Ken Garff Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Ken Garff Volkswagen
Collin, our salesman, was extremely helpful with his knowledge & time
by 01/19/2022on
Impeccable service and I trust the Volkswagen product.
The service department kept my spare tire
by 04/14/2022on
When I had a flat tire. I had it repaired at ken Garff Volkswagen. They kept my spare tire. When I tried to get it back, they denied they ever had it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Collin, our salesman, was extremely helpful with his knowledge & time
by 01/19/2022on
Impeccable service and I trust the Volkswagen product.
Great Job KenKarff VW
by 01/15/2022on
Anthony our sales person was excellent, Colin his assistant was wonderful- Chad in finance was great the whole team smooth and seamless the fastest car purchase I have ever done! And in this day and age when cars are really hard to get they had a selection believe it or not and allowed me the time to choose my options and test drive!
The best!
by 11/02/2021on
Chris S. was so awesome to work with! Knew what they were talking about, helpful and so fun to banter with (even for a BYU fan). Highly recommend them for getting a VW.
Excellent Service
by 07/17/2021on
Our salesman was excellent & made our car buying experience great. We are return customers to this dealership & love Volkswagens.
No Pressure, No Problems
by 04/12/2021on
Marc was super awesome and totally patient as he walked my wife and I back and forth to see every vehicle we wanted to see. No pressure on us and super professional. Top notch to say the least! Thank you Marc!
Aite
by 04/07/2021on
Salesperson was patient an attuned to my desire in a vehicle Am still in process of purchase
Quick & Efficient
by 02/23/2021on
Ken Garff has helped us keep up our Touareg TDI CHANGING OUT THE EGR & addressing this years inspection where Southtowne VW failed last year & had to get a Utah State Emissions pass last year that should have been better addressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 04/23/2020on
Service staff are always extremely professional and helpful. I look forward to working with them because they explain everything very clearly
Great experience
by 07/26/2019on
Very straight. Fair competitive prices. Professional.
C2013 jetta tdi emissions fix
by 08/25/2017on
Dropped my car of the night before a 9am appointment car was not done at 5pm. In fact not even started on. Maybe today. Will not comment on dealership building it is undergoing a move and a rebuild I am sure it will be nice when done. All in all this is my first vw and will probably be my last after this emissions scandal
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service department
by 08/21/2017on
Simply had Ken Graff VW take care of the airbag recall on my car. It was done on time and washed my car too. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Josh HEARS you!!
by 08/05/2017on
Upon arriving at the Volkswagon dealership in Orem Utah my guard was up. Another sales experience another pushy sale man and the list goes on. Not this time!!!!! A very handsome young man approached us and introduced himself JOSH. We told him our deliema and what we wanted was a payment much lower then I had got roped into at another dealership!! He took us in and within minutes we had our answer no pressure and a super sweet sale man all around. The staff was knowledgeable and wanting to help make what was a bad situation better!! You didnt feel like everyone was looking at you like you had just taken the last soda out of the fridge!! My husband and I sat and talked about everything with Josh from camping to photography to helping us get the deal we wanted and getting back on the road! My husband and I have bought well over 15 new vehicles and I honestly will say.. this was the best experience I have ever had! I want to thank Josh and the rest of them for a VERY easy transition and a deal we are pleased with! If you are looking for a new vechicle... go see them and ask for Josh! If you hurry... you can buy my old red convertible R line 2014. It's sexy but won't be there long. I am sad to have to part with my bug but my new Passat is even sexier.. just sayin :) You will be amazed with all of them Nola D
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Peasy
by 06/10/2017on
Devon and the staff at Ken Garff made it really painless for someone who is admittedly very weary of the auto sales process. It was refreshing working with one person as opposed to the whole finance manager scam. It's as if some dealerships have a mysterious oracle in the back room who matches cars with buyers. None of that here. Overall, I was in-and-out in about an hour from the moment we decided to pull the trigger. The only thing (and, this is being picky) is they're still pushing extended warranties and PermaPlate after all these years. Can someone please tell me what PermaPlate even is? I'm not sure PermaPlate knows. At least the salesperson was cool about it and not pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They're the best!
by 04/18/2017on
Sergio was extremely helpful and got us exactly what we wanted quickly. We've never had such a good experience at a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not recomend
by 08/22/2015on
Bought used Ford truck from this dealer and it is falling apart. Engine knock, Transmission slipping, Engine missing bad, and already had to replace front axle half shaft. I also had to repair window regulator. I bit on the used car warranty, but it only kicks in after 45 days and 1000 miles. Dealer had to know most of these problems existed. Maybe they listen, they are just not honest.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 03/10/2015on
Great service, very friendly staff would definitely recommend to others!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Service Department
by 08/27/2014on
Absolutely HORRENDOUS service department. After buying a new Jetta from them and owning it for 2 months the trunk latch broke so I took it into customer service. After 2 and a half hours of me sitting in their lobby not knowing what was going on they finally came and got me, telling me it was all fixed. As I was driving away they came running out and said they had confused my car with another and had dismantled some parts. BUT THAT'S NOT ALL. A few months after that my windshield cracked in half inexplicably while sitting in a protected parking space. I took it in and they told me "tough luck buddy." Long story short, Ken Garff VW Orem has TERRIBLE SERVICE. If you do decide to shop here, you will regret it if your car ever has any problems. Look elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Extremely helpful!
by 06/30/2014on
Megan was extremely helpful and made sure we got the right car at the right price!
Amazing honest people!
by 06/26/2014on
Amazing honest people. Willing to help and take care of your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience
by 08/28/2013on
I purchased a GTI from Garff and had a very good experience. The staff were very friendly and focused on what I needed with concern to model selection. They let me take an extended test drive to make sure the car worked for my commute and daily life and allowed me my space when I needed it. I'll not rate it a 5-star experience for two reasons: 1. To secure the best advertised price on their website for any particular model, you must agree to finance through VW credit for at least 6 months at a very high interest rate (I was "offered" 4.9%). They then suggest that you re-finance after 6 months in the anticipation (no guarantees!) you can qualify for a much lower rate. My guess is many customers would forget to re-fi and end up paying far too much in interest and that is the goal for them. 2. The F&I manager is very nice but definitely tries to upsell. For example, I was first explained the warranty (included) and then seamlessly asked to sign--as though it were mandatory--an agreement to buy a $400 VIN etching service that was of course optional. Once it became clear I had done my homework (thank you Edmunds "Confessions" series!), he stopped pushing those options. Those two things--default high interest financing and slick F&I upselling--are absolutely garden variety for dealers and not even complaints. I was expecting them and prepared to deal with it. You should be if you go here, but you should be prepared for that at any dealer. I would absolutely recommend Garff. As long as you are aware you'll encounter those sales tactics, you'll find a very friendly, courteous staff who do listen to you and do want to get you in a car that you'll like. Barring a bad ownership experience in the next 3-5 years, I'll give them business again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments