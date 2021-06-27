sales Rating

Wouldn’t hold vehicle for us but found out they held it for someone else. Got multiple stories and complete run around. Won’t come off even $200 for body repair that needed to be done. Was quoted interest rates and prices by salesman and finance came back with much higher prices. Was there 4.5 hours and took waaaaayyyy to long for financing while we waited for him to eat dinner. We didn’t leave there until 11:15pm. The director knew were upset cause he held the car for someone else under the table after telling us no, but wouldn’t even come out and speak to us or explain it to us. Had 2 sales People who wouldn’t even call us back or know what was going on. Finally we got Chris Blanco, though he made a couple of mistakes, at least he was helpful, friendly, and returned our phone calls. If we hadn’t been there several hours, by the news of it I would have just walked away. Read more