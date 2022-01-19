5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Upon arriving at the Volkswagon dealership in Orem Utah my guard was up. Another sales experience another pushy sale man and the list goes on. Not this time!!!!! A very handsome young man approached us and introduced himself JOSH. We told him our deliema and what we wanted was a payment much lower then I had got roped into at another dealership!! He took us in and within minutes we had our answer no pressure and a super sweet sale man all around. The staff was knowledgeable and wanting to help make what was a bad situation better!! You didnt feel like everyone was looking at you like you had just taken the last soda out of the fridge!! My husband and I sat and talked about everything with Josh from camping to photography to helping us get the deal we wanted and getting back on the road! My husband and I have bought well over 15 new vehicles and I honestly will say.. this was the best experience I have ever had! I want to thank Josh and the rest of them for a VERY easy transition and a deal we are pleased with! If you are looking for a new vechicle... go see them and ask for Josh! If you hurry... you can buy my old red convertible R line 2014. It's sexy but won't be there long. I am sad to have to part with my bug but my new Passat is even sexier.. just sayin :) You will be amazed with all of them Nola D