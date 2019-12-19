Ken Garff Honda of Orem
No Responsibility
by 12/19/2019on
Ken Garff Honda in Orem sold me a broken car. The key would not turn in the car’s own driver-side door—information which they made sure I had no reason to suspect when I first test-drove, and never informed me of at any point. They brought it right up for me and made sure I never had to unlock it, which of course only seemed like courtesy at the time. It’s one thing to sell used cars under an agreement that there might be some unknown issues with them for which the dealer isn’t responsible—that’s standard for the car world. It’s an entirely different issue, and a major case of dishonesty and lack of responsibility and integrity, to sell a car with such a glaring issue. You don’t have to do an entire inspection, and assume legal responsibility for every little thing, to notice that the car’s own lock needs replacing; you only need to pull it around to the front for a test drive, which I was told several people did (for me and for others). Ken Garff Honda knew that this car had a major issue, which they unavoidably must have been aware of due to its nature, and they avoided informing me and have refused to take basic ethical responsibility for themselves since. I’ve spoken personally with Mitch Guzman and Colton Maxwell, but according to them they both spoke with their own bosses and returned with the same unethical avoidance behaviour. So I urge you not to trust this business or the people involved with it on a large scale, and look for your car purchases elsewhere. No amount of Honda’s durable engineering is worth the dishonesty.
Good Salesman, Disappointing Finance Experience
by 03/17/2019on
We recently purchased a 2016 Honda Odyssey. We worked with salesman Bob Scott who was great. He was very easy going, listened to our questions, and let us take a long test drive with car seats. I never felt that he was pushy. I highly recommend working with him. When we decided to purchase the vehicle we were then taken to the finance department. This is where our experience soured. The finance person was warm and inviting at first. When he presented us with extended warranty coverage options we informed him that we did not want to purchase any coverage, his demeanor changed drastically. He asked who was going to repair our car and acted surprised when I said I would. After that, he rushed us through the remaining signatures, ushered us out of his office, walked over to the salesman's desk to provide him with the temporary license plate, and then turned and left without saying another word to us. I sincerely wish the finance department would encourage their personnel to treat all customers the same regardless of what coverage they purchase. I don't wish to share the finance person's name because I believe his behavior is a result of the incentive structure tied to selling extended warranties.
My purchase
by 08/28/2017on
Best buying experience ever. Great service, ample instructions,information,courtesy, totally satisfied with my purchase.
No parking, Unknowledgeable Salesman, Bad service
by 10/02/2014on
So I hope that Ken Garff is better than this to its other customers. But I think people need to hear about my bad experience. No where to park, Our salesman carried around a paper with the price of each car. He had to look up the price based on the VIN(hard to see). Normally getting it wrong. After spending 2 hours we found a car that was priced where we wanted it. We left to think about it more and later that day we came in to start the paper work. We finally finished with the paperwork 4 hours later. We love our car but good luck on trying to get a hold of anyone when calling in to Ken Garff. For the last week I've called into the Ken Garff leaving messages every time. I even plead to talk to a manager, they say he is busy and I should leave a message. If i needed to buy a car today I would not go back to Ken Garff Honda in Orem. I would go and find a Honda somewhere else.
Great Experience Overall
by 08/23/2014on
Our "new car" just purchased 6 months ago was totaled and I needed to find a replacement quick. I wasn't entirely sure what I wanted, but Mike was very patient and helpful. After driving the new Accord Sport, I decided that it would fit our needs well. The entire sales staff was helpful and kind and getting the deal completed and down the road was the best new car buying experience I have ever had. Thanks for a great deal, great car and great experience!
Very good experience
by 05/23/2014on
We had shopped for an Odyssey a lot and given up. Even the LX (29,600 msrp) at every dealer was around 27,500 to purchase. Then one day an add appeared on my I-phone stating that for the next 2 - 3 days (until the end of the month) an LX Odyssey was priced at 25,650. They confirmed it, saying they had to move some units before month end to qualify for extra factory bonus - and they still gave me top dollar for my 2011 Dodge pickup (I had shopped it at several other dealers). I thought the final difference price was an absolute bargain. We live in Idaho and so he coordinated with us by phone on our trip down to make sure we didn't "get lost", and the "temperature guage/compass in the aftermarket rear view mirror was perfectly installed for us. He was very low pressure and we would buy from him again.
Ask for Spencer
by 09/29/2013on
Purchased a new Honda Pilot on Friday. I walked away 100% satisfied. I really enjoyed working with Spencer. He was low pressure and truly listened to me. I would highly recommend driving from SLC to Orem to get exceptional service and price. When you go to Ken Garff Honda ask for Spencer he will take good care of you!
They lied to me
by 04/05/2009on
I definitely would not recommend this dealership. My husband and I first worked with Shawn (Sean?) the first couple of times we went in. He seemed very friendly and honest. The last time we went in however turned out to be an awful experience. We worked with Max and thought we had found the car for us. The blue book value on it was about $18,000. They had it listed for about $11,000. My husband and I asked him why it was priced so low. He responded that they were just trying to get it off the lot. We kept asking if the mechanics had looked it over and if there was something wrong with it. He seemed to dance around the question. So we asked again and again if there was something wrong with it. He said they were just trying to get it off the lot and listed it so low to bring in customers. The next morning I came in first thing to take it to my mechanic to have it inspected. Keep in mind I had to wake my two children up early to get them to the babysitter so I could go do this, which is a bit of a hassle. On the way to take it to my mechanic the gas light went on! I had to stop and put gas in it! After looking at it my mechanic said, "Please don't buy this car!" He went on to explain the many things wrong with it. He said it needed about $7,000 worth of work done. One problem was that the transmission was about to go and would need to be replaced. The tires were totally bald. He said there was no way they would pass safety and emissions. My husband and I had pointed out the bald tires to Max and he said they had passed S&E and he said they would last at least another year. There is no way. Thank goodness my mechanic felt bad and didn't charge me. When I took it back to the dealership I was pretty upset. I told Max (politely) there was no way we would buy the car it had too many problems. Then he said that they didn't want to do all of the repairs it needed. He said they were just going to let whoever bought it do the repairs. He acted as if he had told us that all along! It was as if he was hoping our mechanic wouldn't find the problems! I was so mad I just couldn't say anything. I just told him goodbye and left. I even waited a couple of weeks to write this review to make sure I wasn't overreacting. But lying is a big deal! I will never go there again, and neither will my friends or family.
