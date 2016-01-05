Skip to main content
Porsche of Lehi

3425 N Digital Dr, Lehi, UT 84043
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Porsche of Lehi

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Ken Garff Porsche

by utahgirl2 on 05/01/2016

My recent purchase of a Macan Turbo was undoubtedly the best car purchase I have experienced. This is the fourth Porsche we have had over the years. Our sales rep, Daniel Eastman was the key to the transaction. His knowledge of Porsche automobiles could not be bested. As he put it, from being a 911 race at driver to North American brand representative to selling, Porsche has been his life work. Don't buy anywhere else in Utah!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
32 cars in stock
0 new15 used17 certified pre-owned
