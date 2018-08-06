5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Prior to entering the doors at Ken Garff Honda in Riverdale we visited another dealership in the area that sold a competing vehicle. We didn't even get a "hello" or "welcome" or even a "how may we help you". We were very interested in a certain vehicle, but not one salesperson at this competing dealership was interested in answering our questions. Move ahead a couple of hours that same day and we found ourselves parked in front of Ken Garff Honda in Riverdale checking out the beautiful Odysseys on the lot. We decided we would like to test drive one so we made our way to the front doors of the dealership. We were immediately greeted by a nice young woman and we mentioned we were interested in looking at an Odyssey. It took all of 45 seconds for us to meet Corey B. He immediately walked outside with us and let us get in a brand new Odyssey and take a peek at what was inside. He answered our questions during the test drive and needless to say, we fell in love with that beautiful vehicle. He helped us find an Odyssey with the bells and whistles we wanted and we purchased that evening. Corey B. spent four hours with us that night answering questions and making sure we were getting exactly what we wanted. Corey B. even brought us popcorn as we were discussing whether or not to buy. The finance department was also wonderful. We had a great experience and love our new Honda Odyssey! Read more