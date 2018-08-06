Ken Garff Honda Riverdale
Customer Reviews of Ken Garff Honda Riverdale
Great experience
by 06/08/2018on
Jeremy was great. He was very patient while we figured out what we needed. Very informative about the differences between the models (huge help). And then finished it all of with making sure we got a great deal. Will definitely be back to Ken Garff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best of the best
by 03/17/2017on
Yesterday we purchased the new civic from Ken Gharff dealership in Riverdale UT. Paul Remka the salesman provided the best customer service and best deal. I have been going to KenGharff for the past 10 years for oil and service and every time I go I get the best service. Good job Ken Gharff and Paul Remka . Thanks
Best Experience Ever Purchasing A Car
by 11/01/2016on
Best Experience Ever Purchasing A Car! We greatly appreciate the wonderful customer service at Ken Garff Honda. They are all very friendly with no pressure to buy. I will recommend them to all of my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying Experience
by 09/26/2016on
We found Ken Garff Honda friendly and willing to work with us on buying 2 cars, a CR-V and HR-V. In the end we were leased the cars we wanted at an accepted price.
Awesome Experience
by 08/29/2016on
Purchased my Honda CRV ELX from David Jacoby and Ken Garff Honda. I seriously wanted to "High 5" David. He did an exceptional job selling with absolutely no pressure. I would definitely recommend buying your next car from David and Ken Garff!!
Just what I expected...
by 08/17/2016on
I have been having my 92 Honda Accord serviced at this dealership for around 10 years and I have always been happy with them so when it came time to purchase a new car it was a no-brainer where I would buy it. Skylar and the sales team at Ken Garff (Riverdale, UT) were great in the whole process. I never felt pressured and they were willing to do just about anything to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. This was the first time I have ever bought a brand new car and I could not be happier. Thank you so much...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!
by 07/28/2016on
Tyler Briscoe, salesman, and Brian Walker, general used car manager, we're deceitful and dishonest when they sold me a used car! The VIN on the used car I purchased is not accurate. Of course I didn't notice it until I went back to this dealership today to trade in the vehicle on another car. They certainly didn't have a hard time selling the car with inaccurate VIN to me at a premium but they have a hard time giving me the trade in value for it!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not like other dealers
by 05/21/2016on
From start to finish, we were only in the dealership about 3 hours. That's a vast improvement over the last car we bought somewhere else. I liked dealing with one person from start to finish. AND they paid off my trade in 6 days!
Excellent Service
by 03/20/2016on
Fast and excellent service. Everyone I met at the dealership seemed genuinely friendly and I look forward to a return visit if I ever need to purchase or lease another car in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying out of state and online
by 02/26/2016on
I worked with several folks from Ken Garff Honda, but my primary contact was Tyler. He did a generally good job communicating and coordinating getting a car posted on their website reviewed by an acquaintance of mine in Salt Lake City. I didn't feel pressure to buy, and sorting out the price and all was pretty easy. There were a couple of balls dropped between them and the financing bank, but everyone worked to sort it out. This is my first car purchase, and I was very pleased with how it went, and with the car I bought.
Great Experience
by 02/18/2016on
Sales department was excellent to do business with. And Isaac in the finance department was also very pleasant to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experiance
by 11/12/2015on
We went in on Halloween and the team was very festive. It was a fun environment and the team worked well together. We worked with several people whom all communicated well with each other. We had some worry about miscommunication as we switched but they managed the situation well and did not cause any confusion with each other or us. We would likely return in the future.
Great Exeperience
by 04/20/2015on
I worked with Tyler Briscoe and it was a great experience. He did a great job of giving me options and he knew what he was talking about. I never felt pressured or rushed into buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richard Ley is a very nice guy to deal with(Ken Garff)
by 04/16/2015on
Richard helped me buy a car and reach a good deal on it. I have been there a few times since then and he actually takes a break from being a salesman to simply come talk to me for awhile and even went for a short walk with me today just chatting. A very friendly guy.
car buying at ken garff
by 04/01/2015on
the sales person(Tyler Briscoe), was very accommodating showing the coupes he had and was knowledgeable about the Honda civic we wanted.. he further inquired about financing and we found out we could qualify for a special rate. Thanx Tyler, we would RECOMMEND ken garff riverdale...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ken Garff sales staff was great
by 03/27/2015on
I really appreciated the sales staff at Ken Garff. They were very professional, anwered all my questions and concerns. I wasn't expecting to have such a good experience while buying a car and on top of that we got a great car. We love our Honda Civic! Thanks Ken Garff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great price and great service
by 03/21/2015on
I loved my experience with this dealership. Their price was the best that i could find, and their service was also very good. The best part is there was not a lot of pressure.
The Sales Staff Paid Attention To Us!
by 02/04/2015on
Prior to entering the doors at Ken Garff Honda in Riverdale we visited another dealership in the area that sold a competing vehicle. We didn't even get a "hello" or "welcome" or even a "how may we help you". We were very interested in a certain vehicle, but not one salesperson at this competing dealership was interested in answering our questions. Move ahead a couple of hours that same day and we found ourselves parked in front of Ken Garff Honda in Riverdale checking out the beautiful Odysseys on the lot. We decided we would like to test drive one so we made our way to the front doors of the dealership. We were immediately greeted by a nice young woman and we mentioned we were interested in looking at an Odyssey. It took all of 45 seconds for us to meet Corey B. He immediately walked outside with us and let us get in a brand new Odyssey and take a peek at what was inside. He answered our questions during the test drive and needless to say, we fell in love with that beautiful vehicle. He helped us find an Odyssey with the bells and whistles we wanted and we purchased that evening. Corey B. spent four hours with us that night answering questions and making sure we were getting exactly what we wanted. Corey B. even brought us popcorn as we were discussing whether or not to buy. The finance department was also wonderful. We had a great experience and love our new Honda Odyssey!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff Service
by 02/03/2015on
I've been in the State of Utah just a bit over 2 years. My wife and I have been considering buying or leasing a car since the begining of 2014. Our old faithful a Ford Windstar 1999 has seen its best days. A little over three weeks ago we stopped by the Honda dealer in Riverdale after visiting dealerships throughout Layton, Ogden and Riverdale. On 1/29/15 we met with Mario who along with each staff person extended such hospitality that it made all the difference to us in the world. Unfortunately this level of personalized care at dealerships don't normally happen back east. In short it's because of the sales staff, financing department and management team that lead us to start this relationship. Oh yeah the car helped too. Please let this dealership know that I will gladly refer my church congregation located in Ogden to them. Blessings, Pastor Carey
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Who knew? Buying a new car can be a GREAT experience!
by 09/19/2014on
Tyler B and Mario S did everything possible to help make buying our new Honda Accord as painless and enjoyable as possible. Never jerking us around or pressuring us like some dealers tried to do. They listened to everything we wanted, did all they could to meet every one of our needs and make us comfortable. If you are in looking for that perfect new car, do yourself a huge favor and at lest talk with Tyler or Mario at Ken Garff Riverdale. You won't regret it. We are VERY pleased and love our new Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never buying from another dealership again! :)
by 08/28/2014on
I recently purchased a used Honda (that I absolutely love!) from Ken Gaff Riverdale. Not only was Tyler very pleasant to work with but he was so helpful in getting me through every step of the process, which was a HUGE stress relief. He was so welcoming and understanding, it was like working with a friend, not a dealer. I am so grateful for the help and consideration I experienced while purchasing my new vehicle. I would and have recommended Ken Garff Honda of Riverdale to anyone looking for a new or used car. Thanks again, Tyler, for all your help and kindness. I am looking forward to purchasing my next car from you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes