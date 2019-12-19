1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I definitely would not recommend this dealership. My husband and I first worked with Shawn (Sean?) the first couple of times we went in. He seemed very friendly and honest. The last time we went in however turned out to be an awful experience. We worked with Max and thought we had found the car for us. The blue book value on it was about $18,000. They had it listed for about $11,000. My husband and I asked him why it was priced so low. He responded that they were just trying to get it off the lot. We kept asking if the mechanics had looked it over and if there was something wrong with it. He seemed to dance around the question. So we asked again and again if there was something wrong with it. He said they were just trying to get it off the lot and listed it so low to bring in customers. The next morning I came in first thing to take it to my mechanic to have it inspected. Keep in mind I had to wake my two children up early to get them to the babysitter so I could go do this, which is a bit of a hassle. On the way to take it to my mechanic the gas light went on! I had to stop and put gas in it! After looking at it my mechanic said, "Please don't buy this car!" He went on to explain the many things wrong with it. He said it needed about $7,000 worth of work done. One problem was that the transmission was about to go and would need to be replaced. The tires were totally bald. He said there was no way they would pass safety and emissions. My husband and I had pointed out the bald tires to Max and he said they had passed S&E and he said they would last at least another year. There is no way. Thank goodness my mechanic felt bad and didn't charge me. When I took it back to the dealership I was pretty upset. I told Max (politely) there was no way we would buy the car it had too many problems. Then he said that they didn't want to do all of the repairs it needed. He said they were just going to let whoever bought it do the repairs. He acted as if he had told us that all along! It was as if he was hoping our mechanic wouldn't find the problems! I was so mad I just couldn't say anything. I just told him goodbye and left. I even waited a couple of weeks to write this review to make sure I wasn't overreacting. But lying is a big deal! I will never go there again, and neither will my friends or family. Read more