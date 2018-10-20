Kentson Car Company
Customer Reviews of Kentson Car Company
Highly Recommend
by 10/20/2018on
Kentson offers the best quality of car at the best prices! Love the atmosphere!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place, kind staff.
by 10/06/2018on
Was very pleased with the selection of cars and the cleanliness of the location. The salesman that helped us, Chad, was very helpful in answering our questions and was very personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Car purchase
by 07/07/2018on
Our salesman was amazing! He was really accommodating to us changing our mind 3 times and also putting up with my kids. Definitely worth going again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is the place to go
by 06/12/2018on
My wife and I drove from Montana to deal with Kentson. Great people and the vehicle we purchased exceeded our expectations. These guys are straight forward and professional. I've been telling all our friends to make the trip. I guarantee it's worth the drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car purchasing experience ever!
by 03/29/2018on
We have purchased many cars over the years and none have come close to how pleasant our experience with Kentson Car Co. They have an excellent website that is easy to use and has all the information and pricing up front....NO hidden fees. They have a wide selection of excellent, low mileage vehicles with the best price. Their sales staff are knowledgeable but they never pressured us. What a delightful experience! I will be recommending them to all my family and friends. I will definitely go back for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Overall Experience
by 02/17/2018on
We had such a great experience shoping for a new car at Kentson Car Company! We knew what we were looking for going in. The whole experience from start to to finish was so easy. They were up front with us from the start so we didnt have to worry about anything. There is no paid commission at Kentson. By doing your research, and asking the associates about their offers, you know you are getting a great deal. We went in a little before closing to check out the car. They let us test drive the car by ourselves, which Ive never seen before and a car dealer. We decided that we were going to go with the car when we got back to Kentson. Since it was so close to closing, we gave them our information to start the credit process to finance our car. When we came in the next day we were in and out in less than a half hour. All the associates at Kentson were so helpful. We are so happy we bought our new car with Kentson!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
by 03/08/2017on
My wife and I shopped and purchased a car at Kentson Auto. Our sells person Chase was super friendly and very helpful. We've had our car three weeks now and love it. I would recommend Kentson to anyone looking for quality used cars. Drew Purdy