Customer Reviews of Murdock Volkswagen of Logan
Kind and courteous.
by 03/04/2022on
Kind and courteous staff, seamless experience.
Disappointing
by 04/12/2022on
Not impressed. We were almost immediately turned away by the salesman when we asked if they were willing to work with us on the price of the vehicle we wanted. Finally worked out a price with the manager and while waiting for our vehicle were told we'd get a spare key from the salesman. Waited 3 months patiently for said key, never heard anything. Finally reached out to them and they told us they were working on it. Waiting another month with no notice, so reached out to them again only to be ignored. Then waited another month for an answer and was told they never officially wrote down that they owe us a key so we wouldn't be getting the spare key even though the salesman told us he would get us one. There word means NOTHING. Not particularly happy with the service and do not think I will return nor recommend them to anyone else.
Love the service!
by 05/20/2021on
My daughter loves her new car! Brandon’s customer service was fantastic and made our car buying experience great!
Lease
by 03/29/2019on
I liked how they worked with me an my husband. They are friendly there they donât make you feel bad. Love the car we got. First time leasing so I loved that they explained ever little detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I got the car that I wanted, and felt that I got a good deal!
by 10/31/2018on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AWESOME DEALERSHIP
by 08/18/2018on
Wonderful to do business with Murdock Volkswagen of Logan. Very professional, will buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best!!!
by 01/26/2018on
They were all ever professional and very helpful when buying my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Jetta
by 12/06/2017on
Best people to work with, best car, best price! I love this place!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No need to travel out of the Valley!
by 11/21/2017on
When I heard there was finally a Volkswagen dealership in Logan I was a little bit hesitant to buy a car there. I had always purchased my Jettas from Salt Lake dealerships. Boy was I pleasantly surprised. The service was above and beyond anything I had experienced before. Johnnie worked tirelessly to find me the car I wanted at the right price that fit my budget. I will never go anywhere else. Thank you for the awesome customer service you guys are great!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great guys!
by 10/30/2017on
We had a great experience with the sales, financing and service reps at Murdock VW. Everyone we spoke to was friendly, helpful, patient and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!
by 02/27/2016on
Service department was amazing. Fast, efficient, and honest. I would recommend this place for your next service! and I plan on buying my next car from Murdock Volkswagen.
Fast & Friendly Service
by 02/24/2016on
I purchased a new set of tires from Murdock Volkswagen. Guy Baldwin gave me a great price and had it done quickly. He and the technicians are very friendly and a pleasure to work with. I will definitely used this dealership for future service visits.
Be careful of scams
by 11/24/2015on
First, it is very difficult to get any email responses from this dealership, not sure why they have any email option listed to be honest. Second, please be wary of the finance department, there is a scam nationwide at dealerships where they have you sign the paperwork for your vehicle, then a few days later tell you that the original financing fell through and that they need you to come sign some new finance papers. This is what happened to me with this dealership, of course the secondary financing paperwork was for a higher interest rate and with an institution that I now have to create a new account at.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Terrific car buying experience.
by 07/25/2015on
Had a great experience with this dealership. I had no idea they were even selling Volkswagens in the Logan area. What a treat to find their website and an even greater one to work with them. I'm an avid Volkswagen owner/fan and knew, more or less, what I wanted to buy. Danny and Carson were great to work with. They listened and did not try to talk us into purchasing something we didn't want. Together, we found my wife's "dream" car and they helped make it happen. The financing and care given us was terrific. These guys are young, but along with that comes an enthusiasm that is infectious. I'll definitely be back to buy another Volkswagen when it's MY turn to get my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks for everything!
by 01/16/2015on
Love the personal service. Alex was great. (& very patient) Thanks to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Murdock Volkswagen is part of a team of family owned and operated dealerships in Northern Utah. Ben Murdock serves the community's automotive needs as the onsite General Manager, making himself available to his customers and ensuring the team delivers on its No Regrets promise. The Murdocks have sold cars in Cache Valley since 2008 with high customer satisfaction marks from the auto manufacturers they represent and online automotive review sites.
