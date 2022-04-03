1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not impressed. We were almost immediately turned away by the salesman when we asked if they were willing to work with us on the price of the vehicle we wanted. Finally worked out a price with the manager and while waiting for our vehicle were told we'd get a spare key from the salesman. Waited 3 months patiently for said key, never heard anything. Finally reached out to them and they told us they were working on it. Waiting another month with no notice, so reached out to them again only to be ignored. Then waited another month for an answer and was told they never officially wrote down that they owe us a key so we wouldn't be getting the spare key even though the salesman told us he would get us one. There word means NOTHING. Not particularly happy with the service and do not think I will return nor recommend them to anyone else. Read more