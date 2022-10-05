5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Working with Stone & Arkan. We enjoyed the best car buying experience. We were so unfamiliar with the new Toyota products but Stone’s knowledge of the vehicles made our choices easy. He took the time to ensure we got exactly what we wanted in a Venza Hybrid. We had concerns with buying a Certified Used Hybrid. Stone addressed each of concerns and we are so happy with our purchase. Since leaving the dealership both Arkan and Stone have taken care of everything. Even things we didn’t notice, were resolved, fixed or cleaned without us asking. These two make an awesome team. We loved their customer service attitude. 5 Stars on everything. We love our Venza and the overall experience was made so much better thanks to Stone and Arkan. We will buy our next car from them at Karl Malone Toyota Read more