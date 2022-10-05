Karl Malone Toyota
Customer Reviews of Karl Malone Toyota
Worth the wait
by 05/10/2022on
Though it took a bit longer than expected to get my 4runner in (thanks COVID) it was definitely worth waiting for. Appreciate Chris and his team for going above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Thanks again!
Fantastic experience
by 05/04/2022on
Arkan and Stone are the best I have had the pleasure of working with. Nick in the documents department was the greatest also. The whole buying experience was the smoothest I have ever had. Thanks again guy’s Bravo, Bravo, Bravo
Great sales and finance team
by 04/30/2022on
My car buying experience was quick and easy. The sales and finance team were great.
Best experience you could ask for
by 04/24/2022on
I went to 4 different dealers before Karl Malone and I am so glad I kept looking. They were so accommodating and helpful. I can’t believe what a good experience it was.
Great sales team
by 04/23/2022on
I went in to look at a Honda I was interested in. The service I received from the whole team was exceptional!!! Everyone made me feel welcomed and the experience was seamless.
Easy to deal with.
by 04/13/2022on
Had a great experience with Karl Malone Toyota. Very nice facility, very friendly employees. No hidden fees and upfront with everything.
Great service!
by 04/05/2022on
We got a 2017 Nissan Rogue Saturday and the service was great. They are knowledgeable and willing to help in any way.
Very friendly and helpful to get you the best deal they can.
by 04/04/2022on
I’ve been going to Karl Malone Toyota for years now. They helped me get out of a bad car loan and into a new Yaris IA. They helped me get my Rav and my dad his Tacoma. We changed the Tacoma for a Camry and then a Tucson. The helpfulness of everyone there is top notch. I’m not treated like a number. I’m not treated like an unknown person. They have seen me multiple times and helped out a lot.
Best Dealership in Utah
by 03/26/2022on
Arkan doesn’t just stop after he sales you a vehicle. Since 2018 I have personally bought 6 vehicles (2 for me, 2 for my wife, and 2 for my son) I have had multiple family members and friends buy vehicles from him also. Treating all of us like family! When I need service done he’s so helpful and always says Hi! The service personnel are unlike anywhere else also!! I will never go anywhere else! Thank you Karl Malone Team
Great experience!
by 03/19/2022on
Choi was great to work with! I would definitely, highly recommend him. Alex was also very helpful with the financial end of things. Everything felt easy and no hassle it was a totally different experience than I’ve had with other dealers in the past.
Service appointment
by 03/14/2022on
Nathan always does a great job listening and getting the car process going on the service of our vehicles… Shop, was great and informative… Thanks Karl Malone especially Nathan …
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase
by 03/12/2022on
Edwin & Acosta were extremely helpful. Smooth transaction all the way. Thank u so much😊
Smooth Saleing
by 03/08/2022on
Told them I was considering two different sizes of sedans and within minutes they had keys to a couple of each. After checking them all out I decided to test drive one. Moments later we were taking it for a spin. I decided it was a match for me. Not very long afterwards I was finishing up the paperwork and driving it home. The quickest car buying experience I’ve ever had!
Excellent support, no pressure
by 02/21/2022on
From start to finish, the person helping me went at my speed, did not pressure me at all, but helped answer any and every question I had. That was what I wanted (not the slick salesman type I’ve seen at so many other dealerships). Honest and helpful right up until I had the keys and was driving away.
Moving on up
by 02/15/2022on
I traded in a jeep they give me top dollar I bought a Toyota very pleased I had it built and they kept in touch with me the whole time giving me updates I didn’t think purchasing a new vehicle was this easy and then when it came to financing they worked her butt off to get me the lower interest rateWhich they did all in all very happy would buy from Carl Malone Toyota again but I don’t think I’m gonna have to because now I own a Toyota They last forever
Aaron Le is a rock star!!!
by 02/12/2022on
Dealership did not disappoint, they had what I was looking for at a fair price and quick service
Best Sales Crew Ever!
by 02/11/2022on
Working with Stone & Arkan. We enjoyed the best car buying experience. We were so unfamiliar with the new Toyota products but Stone’s knowledge of the vehicles made our choices easy. He took the time to ensure we got exactly what we wanted in a Venza Hybrid. We had concerns with buying a Certified Used Hybrid. Stone addressed each of concerns and we are so happy with our purchase. Since leaving the dealership both Arkan and Stone have taken care of everything. Even things we didn’t notice, were resolved, fixed or cleaned without us asking. These two make an awesome team. We loved their customer service attitude. 5 Stars on everything. We love our Venza and the overall experience was made so much better thanks to Stone and Arkan. We will buy our next car from them at Karl Malone Toyota
Blenda is the best!
by 01/27/2022on
Toyota service is great and offer quick and reliable service. Blenda is the best and takes great care of our family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lilo
by 01/22/2022on
Lilo was outstanding salesman, punctual, informative and very professional
Great customer service
by 01/21/2022on
Great customer service very Professional and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful salesperson
by 01/16/2022on
Joshua was great! There was pretty much no new inventory, but he was able to meet my needs in a timely manner.