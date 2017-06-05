Customer Reviews of Don Elliott Autoworld
Great Customer Service
by 05/06/2017on
We had the pleasure of purchasing our vehicle at Don Elliott Autoworld. Johnny Garcia was our salesman. He was open and honest about the vehicle pricing and how it compared to other vehicles for sale at other dealerships. He was patient with us and made sure our needs were met. We also interacted with Crystal who was equally helpful. Our appointment was setup by Ashley and she made sure our questions were answered before making the 1.5 hour trip to the dealership. Great Staff!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 07/31/2016on
We had great customer service from Crystal and Tony. They made this process so easy for us when we did a trade in for a 2016 Traverse. We recommend them and appreciate all they did for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience like this will keep me coming back
by 04/09/2016on
We have purchased 2 GM vehicles from Don Elliot Autoworld in the last 2 months. Both experiences were great with really no hassle when it came time to talk money. Michael was very easy going with a no pressure sales approach much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People & Great Price!
by 04/05/2016on
I cannot recommend this dealership enough; we had to travel about 100 miles to get there, but it was well worth it. My wife and I had gone down to look at two cars, and bought one that day after visiting about 5 other dealerships. First off, the price was fantastic! This is one of the most price competitive dealerships out there that we could find from Dallas to San Antonio. Moreover, the people are friendly and patient. They were diligent in requesting price quotes for features we were considering adding on. They also stayed open late, and were very friendly about it. We had some add-ons done, and when it came time to pick up the car it was done very well. Overall, excellent experience. Well worth the trip!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, great cars
by 12/29/2011on
As this was our first time buying from a dealership, we felt a bit intimidated as we drove into the dealership. However, Mike, the internet sales guy, was very friendly and accommodating, and answered every question we had for him (and we had many, many questions). In the end, we left the dealership with a really nice car at a great price. I definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TX EDITION SILVERADO PICKUP
by 10/08/2011on
This is definitly a five star dealership. My husband and i have been searching for a vehicle. We went to Houston and the dealerships we shopped at were not considered. We came to Don Elliott, and The sales team are remarkable. All of the sales team at this dealer listens to what the custom has to say and that is #1 in my books. We live in rosenberg,tx and have been spreading the word on what a wonderful experience we had in buying our truck. We will definitly will be purchasing all of other vehicles from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 03/13/2008on
I recently purchased a 2008 Chevy Silverado from Don Elliott Autowold in Wharton. I couldn't have asked for anything more. The people I dealt with made buying the truck an absolute pleasure. All of my questions were answered directly, there were none of the typical stall tactics, and the negotiating was simple. I did not go through their financing company, but they worked very hard to make sure that I was receiving a good rate through my credit union. They have a relatively small inventory, but they were the only dealership I went to that had more than one 4x4. I truly believe that they would have worked incessantly to find what I wanted, if they didn't have it on the lot. They were extremely fair on my trade-in as well. In short, I will go back to Don Elliott Autoworld, and have already recommended the dealership to people I know who are looking for a new vehicle.
