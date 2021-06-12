Doug Smith Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Doug Smith Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Great people
by 12/06/2021on
Brett Applegate was great to work with. He was patient with us as we had trouble deciding between so many great vehicles. He was not pushy or overbearing like many sale’s people at other dealerships. The entire staff and buying process were wonderful and exceeded my expectations. My father bought there as well last month from Ammon and had the same positive experience. Reid and Nick and finance were also awesome. 10 stars from me.
Piss poor service
by 07/23/2021on
Our Jeepp 2017 wrangler was taken in June 9th for a transmission code. Multiple updates were promised but after a couple of weeks they had not even run dianostics. Two lease payments and two insurance payment later and we still do not have the vehicle back. Last thing they said yesterday was they needed to replace the starter. Something that should take 20 minutes. Today they say now they need to test it. Come back tomorrow. This has never been a priority for them. I can state that as a loud and clear warning after 43 days and still no vehicle. If they took as much care fixing it as they did to service it then I have a 100% expectation that it wii be back in for some more work before another 43 days go by. Never ever buy or have your car serviced at Doug Smith in American Fork. If you do, there is a high chance you will live to regret it. Stay away
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase your next car @ Doug Smith!
by 08/31/2019on
I have purchased 3 cars from Doug Smith. I go back because of their- Simple, low fees, non-pressure, anxiety-free car buying experience! Do yourself a favor, when thinking about buying a car/truck/van head to your closest Doug Smith. I personally can recommend the team at Doug Smith in American Fork, UT. If you are looking to by a Kia, ask for Dru McDaniel!
Do yourself a favor and include Doug Smith in your car search
by 12/07/2017on
We have bought a few cars from Doug Smith Auto. It has always been a friendly and positive experience. Last week we went there and Tyson was extremely patient. We explained we hadnt planned to buy that day but we were just getting ideas. He showed us several cars, gave us details, and listened. Doug Smith puts several cars online with prices so when we asked to see certain cars, they already knew our price range, so there was no need for Tyson to pester us about how much we were willing to spend and we could just talk about the cars instead of financing options before we even made a decision. An experience not noticed in other places that immediately wanted to fit us into a specific payment anyway possible. (Which, by the way, doesnt work for us since we were interested in an overall final cost of a vehicle instead of a payment plan because we want to pay it off early. Anyway Tyson was the only one who found that out because we werent chased away buy the wrong questions and high pressure. We were actually with him for several hours, left for an appointment and came back. We did buy a car there that night but mostly due to patience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience
by 06/04/2017on
This was by far the best customer service experience I've ever had. I was so impressed with Brad's honesty and will definitely come back to purchase a car again from him in he future. He took a great amount of time to prepare all the information to help me and came in on his day off to help me. He even took the time to personally help me set up my phone on my car and adjust all other settings to make driving the car the best it can be!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Writer didn't understand the contract he sold us
by 04/28/2017on
I was lied to about a maintenance package we purchased there. Benjamin Edwards told me not to worry about the package my wife had purchased because although the end of my lease is coming much before the end of the term of the service agreement, I could call MOPAR and get reimbursed for the remainder of the service package... not true. MOPAR said it's clearly stated in the agreement that it isn't cancellable nor is it transferrable. Doug Smith just lost a Sales and Service customer of 5 years over $100 worth of an unused contract.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Extremely pleased with our first sales experience!
by 02/27/2017on
This was our first time buying a car and our salesman was Josh. He was very professional, patient, and willing to work with us to get to price that we felt good about. Overall, it was a great and positive experience and I left feeling very good about our purchase. I would highly recommend the dealership to everyone, and if you can get Josh as your salesman, do it. We shopped around at other dealerships before, and the experience we got at Doug Smith with Josh helping us was miles above anywhere else. Go to Doug's, and ask for Josh, you won't regret it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 12/04/2016on
Excellent customer service, I would like to thank Nate, the dodge service manager for listening to my concerns and then getting to the bottom of my issues. We are all human and mistakes happen. But to see Doug Smith Dodge step up and correct the problem and be accountable has won a customer from me for life. I recommend anyone that wants someone who is honest and accountable to work on their vehicle to talk to Nate at Doug smith auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I keep coming back
by 08/20/2016on
I have purchased 4 vehicles from Doug Smith over the years; 3 Subarus and now a Ram truck. They always help me find what is best for me. As long as Keith works at Doug Smith, I will keep buying from there
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership in Utah
by 07/18/2016on
We just purchased a Subaru Crosstek from Gabe Smith. He was fantastic to work with and very professional. He spent quality time with us until we were satisfied with the options and the price. Dempsey Bowing was very helpful explaining all the options. The Doug Smith sales team is very honest and I will be back to purchase another vehicle from them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant, but dishonest
by 07/12/2016on
Steve was very polite and helpful as we searched for a vehicle, but two big points made it an unfavorable experience. 1. We understand that part of the game of car salesmanship is to wear the buyer down, but the whole process took entirely too long. There wasn't much haggling, so there really was no need for the sale to take as long as it did, nor for us to have to wait an extra almost 30 minutes to get the car back from being detailed once all had been signed. 2. We were also disappointed with the dishonesty over how much of a savings it was stated were getting on the car. We bought a base model vehicle with no bells or whistles, with which we are very happy. But we did not save $7,000 over MSRP. That is a blatant lie, but we realize that is also part of the game of car salesmanship. We should have asked to see the dealer invoice sheet, rather than let the boys crunch the numbers at the privacy of the manager's desk. Their honesty is not required for everyone to walk away happy, but their dishonesty will keep me from recommending Doug Smith Chevy in Spanish Fork to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2012 ram 1500
