1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As of now, I do not recommend Young Chevrolet out of Layton, UT. This is why: Nearly 3 weeks ago I purchased a 2011 Dodge Avenger. I had been searching for one for quite some time now. I was so happy. I had been working hard to get to this point so I could purchase a newer car for my family. Yeeeee. After driving my car home, I try and connect my phone using the blue tooth capabilities however, it ended up not being installed. The salesman, Chase, had made a mistake. It was an honest mistake thus I wasn't upset about it. I brought this to their attention and after a few discussions, Young Chevrolet said they would have the blue tooth chip installed, at no cost to me of course. They said I should have my car within 3 days because they had to wait for the part to ship. I then had set up an appointment for my car to be tinted while it was with them (at my cost of course) so I could have it returned with the chip installed and the window tint already completed. I was supposed to pick up my car not last Friday, but the Friday prior to that. I am the one that had to call at about 5:00 pm to let them know I'd arrive by 7:00 pm. This is when Chase had informed me that my rear window would not roll down therefore they could not finish tinting the windows. Why did they not proactively reach out to me and notify me of this? why didn't they let me know they broke the regulator? He said they were going to have to order the part and I would have to wait another few days before they could install it. Agggghhhhh, ok fine. I continued to be patient. Then, I had to call again last week to see if they have an eta on my car (bluetooth chip, regulator, and window tint). I had to call 3 times last week and then finally, Chase returned my call on Thursday. Behold, I am unable to pick my car up by Friday, yet again. He tells me sometime next week "again." I'm still as polite as can be however, my patience is now wearing thin on me. I digest this experience over the weekend. I get more and more frustrated that I have purchased my car over 2 weeks ago and have driven it 3 times. Home, to work, and then back to the dealership two days later. That's it! Now my fun and exciting experience is beginning to become a sour taste in my mouth. I called Young Chevrolet yesterday and ask to speak with the general manager. I talked to Kory and he was great at listening to my concerns and frankly let me just vent. Afterwards, he told me he would go speak with his finance manager, Roger, and then return my call in 10 to 15 minutes. I did not receive a return call from him. Instead, they had Chase call me back. Chase proceeds to tell me that my car will not be completed for another 2-3 days. I told him that my patience has worn thin and that I haven't even been offered anything for the inconvenience up to this point. He responded with "We are already doing you a favor for installing the blue tooth chip and regulator..." Hold on, wait a minute!! You're doing me a favor??? This was my response: "No good sir, you are not doing me a favor. You are resolving the issues you have caused with my car. You were supposed to be resolving the mistake you made by installing the blue tooth chip making my car blue tooth compatible because when I asked you if it was, you good sir advised it was. Furthermore, my regulator broke while my car was in your possession getting the windows tinted. Why on earth would I be responsible for that? I am completely confused as to how you would honestly believe you are doing me a favor??? I will have gone three weeks without my new car because your team dropped the ball. I am the one that has been inconvenienced, not you good sir." He then responded stating he will have a general manager return my call. After disconnecting with Chase, I called back and asked for the general manager to return my call the next day after 5:00 pm MST. It is now "the next day" and it's 5:30 pm. I have yet to receive a call from the general manager of the store. Read more