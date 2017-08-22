2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Before I begin, I would like to give a special thanks to my salesman Bob B., Chris B. of finance, and the owner of this dealership. Without them, I would not have this awesome car sitting outside my window right now. These gentleman seemed very honest and straight-forward with me. They did their best to answer questions I had about the vehicle. I was left out to dry; plain and simple. Although the dealership made huge efforts to ensure that I made the purchase successfully, I speculate that their motives were 99% profit-driven with almost no concern for the customer. Here's why: 1. After I handed over my $10,000 deposit and read/signed a slew of documents, I was provided with a key, a sheet of paper that served as a "receipt/temporary-registration," and a roadside assistance card. That's it? What about the documentation for the extended warranty I purchased along with the vehicle? I thought it was understood that I wouldn't drive off the lot without paperwork for my extended warranty coverage. This stuff is really important considering this is a not-so-common luxury sports car. I inquired about this at the dealership on the day of purchase and the response I received was: "Oh, the rest of the paperwork will be mailed to you." I don't even know who my extended warranty provider is. I purchased this car on the 21st of August. I have driven around with my fingers crossed everyday hoping that nothing major happens. ...because if something does (God forbid), who the %$#^ would I call? I almost regret not following my gut and purchasing BMW's Platinum Extended Warranty for $2,175. 2. After the purchase, I immediately had the vehicle inspected by BMW. It was inspected from top to bottom, front to back, inside/outside. Turns out that the car was 8 or 9 months overdo for maintenance! So, this car was test-driven by prospective customers and offered for sale at the dealership almost a year behind on maintenance?! Oil change, fluid change/flush, brakes (front/rear), filter replacement, fuel injector cleaning, and a few other tidbits: $1,400. Also, the two front tires were dry rotted and going bald. The tires were $475 each, plus alignment, $200. My first few days of ownership cost me $2,550. The car was NOT in tip-top shape when it was being offered for sale. It is also missing a key. A replacement key from BMW is $200. ...so, this car had all of these items requiring attention and they still had it in their show-room for sale? Furthermore, the car has a recall pending. There's an issue with the VANOS components. A pending recall! Do you see why it's so important that I get my warranty paperwork in case something happens? Why wasn't any of this stuff addressed before being offered for purchase. 3. Why wasn't my car detailed and ready when I arrived to pick it up? I heard my car had sat there for a number of days in the grass, collecting tree sap and dust all over it. On the day of pickup (it wasn't busy at all and the dealership had just opened), I literally sat in the lobby ignored for a little over 45 minutes before a gentleman offered some assistance. I told him which car I was purchasing and he said: "Oh, that car has been sitting there for several days and no-one has cleaned it." He took matters into his own hands and had the car ran through the dealership's car wash. I wish that I was treated better. I wish that I was treated fairly. I remember overhearing employees at the dealership gossip: "He probably doesn't have the money to put down. He can't afford this kind of car." Are you %^&$!@* serious? If you have a customer that is dead-set on purchasing a luxury sports car like this, wouldn't you go the extra mile to make sure they have the paperwork for their extended warranty coverage? Why not ensure that the car was at least up to date on maintenance? Wouldn't you make sure the car had a fresh set of tires? The front tires were bald! It was actually a hazard to drive with those two front tires in the condition they were in! Overdo maintenance, 1 key, two bald tires, no detail? Not to mention the three or four 1.5 hour trips I made to get out there! For all that, they could have knocked down the sticker price on this car knowing all the crap I had to pay to get done after buying it! ...or at LEAST make sure I had all of the appropriate paperwork before driving off the lot. BEFORE YOU DO BUSINESS HERE: Make sure that you complete your due diligence of the vehicle if it is preowned/or certified preowned. Make sure that they provide you with the paperwork you need. Don't just let them tell you "We'll take care of you. Don't worry."...and lastly; perhaps be thick-skinned in case some of the people here are judgmental and speculate that you're [non-permissible content removed]! and can't afford the vehicle you want. That is all. Read more