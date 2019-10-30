Well done
by 10/30/2019on
Frank worked hard to find me the right F150 and then equip it as I wished.
Recall fixes and customer service
by 03/13/2020on
I brought my 2015 focus in for a scheduled appointment. One of the personnel realized I was just dropping off my car and happily took care of me. I appreciated his foresight. I did receive a call informing me of complications, as a former jet engine Mechanic I understand. The driver was exceptional! Here is where things went south and your Customer Service Manager should just resign. I did NOT get a call at all yesterday informing me of the status. As a mechanic I know how important it is to let the people do their job with minimal interruptions. However, it is totally inappropriate to just NOT call me and give me an update! Jim you [non-permissible content removed]! whoever your receptionist is, lacks compassion, empathy and just moral civility. Why this person is even allowed to answer the phone is exactly why the Customer Service Manager should be fired!!! I hope like hell the total lack of customer service on 99% of my visit is NOT a reflection of the work done on my car by the service mechanics. One can't help but wonder!!! I will never come near your business again or buy another FORD! My 24 year old Chevy didn't have these issues and still gets 30 miles to the gallon! Imagine that!
Well done
by 10/30/2019on
Frank worked hard to find me the right F150 and then equip it as I wished.
Irishman Richie was greatSalesman
by 10/22/2019on
I'd like to praise and thank Richie Murphy and Dean both for help is putting me in the right car for me. Richie was not pushy in the least, just showing me what might work for me.
I got the truck I always wanted
by 10/10/2019on
I had a great experience and the salesperson that took care of me was very knowledgeable and showed me exactly what I was looking for. Great experience all the way through.
Outstanding Customer Service and Service!!
by 08/14/2019on
This was my first visit to Westland Ford for service on our Ford. Walked in the door to the most friendly service writers and very helpful staff. Chris Pech was the gentleman that helped me. Chris was the most helpful and caring Service Manager that helped me out. We had a discussion on what needed to be done, and told me he'd call when the diagnostic was completed. He went out of his way to ensure that I knew what was going on, what needed to be fixed and let me know what my choices where. They followed through on what we had discussed, made adjustments on pricing to the original quote! Chris Pech is one of the most honest and helpful Service Managers that I've ever had the privilege of dealing with! Thank you Chris for all your help and you've gained a customer for life. Lynn
Sales car Used
by 08/03/2019on
Our leprechaun (Richie) was one of the best car sales people we've experienced recently. And we've looked around. He didn't pressure us into buying a car. And he and Dean (finance man) stayed well after the dealership closed to finalize the sale.
Treated with respect and consideration
by 04/15/2019on
My car required service because of a recall. My first appointment was cancelled by Westland because the necessary parts failed delivery. A second appointment was set with a guarantee parts would be available. And they were. Jim was the service writer and he was courteous, helpful and took good care of me. The car was done about when he said it would be and I'm comfortable knowing the recall work was done correctly.
Best service we have ever received at a Dealership
by 11/05/2018on
I would recommend this Dealership to anyone who is in the market to purchases a new vehicle. Our son was looking to purchase his first car, we went to other Dealerships but ended up at Westland Ford. We worked with Alex and Donny through the whole process and they were both amazing and upfront. Out of all the Dealerships we went to, the service we received at Westland Ford was by far the best. Because of Alex and Donny our son was able to have a positive experience looking for and purchasing his first car. I would highly recommend this Dealership to anyone and will definitely keep them in mind for any future auto purchases.
Bait and Switch
by 08/23/2017on
DISHONEST!!! I took my Daughter in to buy her first car and she found the car she wanted. She filled out the first time buyer and credit request. They showed us a payment and then they stalled and stalled. Turns out another couple came in looking at the same car right after us, we watched them test drive it while we waited. Then the new sales guy/manager told us that the bank couldn't do the loan that they were too busy and told us to come back Monday. But they had a trade in. That night they took the trade and sold the car to the other people. After talking to a few other dealers, they said they did this so they could get more money from trade in and price of the car. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALERSHIP. Right after we couldn't get a loan we went down to Young Kia in Layton and they had us drive a car, got credit and were out within a short time. Same Credit Union.
BG-Comment
by 02/24/2017on
Excellent service. Representatives were friendly and knowledgeable. Thanks!
Owner
by 11/30/2016on
Quick and professional service. Overall great experience.
Excellent Service
by 10/11/2016on
I called ahead to make an appointment, and even though they couldn't schedule an appointment in the Quick Lane, they made a note of when I was coming in, got me right in, changed my oil, replaced a drive belt (both services I requested), informed me about the condition of brakes and front sway bar links, both of which will need attention soon, and got me out fast. So far, all the work and service on my '02 Explorer has been done by Westland, and I will keep coming back. Thanks for making and keeping a loyal customer!
Good service
by 08/09/2016on
Got my tires and alignment done in a good timely matter.
Very satisfied
by 08/01/2016on
My visits are always great!!! Jim Twitchell is awesome.
Awesome
by 07/26/2016on
Westland Ford has been so good to me and always taken care of any problems or concerns I may have. I took my vehicle in for a bad sound in the rear hatch and they replaced the gate lift with no problems.
Always a pleasure.
by 07/19/2016on
Great job David. Checked the F150 thoroughly for a possible oil leak. Many thanks.
Great service and clean facility
by 07/14/2016on
Maintenance was very quick and clean. Thank you. No complaints or grips.
Stellar service
by 07/12/2016on
The staff is fast and efficient and I wouldn't go anywhere else with my 2015 F150
Good service
by 07/12/2016on
Good customer service. Cost was a bit high for service. This is sec time in 8 years having the same part in stea ring column fixed. It should last longer then this
Great place to buy but not for service.
by 07/05/2016on
The buying experience here tops any other high volume dealer, the service department however is pitiful at best. Westland has the municipal and large corporations in the area on contract, this means that they are always extremely busy and the wait to have your gasoline vehicle worked on approaches a week most of the time, if you drive a diesel, the ice caps will melt and return and return before you have been serviced. Because they are so busy, you get the distict impression that they are rushing you and your service. This rush is evidenced in the way your vehicle is handled. It is not damaged in any way, but the short cuts taken on cleanup and the rush to a basic diagnosis is there. During your wait, the service advisors are great, but you are still waiting for Weekes on end noatter how good the advisors are.
great service
by 06/24/2016on
Had a few recalls, employees very nice, took me home and called me Sooner than expected.