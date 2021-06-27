  1. Home
Vandergriff Hyundai

Visit dealer’s website 
1120 I-20 W, Arlington, TX 76017
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Vandergriff Hyundai

4.5
Overall Rating
(51)
Recommend: Yes (47) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Customer service

by Max on 06/27/2021

Eric our salesman has great customer service and willing to help in anyway. Really good salesman. Would definitely buy from them again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
72 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Hyundai car buying experience

by Jacob flores on 06/27/2021

The car buying process here took way longer than it needed to be. Chris ours salesman was super friendly and helpful. He answered any questions I had and wasn’t pushy at all. I appreciate the fact that he was really trying to earn my business. The only bad part about my car buying experience was the fact that everything took really long. I wouldn’t have purchased two vehicles if the staff wasn’t as friendly and helpful. I bought two cars at once. You’d think they’d try and prioritize my deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Customer service

by Max on 06/27/2021

Eric our salesman has great customer service and willing to help in anyway. Really good salesman. Would definitely buy from them again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Never disappointed!

by Diana on 06/24/2021

The person who helped me is so kind! Even when he’s very young, he was so professional and helpful! Thank you, Frankie Mendez!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Nice salesman - but the rest not so good

by Lauren on 06/10/2021

Wouldn’t hold vehicle for us but found out they held it for someone else. Got multiple stories and complete run around. Won’t come off even $200 for body repair that needed to be done. Was quoted interest rates and prices by salesman and finance came back with much higher prices. Was there 4.5 hours and took waaaaayyyy to long for financing while we waited for him to eat dinner. We didn’t leave there until 11:15pm. The director knew were upset cause he held the car for someone else under the table after telling us no, but wouldn’t even come out and speak to us or explain it to us. Had 2 sales People who wouldn’t even call us back or know what was going on. Finally we got Chris Blanco, though he made a couple of mistakes, at least he was helpful, friendly, and returned our phone calls. If we hadn’t been there several hours, by the news of it I would have just walked away.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Vandergriff Hyundai

by Boomer on 05/29/2021

Frankie , Luis , Abdullah , and Bernardo are great. Go to vandergriff Hyundai if you want to be treated right

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Love my new car!

by Elisabeth Cerre on 05/19/2021

Sales was awesome, got exactly what I asked for and the new 2022 Tucson is beautiful. Cesar was helpful and amazing, setup up everything before I left and showed how everything works on the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Ryan Smith!

by Bailey Davis on 05/16/2021

I went to go buy a new car yesterday and Ryan Smith as the floor salesman is amazing! He’s very knowledgeable and doesn’t push you to feel like you’re trapped in a purchase. He walked with me the whole way through the process and I ended up leaving with a 2021 palisade. He is great and I would personally ask for him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

New Santa Fe

by Margaret on 05/15/2021

Like my salesman Edwin freeman very belpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Typical car salesman playing typical salesman games

by Josh on 05/13/2021

Not bad but not great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Awesome

by Mat Hernandez on 05/02/2021

They are very friendly and polite. Their service was great very well manard.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Job!

by Kerri McGilvray on 04/30/2021

I have been a Hyundai driver for years and after having my last dealership do nothing to help locate the car I wanted I decided to shop elsewhere. Suzette was an amazing sales lady, answered all my questions, and got me into my new Tucson quickly! Bernardo in finance was beyond amazing! He got all my paperwork and helped me to the additional coverage I needed with no problems and it only took about 20 minutes! All in all the dealership was friendly, courteous, clean, and well stocked. You have gained a customer in me and my family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Hewitt on 04/23/2021

Willing to work with you to get the best deal possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Staff

by Bubbahaswon on 04/17/2021

Excellent experience with the staff. They worked with me on a fair price and good deal for my trade.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Lifted Truck Purchase

by Bobby P on 04/07/2021

The process started with Ms Suzette Samm who was extremely easy to work with and the Finance Team was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Alec is a great salesman.

by Lydia Spitz on 03/30/2021

When I arrived Alec came with a smile on his face. He knew what I was there for so he grabbed the keys and pulled the Tuson around and off we went for a test drive. After we settled on a price and the rest is history...I drove off into the sunset.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Deal on Used Car!!

by Chuck12 on 03/26/2021

Chris Fredericks is a very professional and courteous salesman to deal with. Will definitely purchase from Vandergriff Hyundai again!!! A++++++++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Vandergriff Hyundai is the best!

by KSG on 03/22/2021

Our salesman, David, was absolutely fabulous. We visited the dealership a week prior to purchasing our vehicle and David helped us then. We went back to specifically work with David. His knowledge of the various car styles and trims was impressive to us. He was also very knowledgeable about the special deals going on and how pricing works. He made us comfortable from the beginning. I highly recommend David and will tell anyone looking to purchase a vehicle about him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

best car buying experience

by donovan on 03/16/2021

Had a great experience dealing with Pablo. He is the first sales person that actually knew details about the vehicle he was selling. And the finance manager Fernando knew his job very well. I would highly recommend buying a vehicle from Vandergriff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

The best salesman ever

by Will on 03/10/2021

Patrick was the best salesman ever he took care of me made me feel at home and I would recommend him to anyone that's buying a new or used car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great experience

by Bret on 01/19/2021

Our sales person was great - took the time to show us all the options on multiple vehicles as well as the time to explain the benefits of them. Finance team was great while taking us through the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Bought a new car

by Miss Layla Rodriguez on 01/12/2021

Everything was nice sale person nice Miss Layla Rodriguez just waiting on floormats to be replace Thank you From Mr& Mrs Michael Lacy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
