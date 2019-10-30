Westland Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
3450 Wall Ave, Ogden, UT 84401
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Westland Ford

4.4
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Well done

by Fred on 10/30/2019

Frank worked hard to find me the right F150 and then equip it as I wished.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
67 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Recall fixes and customer service

by Ogden on 03/13/2020

I brought my 2015 focus in for a scheduled appointment. One of the personnel realized I was just dropping off my car and happily took care of me. I appreciated his foresight. I did receive a call informing me of complications, as a former jet engine Mechanic I understand. The driver was exceptional! Here is where things went south and your Customer Service Manager should just resign. I did NOT get a call at all yesterday informing me of the status. As a mechanic I know how important it is to let the people do their job with minimal interruptions. However, it is totally inappropriate to just NOT call me and give me an update! Jim you [non-permissible content removed]! whoever your receptionist is, lacks compassion, empathy and just moral civility. Why this person is even allowed to answer the phone is exactly why the Customer Service Manager should be fired!!! I hope like hell the total lack of customer service on 99% of my visit is NOT a reflection of the work done on my car by the service mechanics. One can't help but wonder!!! I will never come near your business again or buy another FORD! My 24 year old Chevy didn't have these issues and still gets 30 miles to the gallon! Imagine that!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Well done

by Fred on 10/30/2019

Frank worked hard to find me the right F150 and then equip it as I wished.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Irishman Richie was greatSalesman

by Karen_R on 10/22/2019

I'd like to praise and thank Richie Murphy and Dean both for help is putting me in the right car for me. Richie was not pushy in the least, just showing me what might work for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I got the truck I always wanted

by Dennis on 10/10/2019

I had a great experience and the salesperson that took care of me was very knowledgeable and showed me exactly what I was looking for. Great experience all the way through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Outstanding Customer Service and Service!!

by Lynn on 08/14/2019

This was my first visit to Westland Ford for service on our Ford. Walked in the door to the most friendly service writers and very helpful staff. Chris Pech was the gentleman that helped me. Chris was the most helpful and caring Service Manager that helped me out. We had a discussion on what needed to be done, and told me he'd call when the diagnostic was completed. He went out of his way to ensure that I knew what was going on, what needed to be fixed and let me know what my choices where. They followed through on what we had discussed, made adjustments on pricing to the original quote! Chris Pech is one of the most honest and helpful Service Managers that I've ever had the privilege of dealing with! Thank you Chris for all your help and you've gained a customer for life. Lynn

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales car Used

by Tim on 08/03/2019

Our leprechaun (Richie) was one of the best car sales people we've experienced recently. And we've looked around. He didn't pressure us into buying a car. And he and Dean (finance man) stayed well after the dealership closed to finalize the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Treated with respect and consideration

by MHatOU on 04/15/2019

My car required service because of a recall. My first appointment was cancelled by Westland because the necessary parts failed delivery. A second appointment was set with a guarantee parts would be available. And they were. Jim was the service writer and he was courteous, helpful and took good care of me. The car was done about when he said it would be and I'm comfortable knowing the recall work was done correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best service we have ever received at a Dealership

by Kara on 11/05/2018

I would recommend this Dealership to anyone who is in the market to purchases a new vehicle. Our son was looking to purchase his first car, we went to other Dealerships but ended up at Westland Ford. We worked with Alex and Donny through the whole process and they were both amazing and upfront. Out of all the Dealerships we went to, the service we received at Westland Ford was by far the best. Because of Alex and Donny our son was able to have a positive experience looking for and purchasing his first car. I would highly recommend this Dealership to anyone and will definitely keep them in mind for any future auto purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bait and Switch

by RickW on 08/23/2017

DISHONEST!!! I took my Daughter in to buy her first car and she found the car she wanted. She filled out the first time buyer and credit request. They showed us a payment and then they stalled and stalled. Turns out another couple came in looking at the same car right after us, we watched them test drive it while we waited. Then the new sales guy/manager told us that the bank couldn't do the loan that they were too busy and told us to come back Monday. But they had a trade in. That night they took the trade and sold the car to the other people. After talking to a few other dealers, they said they did this so they could get more money from trade in and price of the car. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALERSHIP. Right after we couldn't get a loan we went down to Young Kia in Layton and they had us drive a car, got credit and were out within a short time. Same Credit Union.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BG-Comment

by blgray11 on 02/24/2017

Excellent service. Representatives were friendly and knowledgeable. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner

by jdpiper1770 on 11/30/2016

Quick and professional service. Overall great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by 1cogfrog on 10/11/2016

I called ahead to make an appointment, and even though they couldn't schedule an appointment in the Quick Lane, they made a note of when I was coming in, got me right in, changed my oil, replaced a drive belt (both services I requested), informed me about the condition of brakes and front sway bar links, both of which will need attention soon, and got me out fast. So far, all the work and service on my '02 Explorer has been done by Westland, and I will keep coming back. Thanks for making and keeping a loyal customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Hazmatt22 on 08/09/2016

Got my tires and alignment done in a good timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very satisfied

by Twitchy53 on 08/01/2016

My visits are always great!!! Jim Twitchell is awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome

by Loangal on 07/26/2016

Westland Ford has been so good to me and always taken care of any problems or concerns I may have. I took my vehicle in for a bad sound in the rear hatch and they replaced the gate lift with no problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always a pleasure.

by ih8mkinupnames on 07/19/2016

Great job David. Checked the F150 thoroughly for a possible oil leak. Many thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service and clean facility

by AngieHalacy on 07/14/2016

Maintenance was very quick and clean. Thank you. No complaints or grips.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Stellar service

by JandJ16 on 07/12/2016

The staff is fast and efficient and I wouldn't go anywhere else with my 2015 F150

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by jpask1nat on 07/12/2016

Good customer service. Cost was a bit high for service. This is sec time in 8 years having the same part in stea ring column fixed. It should last longer then this

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great place to buy but not for service.

by UtahMedic on 07/05/2016

The buying experience here tops any other high volume dealer, the service department however is pitiful at best. Westland has the municipal and large corporations in the area on contract, this means that they are always extremely busy and the wait to have your gasoline vehicle worked on approaches a week most of the time, if you drive a diesel, the ice caps will melt and return and return before you have been serviced. Because they are so busy, you get the distict impression that they are rushing you and your service. This rush is evidenced in the way your vehicle is handled. It is not damaged in any way, but the short cuts taken on cleanup and the rush to a basic diagnosis is there. During your wait, the service advisors are great, but you are still waiting for Weekes on end noatter how good the advisors are.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

great service

by shandilee on 06/24/2016

Had a few recalls, employees very nice, took me home and called me Sooner than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes