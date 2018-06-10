Young Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Young Chevrolet
Excellent
by 10/06/2018on
The sales team did a great job, Scott was the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Buying Experience
by 06/22/2018on
Alfredo took such good care of us! He took the time to find us exactly what we were looking for. Highly recommend asking for him at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STELLAR SERVICE!!
by 04/19/2018on
Just bought another car from Young Chevrolet. Upon arrival at the dealership I was immediately greeted and introduced to the friendly staff. They were kind to my son and helped keep him entertained while I picked out and test drove many cars. My Salesman Chad went above and beyond to help me find the perfect car! He worked over 2 days and helped me narrow down to the right couple choices before he found the perfect one! During financing, Brad helped get my pricing perfect so that I didnt walk away with buyers remorse. I am beyond happy with my experience, as always, and I cannot wait to show off my new car! HUGE thanks to Chad Haslam - I highly recommend him and Young Chevrolet group if youre in the market for a new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fraud
by 04/02/2018on
I bought a truck back in November of last year. They sold me a rock knock truck. I drove from their lot to Salt Lake City and parked. The next day I tried to start it, it didnt start. It didnt turn on and the truck was completely dead. I called a couple of mechanics to take a look and they said the truck dealer place sold you a bad bad truck. I called Ryan the manager he worked it out with me. I towed the truck back to their place with my own expenses. They told me they will refund my money back with a check in the mail. I called and called and still have not yet to receive any check for 4 months now going on to 5 months. They already sold the truck and I still didnt receive my check(fraud fraud fraud) 03/15/2018. I called again and again but no one will return any of my calls. I cant believe a multi million dollar company will just rip a customer off. Anyone who buys cars or trucks at the YOUNG Chevrolet in Layton, please be very careful. Read and ask and think very hard before deciding to sign anything with them. My recommendation is to look elsewhere. If this action does not get resolved anytime soon, I will be contacting my friends at the news station to see if they want to do a report to follow up or if not, I will contact my attorney to resolve this issue.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I would not recommend Young Chevrolet in Layton UT
by 08/16/2016on
As of now, I do not recommend Young Chevrolet out of Layton, UT. This is why: Nearly 3 weeks ago I purchased a 2011 Dodge Avenger. I had been searching for one for quite some time now. I was so happy. I had been working hard to get to this point so I could purchase a newer car for my family. Yeeeee. After driving my car home, I try and connect my phone using the blue tooth capabilities however, it ended up not being installed. The salesman, Chase, had made a mistake. It was an honest mistake thus I wasn't upset about it. I brought this to their attention and after a few discussions, Young Chevrolet said they would have the blue tooth chip installed, at no cost to me of course. They said I should have my car within 3 days because they had to wait for the part to ship. I then had set up an appointment for my car to be tinted while it was with them (at my cost of course) so I could have it returned with the chip installed and the window tint already completed. I was supposed to pick up my car not last Friday, but the Friday prior to that. I am the one that had to call at about 5:00 pm to let them know I'd arrive by 7:00 pm. This is when Chase had informed me that my rear window would not roll down therefore they could not finish tinting the windows. Why did they not proactively reach out to me and notify me of this? why didn't they let me know they broke the regulator? He said they were going to have to order the part and I would have to wait another few days before they could install it. Agggghhhhh, ok fine. I continued to be patient. Then, I had to call again last week to see if they have an eta on my car (bluetooth chip, regulator, and window tint). I had to call 3 times last week and then finally, Chase returned my call on Thursday. Behold, I am unable to pick my car up by Friday, yet again. He tells me sometime next week "again." I'm still as polite as can be however, my patience is now wearing thin on me. I digest this experience over the weekend. I get more and more frustrated that I have purchased my car over 2 weeks ago and have driven it 3 times. Home, to work, and then back to the dealership two days later. That's it! Now my fun and exciting experience is beginning to become a sour taste in my mouth. I called Young Chevrolet yesterday and ask to speak with the general manager. I talked to Kory and he was great at listening to my concerns and frankly let me just vent. Afterwards, he told me he would go speak with his finance manager, Roger, and then return my call in 10 to 15 minutes. I did not receive a return call from him. Instead, they had Chase call me back. Chase proceeds to tell me that my car will not be completed for another 2-3 days. I told him that my patience has worn thin and that I haven't even been offered anything for the inconvenience up to this point. He responded with "We are already doing you a favor for installing the blue tooth chip and regulator..." Hold on, wait a minute!! You're doing me a favor??? This was my response: "No good sir, you are not doing me a favor. You are resolving the issues you have caused with my car. You were supposed to be resolving the mistake you made by installing the blue tooth chip making my car blue tooth compatible because when I asked you if it was, you good sir advised it was. Furthermore, my regulator broke while my car was in your possession getting the windows tinted. Why on earth would I be responsible for that? I am completely confused as to how you would honestly believe you are doing me a favor??? I will have gone three weeks without my new car because your team dropped the ball. I am the one that has been inconvenienced, not you good sir." He then responded stating he will have a general manager return my call. After disconnecting with Chase, I called back and asked for the general manager to return my call the next day after 5:00 pm MST. It is now "the next day" and it's 5:30 pm. I have yet to receive a call from the general manager of the store.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Highly recommend these guys!
by 08/14/2016on
My husband and I are expecting twins in a few months. With a 17yo gangly foster son, we realized we needed a van. We've been looking for a while, and with a ridiculously tiny budget (which was still about 2-3 times that for our past cars) we've been having a rough time. We found a possibility at Young Chevrolet in Layton on KSL and made the trip down from Smithfield. My husband first spoke to Adam Strong, who was able to confirm they had it still. When we got there (on a Saturday afternoon), they were swamped. We were greeted by Mark (Marcus) Christiansen, who located Adam for us. Adam took us to look, but had several customers already, so handed us off to Mark. After a test drive and some thinking and looking around a little more, we decided to get it. Mark had given us his card, so we called and said "Sold!" We've never purchased from a dealer before, so it was new to us--and we had totally forgotten about things like dealer fees! Mark was awesome. He never made us feel bad for having so little, and went back to his manager several times to get us a deal we could manage. He DID, which was unexpected and very much appreciated! This is a huge weight off our shoulders. Both Mark and Adam were great to us, and I would definitely recommend either of them to help you find your car!! A side note too: we went to Young Kia in Ogden a few weeks ago and they were really great as well, though they didn't have anything we liked available at the time. I wish I had their names! Overall, I highly recommend the Young Group. THANK YOU SO MUCH to the group as a whole, to Adam for being kind, and to Mark for working hard to help us out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Go see Chris!
by 04/17/2014on
I went in and saw Chris M, I had a pretty tight budget, but Chris and the other guys were very helpful in locating the right car for me. Chris gave me all the information I asked for and made sure all the numbers made sense to me before I jumped into anything. I spent a few days looking at other dealerships for a deal that was right for me, but none of them were as accommodating and helpful as Chris was, he found me the perfect Sonic with all the features (and color!) that I desired and still managed to fit my extremely tight budget. I would highly suggest everyone to go in and talk to Chris M, he will do everything he can to find the right car for you, that dude rocks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
chris m
by 09/19/2013on
I traded my 2008 chevy impala, for my brand new 2013 chevy sonic... I had the best experience working with Chris M at young chevrolet in layton, chris spent hours working hard to find me the best car to suite my needs I would recommend anyone looking for a car to go to young chevy first. thank you chris for everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Young Chevrolet
by 09/18/2013on
We have bought 3 cars from Young Chevrolet now and every experience was great! We always work with Chris M and he has been a great salesman. He has always had our best interests in mind. I would recommend this dealership and salesman to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive in a very kind way
by 08/16/2013on
Didn't push a new car on us, but took every avenue to throw on every possible fee they could. We ended up paying $18,000 for a car with a sticker of $13,000. The finance guy lied straight up about interest rates and used his imaginary numbers to tell us we needed to get a supplemental warranty, even though I told him we were not interested. He never told me the overall total and did what he could to hide the paperwork. He hurried me to sign the papers, as if he didn't want me to see what was printed on them. My next problem came from waiting three weeks to find out who my lender was. I was supposed to know well within the first week. I had to come in three times till they finally decided to get on it. I'm disgusted by how they would throw one over on me. I am not made of a million dollars and that price jack is going to take a while to pay off. They are itching so bad to get a good review from me, but over and over again they have really ruined the chances of that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quality and Customer Service
by 06/17/2013on
My wife and I have bought two vehicles through Young Chevrolet in the past 4 months. The first is a great Chevy Cruze. We were at a point with our former sedan where we could either keep it and drive it into the ground or trade it in for something more reliable. Chris M helped answer all of our questions and in no time it was clear that we could have peace of mind in a vehicle under warranty while keeping our payments low. I've loved the fuel economy upgrade I've gotten in the Cruze and it's a great looking car. A few months later, we decided it was time to up-size our compact SUV for something with a 3rd row - you know, a real "Mom car". We talked to Chris who was happy to show us a number of cars that would fulfill our needs. He was patient and really listened to get us into something that would work for our family for years to come. Eventually we ended up getting a screaming deal on a 2013 Chevy Traverse. We couldn't be happier with our choices and wouldn't hesitate to recommend Young Chevrolet to anyone who is looking to buy a quality vehicle and a fair price. Chris M and the rest of the sales staff have always taken great care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership and Salesman
by 06/07/2013on
I was looking for a Red or Black Chevy 1500 for over a month. Young Chevy had a red 1500 that was located in Morgan, UT. I called the Layton Young Chevrolet and spoke to Chris M. He told me he would go pick that truck up from that other location and bring it down to Layton. That saved me a hour and a half drive to Morgan. The main reason i bought from Chris was he was very professional and didnt pressure us at all. My wife and i have been to other dealerships and we walk out because of being pressured. Best dealership!!, Best salesman!!, Best Truck!!, oh and the manager there was also very nice. Would really recommend this dealership ask for salesman Chris M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FINALLY found a place to buy cars