by 01/21/2016on
We went to Doug smith on a recommendation from a coworker. Brent "shrek" nelson helped us. He knew what we were looking for, the price range we wanted to stay in and kept us in the truck we wanted. He was patient with our 2 young kids. We only test drove the one truck and left with it that night. Brooke was very helpful in financial. She got us the best numbers she could so we could take our truck home. Overall everyone we came into contact with was very pleasant and extremely helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership in Utah
by 04/25/2015on
I recently purchased my second car from Doug Smith in American Fork Utah. I returned to purchase my second car because I had such a great experience the first time. Our salesman Justin was very knowledgeable about the cars and treated us very professionally and made sure we were comfortable every step of the way. At no point did we feel pressured to buy. We were given a great price on the KIA we purchased as well as our trade-in vehicle. When I returned the second day to obtain some items we left in the vehicle we traded-in I was greated by name and treated with the same expert service I received when I was buying the vehicle. Doug Smith cares about building lasting relationships to ensure their customers return again and again. I will be buying my future cars from Doug Smith.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 09/23/2014on
We had a really bad experience buying our first car and so we were very nervous about going back to any auto dealership. But when we saw an ad for this car, we thought we'd take a chance on Doug Smith Autoplex. Thankfully, this experience was completely different from the previous one! We called Doug Smith Autoplex in American Fork and spoke to Joe V. We explained what we wanted and what price we could pay. To our surprise, Joe listened to us! From the time we set foot into Doug Smith Autoplex to the time we left with our "new" car, Joe never tried to be salesman, he was more like a friend. During the test drive, he showed us which roads to take so we could really evaluate how the car handled. He was polite, professional, and very knowledgeable! During the negotiating stage, Joe was never pushy. He cared about us and our situation. You don't find that in many auto dealerships anymore. We appreciated that he was honest with us and gave us what we wanted! We love our Toyota 2010! Thank you, Joe, for your excellent service to us! -The E's
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/31/2014on
Doug Smith is a great dealer. I have bought two Subarus from them. They have great service, are really willing to go out of their way to help you, and have great prices. Will definitely go back next time I need to buy a car. Our salesman, Blaine, and one of the managers stayed very late to help us finish the financing on our Outback. If you want a Subaru, definitely check them out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hands down, best sales rep
by 08/07/2014on
We had just lost our previous vehicle and needed another one fast. We went to the first Subaru dealership we could find (Doug Smith), without ever thinking we would buy from them. We were just browsing and interested in a test drive. After browsing, we had to go to the front desk to ask for help since there were no available sales reps. They actually called over another rep from the Dodge dealer (same Doug Smith dealer) to help us. His name was Dave C. Dave was by far the nicest and friendliest sales rep I had ever worked with (and I have bought many cars over the past 20+ years). What made him different was that he was authentic. He wasn't "trying" to be friendly or "trying" to be nice, he really was, and he seemed so interested in our personal life. He never pressured us to buy anything and we shared a number of good laughs. I felt very comfortable with him. We were also able to quickly come to a negotiable price that we were both happy with. I have never met Dave before but he's the type of guy you'd want to invite over for a friendly bar-b-q. A sincere person! I have never before felt good walking away from a car purchase. This experience changed me. Wherever this guy goes I will follow him to buy my next car. -G.L.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience and Service
by 08/05/2014on
Just wanted to say that I had a very good experience in my purchase. I was not pressured or pushed into buying my vehicle. My sales rep was ver courteous and my buying experience great. I would like to thank Chase Y for his customer service on helping me and my wife get into our new vehicle. Thnx!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Will never go anywhere else
by 07/24/2014on
My husband and I were looking to buy a used car. Had a TERRIBLE experience at 3 other dealerships. We walked into Doug Smith on a whim and Chase Y came right up and asked if he could help. From that interaction until the end of the day (literally, 10pm) he was polite, professional, knowledgeable and efficient. We started looking at used cars just thinking we'd browse and we left with 2 brand new Dodge Darts! I won't ever shop anywhere else. If you're looking to buy - go see Chase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fixed the problem
by 07/01/2014on
The service department contacted us and are correcting all prior problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent buying experience!
by 06/28/2014on
We were originally looking at Mazdas and thought we'd try our luck at another dealership because the salesman was obnoxious. When we arrived at Doug Smith Autoplex, we were greeted by Joey D. who was not your typical salesman. He was knowledgable, helpful, and kind. It was a no-pressure experience where we ended up buying a car that we love (so glad we didn't buy from the other dealership) and at a very competitive price. I highly recommend you go see Joey at Doug Smith. You will not regret it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Only Dealer I trust for everything
by 06/26/2014on
I have purchased three cars from Doug Smith and keep coming back because I know I can trust that I get a fair deal and rely on continued service. Delwin G is the best and runs a very efficient service department. I know that any work on my cars is done right the first time and they don't try to sell me services I don't need. And for sales, Rich G is by far the best. He is the most trust-worthy car salesman I have ever met and had the please to work with. We even moved out of Utah and I still drove back to Utah to purchase my car from Rich. And whenever we drive and visit Utah I make sure to have my car serviced while I'm there. I highly recommend Doug Smith Autoplex for not only buying a car, but also for their excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
