau, it seems that our title was washed clean in Nevada. Shame on you Larry H. Miller.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
