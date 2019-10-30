service Rating

I brought my 2015 focus in for a scheduled appointment. One of the personnel realized I was just dropping off my car and happily took care of me. I appreciated his foresight. I did receive a call informing me of complications, as a former jet engine Mechanic I understand. The driver was exceptional! Here is where things went south and your Customer Service Manager should just resign. I did NOT get a call at all yesterday informing me of the status. As a mechanic I know how important it is to let the people do their job with minimal interruptions. However, it is totally inappropriate to just NOT call me and give me an update! Jim you [non-permissible content removed]! whoever your receptionist is, lacks compassion, empathy and just moral civility. Why this person is even allowed to answer the phone is exactly why the Customer Service Manager should be fired!!! I hope like hell the total lack of customer service on 99% of my visit is NOT a reflection of the work done on my car by the service mechanics. One can't help but wonder!!! I will never come near your business again or buy another FORD! My 24 year old Chevy didn't have these issues and still gets 30 miles to the gallon! Imagine that!