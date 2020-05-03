sales Rating

I was contacted by a dealer in Denton who gave me his "bottom price." Then I went back to the local dealer( Patterson) to get his bottom price. After going through the process of checking all his info the mgr gave me his bottom price which was a $1000 + more than the other dealers lowest price. I said I'd have to think about and maybe talk again to the dealer in Denton. Later the local dealer called & said he had talked to his district mgr. who said they could meet the other dealers price by selling the car as a demo" ( within about $300 of the Denton dealers price). So I said OK and bought from the local dealer. Note. I planned to pay cash. The Denton dealer said if I took out a loan & paid in full within 45 days I could another $1000 but the local dealer said that wasn't correct.!!?? The local dealer didn't have my model in stock so it had to come from Arlington I believe. Buying a car from a dealer is never easy but I think I got the best deal I could by playing both dealers against each other. ((I think it would be interesting to subject both dealers with a lie detector to see which one or both was telling the truth.))