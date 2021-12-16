Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. DeMontrond Chevrolet

DeMontrond Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
3220 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of DeMontrond Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(53)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New To Me

by Margaret on 12/16/2021

David Wishart was extremely helpful with my purchase.I had a limit .he found the vehicle. And is perfect for me. I love it. All the staff was very friendly. I will recommend this dealership. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
53 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New To Me

by Margaret on 12/16/2021

David Wishart was extremely helpful with my purchase.I had a limit .he found the vehicle. And is perfect for me. I love it. All the staff was very friendly. I will recommend this dealership. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice Truck

by Jay Garrison on 08/08/2021

Mike Wishart was my salesman. He was very professional and understood what I wanted and that I had a limit on how much I would spend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyed my purchase!

by Yvonne on 08/02/2021

Had a great experience visiting this dealership for my new pre-owned purchase. I worked with Jimmy W. who was all around wonderful and pleasantly professional through the whole process. He is very experienced in the sales industry. I highly recommend asking for his assistance with your next purchase. You will not regret it! It was a very smooth process from the time I walked in- to walking out with the keys. Thank you, Jimmy and DeMontrond- Texas City.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matt was great

by Brittany on 02/02/2021

From beginning to end Matt was seamless and informative. He was forward and didn’t try to get me in something I didn’t want to be in. He knew I had a plan and supported me 100%. Also a shout out to the finance guy (I forgot his name 😬) he really did everything he could to get me a good deal. I will definitely be repeat business for them and stay loyal to Demontrond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Monica T on 01/27/2021

I really like Demontronds warranty for life program.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

corona 2020

by pa on 09/24/2020

jimmy brought the truck in i wanted, for the price i wanted to pay

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Daniel on 08/19/2020

Not only was I greeted immediately but Tony took care of everything for me! He was super friendly and fun to talk to, and the manager Kevin gave me a great deal on my Mitsubishi. I really enjoyed this place. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Vehicle order and delivery

by DeMontrond is Awesome on 03/19/2020

Can't say enough great things about the Management and Sales team at DeMontrond Chevrolet in Texas City. Vehicle selection, ordering and pricing and delivery felt like family which i will continue to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying my car

by Donna Mullins on 12/16/2019

Jimmy & Kelly are so awesome. The sale was quick and the process extremely easy. They made me feel like family. Jimmy went out of his way to help me when I needed him to follow me home since I had my mother with me. I will be buying from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Hassle Free Experience

by Charlie L on 11/16/2019

James is a very knowledgeable sales professional who knew about all the trim details for the Silverado. He was able to help me pinpoint a truck with all the features I wanted while staying within my budget. Kelly in financial was also very helpful and walked me through all the numbers so I would know exactly what each item was. Buying a new vehicle can be stressful, but these two professionals made it very easy and hassle free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Anderson's

by The Andersons on 11/10/2019

Wow great bunch of people there. Jaye Williams is the guy to go to for your next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Sales

by Eric von Wenckstern on 10/10/2019

Jeff and Deborah were wonderful in making the purchase of our new Tahoe happen. I felt they had our best interest at heart and explained everything along the way. One of my best car buying experiences.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Salesman Ever

by Best Salesman Ever on 09/15/2019

Jimmy Williams has been my salesman since 1993. Do your homework and know your numbers. You can't beat the personalized service or commitment anywhere!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My go to salesman I can truly trust

by Brenda on 08/26/2019

My husband and I have been using Jimmy Williams for a while to buy our vehicles. When my husband passed away I continue using Jimmy because I can trust him I feel safe with him and feel he will give me the best deal he can He continues to look out for you. Our son uses him as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

salesman

by subman328 on 05/16/2019

very nice person.easy to talk to.worked with us.made buying a new car very easy and pleasant, would buy another car from him with no problem,.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership and Deals

by tnvol on 02/23/2019

Demontrond had the vehicle I wanted. They gave me the best deal. Hassle free, fast, and great service. The warranty forever program is a great bonus. All the employees were great. This team is really focused on the buyers experience and will go the extra mile to meet your needs. Best dealership experience I had in many years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mina was excellent!

by LdSrAlexander on 09/12/2017

I cannot say enough about the professionalism of Mina. When we purchased our car, Mina went above and beyond what we expected. He also took his time and was patient showing us all the features the vehicle had to offer. I would highly recommend Mina to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience- Demontrond Chevrolet

by elmscott01 on 08/10/2017

My wife and I had a great sales experience with Mina at Demondtrond Chevrolet- Texas City. Easy sales process no haggle on the price and was able to deliver on what I wanted at the price I was willing to pay. All done online before I ever test drove the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used Tundra Purchased

by autobuyer3 on 04/12/2017

Patrick Brady and Juan Gutierrez were both very easy to work with on buying the car (no pressure tactics) as well as helping with returning the rental car I needed as I drove in from out of town. Very service oriented! The finance team was great as well. Fantastic experience!!! Would be the first place I would look when buying another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best salesman and best dealership

by fancy24entices on 01/30/2017

I have purchased 3 Toyota's and every time i have loved them! i recently purchased my first Chevy! i love the features and the salesman Tony! He made for sure i left with the car i wanted and at the price i wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast-n=Easy

by jjohn48 on 09/14/2016

The complete transaction was a very fast and easy process! Thanks Angel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
121 cars in stock
0 new120 used1 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Tahoe
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for