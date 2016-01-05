5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My recent purchase of a Macan Turbo was undoubtedly the best car purchase I have experienced. This is the fourth Porsche we have had over the years. Our sales rep, Daniel Eastman was the key to the transaction. His knowledge of Porsche automobiles could not be bested. As he put it, from being a 911 race at driver to North American brand representative to selling, Porsche has been his life work. Don't buy anywhere else in Utah!