by 05/10/2013on
I visited multiple dealerships before deciding to buy from Young. I was surprised when they weren't waiting at my car for me to get out (like other dealerships.) I worked with Chris M. Not only did I feel like I got a good car for the price I paid, but more importantly he made the normally AWFUL car buying experience VERY PLEASANT! I honestly never felt pressured to buy a car, they were NEVER cheesy. They didn't seem like slimy car salespeople I'd dealt with in the past. I would recommend buying a car from Young to anyone. I had a fantastic experience and honestly I didn't expect it. Thanks Young for taking car of me. I love my new 2013 Chevy Cruze and I will be back to buy more cars you can plan on that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 03/19/2013on
Yesterday I purchased a used car from Chris at Young Chevrolet. It was an amazing experience. It is the first time I have ever been pampered by a car salesman. Chris was very knowledgeable in all the different cars we test drove. If anyone needs a car go see Chris at Young Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Chevy Cruz Purchase
by 01/10/2013on
My husband bought me a 2013 Chevy Cruz on Jan 8th for our 22yr Wedding Anniversary Gift. Larkin was our Sales person and he was so professional and made the experience so Fantastic!! Thank you so very much Larkin and Young Chevrolet. Mr & Mrs Steve Carey
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
young chevrlet
by 11/21/2012on
had an awesome experience i love my new chevy cruze chris M an Tyson W were awesome A nunez
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do business at Young Chevrolet
by 11/13/2012on
I recently bought a Chevrolet Cruze from Young Chevrolet and had a fantastic experience. I have dealt with these people for a long time, and they do things the RIGHT way every time. I fully recommend them for sales and service! When it comes to buying a car, you must realize what a dealer can and can't do. I appreciate how honest these guys are and their willingness to accomodate me. The management staff comes highly recommended. JD B., Brandon W., Mike T. and Randall L. are good guys and know how to treat customers. I believe in the Young family and you should to. And no, I do not work at the dealership, nor am I getting paid to write this..... If you are looking for a review to give you the best information, this is it! Go to Young Chevrolet, ask for one of the manager's I listed above! They will hook you up!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience we've ever had!
by 11/07/2012on
We bought a Chevy Cruze from Young Chevy on the 29th of September and Chris M. was our sales guy. BEST car buying experience we've ever had and we love our car! To anyone thinking of going to Young Chevy, I would highly encourage you to do so. They were honest, kept all their promises on what they said they were going to do for us, got us the best deal possible, and didn't try to push us into something that we couldn't afford/didn't want. They listened to where we wanted our payments to be, what car we wanted, and made it work. I cannot say enough how wonderful it was buying a car through Young Chevrolet. :) Thank you Chris and Jeff (our financing guru) who made it happen and got us into a great car. You guys are awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 10/25/2012on
The team at Young Chevrolet really went to bat for me and got me into a nice car at an affordable price. I was basically stuck in a giant paperweight that had broken down twice on me in less than a two year period that I had bought it. I was referred to Randy L. who was very knowledgeable, professional, and experienced. Shopping for a new car on a tight budget isn't fun, but with some twisting and turning they got me into a brand new car that is affordable and suits my needs. The whole team really went above and beyond in my opinion including Chad in the service dept and Jeff in finance. I feel I was taken care of and I don't think I could have gotten a better deal. I am extremely happy with the experience and would highly recommend them to anyone and will in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Peeps
by 09/21/2012on
I purchased a brand new Hatchback Sonic. I was referred to a salesperson by my brother as he has bought 5 cars from this dealership over the years. I found the salespeople extremely friendly, helpful, but most of all, they were honest. I enjoyed my experience and would recommend Young Chevrolet to any of my family of friends in the future. This is the 2nd vehicle I have purchased from the group (one from the cadillac dealership across the street) and felt they were such a stress free environment compared to any other car dealership I'v worked with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will NOT go back
by 12/09/2010on
At first I was excited to purchase a vehicle from this dealership because I had heard great things about it... I was NOT impressed at all. We tried to haggle but they did not want too. We walked out of the dealership twice and they called us back and we finally reached an agreement not the one I had hoped for. We waited for an HOUR to finally sign the paperwork and they were not busy at all. Then they wanted us to finance through them so they kept pestering us until I brought them the check for the amount of the vehicle. I would never go back there and would not recommend anybody to go there. There is NO communication between the sales associates. I bought my car a month ago and they were supposed to replace one of the parts on the door handle because it was broken and I still do not have it... they had to go pick it up from a dealership that was 6 miles away!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No