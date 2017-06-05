4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2008 Chevy Silverado from Don Elliott Autowold in Wharton. I couldn't have asked for anything more. The people I dealt with made buying the truck an absolute pleasure. All of my questions were answered directly, there were none of the typical stall tactics, and the negotiating was simple. I did not go through their financing company, but they worked very hard to make sure that I was receiving a good rate through my credit union. They have a relatively small inventory, but they were the only dealership I went to that had more than one 4x4. I truly believe that they would have worked incessantly to find what I wanted, if they didn't have it on the lot. They were extremely fair on my trade-in as well. In short, I will go back to Don Elliott Autoworld, and have already recommended the dealership to people I know who are looking for a new vehicle. Read more