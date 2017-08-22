Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Horrible Experience
by 08/22/2017on
I had a horrible experience buying a used car from Sulphur Springs Dodge. Salesperson Tammy sold me a car with two worn tires that after inspection Firestone called dangerous and legally bare. Tyler in service is convinced that they were at 4/32 which passes Texas state law, whereas Firestone measured them at 2/32 and 3/32 respectively. Manager Jeff offered to return my vehicle I traded in and take back the car I purchased as a solution instead of just replacing the tires. I drove from Northern Arkansas to buy this vehicle and regret my trip. In addition, they sold me the vehicle without a title or manufacturers origin statement, so I couldnt get it registered at the DMV. It has been two days and the person in charge of titles hasnt even seen my paperwork yet, and I cannot get it registered until she sends it to the state. Overall I had a very negative experience with this dealership. I would stay clear of both their sales and service departments and give your business to someone more deserving.
DO NOT BUY FROM SULPHUR SPRINGS DODGE!
by 02/03/2017on
DO NOT BUY FROM SULPHUR SPRINGS DODGE! They do not honor defective cars. Service department is the worst I have seen. I bought three vehicles there in the past three years and our recent purchase of a brand new 2016 Jeep Compass on January 16th was great until they would not honor a design defect. Because of my car addiction I have bought 27 vehicles in my life so I'm a dealerships dream. I know cars better than most since I grew up in the Body Shop business. I can fix the problem myself but that is not the point. When you buy a 25,000.00 vehicle brand new with 100 miles on it and full warranty, you don't expect any problems much less working on the car yourself. I will muddy the name of Sulphur Springs Dodge on as many websites as I can. I will post videos of defect on YouTube and Facebook as well as me making the repair since they will not honor the problem. They are lying [non-permissible content removed] and do not care about customer service. I know more about cars than their entire staff put together. I will be contacting Chrysler corporate office next. (2016 new Jeep Compass driver side door mirror air leak)
Biggest [non-permissible content removed] ever!!
by 05/16/2016on
We are extremely disappointed with this dealership. We have been nothing but lied to. From the advertisement of our used vehicle to tricking us into buying an insurance that is supposed to cover almost anything that could go wrong with the vehicle for a period of 2 years or 24000 miles. When I asked to see the ad for the van that we purchased once more, so that I could see all of the things that were falsely advertised. Everyone there shut down and acted dumb!!! This car lot is by far the crookedest that I have ever dealt with. I will be posting this bad review to every possible site that II can. I am also considering getting a lawyer for a lawsuit!!!!!! DO NOT BY A CAR FROM [non-permissible content removed]!!!!!!!!!
Best Service Around!
by 12/05/2014on
From the moment we arrives everything was all about making us welcome and doing everything the could do to get us the vehicle we wanted. They went above and beyond to make it happen. Great Salesman Randy Gyer was professional and friendly and a joy to do business with. The rest of the team was just as incredibly efficient as one could ever ask for. It was the most painless purchase of a vehicle I've ever had!
Horrible Experience Sales and Service
by 10/13/2014on
I purchased a car from this dealership with 37000 miles. Check engine light was on and had dealer check it before purchase. Was told part was on order and would be fixed next day. Car turned out to be dangerous and undrivable and was not able to take it home. Was assured it would be fixed. I got the car almost a month later just before my first payment was due. Drove the car for a month and just before second payment was due the same problem occurred rendering the car dangerous yet again. Dealer would not listen to my complaint and said that I caused the failure and they reset the check engine light. We did not get out of the parking light and failure occurred again. Had to go back in service. Dealer would only "trade" us out of the car at a loss of over $6000 not including the down payment we made or the 2 payments we made on a car that was in the shop for half the time we had it. I took the trade because this car was dangerous and the safety of my family was more important. Now the dealer has placed the same car back up for sale knowing it has a repeating catastrophic failure that they have not been able to fix rendering the car undrivable and unsafe. During this process of it being in service neither the service department or the sales manager would return any calls. The only way to get any information was to make repeated trips to dealership to be told repeatedly they were working on it and they were going to try "one more thing" and if that did not fix it they would buy the car back which they did not do nor did they make it right as the sales manager personally told us they would if the car continued to have this problem. This has already cost the dealership 2 sales of new cars because of my experience with them and although I was planning on trading in to a car we really want in a year or two, it will not be with them. Beware because once you buy from them you are on your own. Unfortunately I can not submit with 0 stars. If there was on option it would be negative.
DONE BUY HERE
by 10/08/2014on
This place is a joke...we called about about a vehicle we saw online, drove 5 hours to possibly buy....When we get here they put us in a waiting room and we finally ask to just at least go look at the vehicle it's in the shop getting an oil change AND no seats so we can't test drive....Please don't waste your time with this unprofessional unorganized dealership
Left out to dry
by 09/01/2014on
Before I begin, I would like to give a special thanks to my salesman Bob B., Chris B. of finance, and the owner of this dealership. Without them, I would not have this awesome car sitting outside my window right now. These gentleman seemed very honest and straight-forward with me. They did their best to answer questions I had about the vehicle. I was left out to dry; plain and simple. Although the dealership made huge efforts to ensure that I made the purchase successfully, I speculate that their motives were 99% profit-driven with almost no concern for the customer. Here's why: 1. After I handed over my $10,000 deposit and read/signed a slew of documents, I was provided with a key, a sheet of paper that served as a "receipt/temporary-registration," and a roadside assistance card. That's it? What about the documentation for the extended warranty I purchased along with the vehicle? I thought it was understood that I wouldn't drive off the lot without paperwork for my extended warranty coverage. This stuff is really important considering this is a not-so-common luxury sports car. I inquired about this at the dealership on the day of purchase and the response I received was: "Oh, the rest of the paperwork will be mailed to you." I don't even know who my extended warranty provider is. I purchased this car on the 21st of August. I have driven around with my fingers crossed everyday hoping that nothing major happens. ...because if something does (God forbid), who the %$#^ would I call? I almost regret not following my gut and purchasing BMW's Platinum Extended Warranty for $2,175. 2. After the purchase, I immediately had the vehicle inspected by BMW. It was inspected from top to bottom, front to back, inside/outside. Turns out that the car was 8 or 9 months overdo for maintenance! So, this car was test-driven by prospective customers and offered for sale at the dealership almost a year behind on maintenance?! Oil change, fluid change/flush, brakes (front/rear), filter replacement, fuel injector cleaning, and a few other tidbits: $1,400. Also, the two front tires were dry rotted and going bald. The tires were $475 each, plus alignment, $200. My first few days of ownership cost me $2,550. The car was NOT in tip-top shape when it was being offered for sale. It is also missing a key. A replacement key from BMW is $200. ...so, this car had all of these items requiring attention and they still had it in their show-room for sale? Furthermore, the car has a recall pending. There's an issue with the VANOS components. A pending recall! Do you see why it's so important that I get my warranty paperwork in case something happens? Why wasn't any of this stuff addressed before being offered for purchase. 3. Why wasn't my car detailed and ready when I arrived to pick it up? I heard my car had sat there for a number of days in the grass, collecting tree sap and dust all over it. On the day of pickup (it wasn't busy at all and the dealership had just opened), I literally sat in the lobby ignored for a little over 45 minutes before a gentleman offered some assistance. I told him which car I was purchasing and he said: "Oh, that car has been sitting there for several days and no-one has cleaned it." He took matters into his own hands and had the car ran through the dealership's car wash. I wish that I was treated better. I wish that I was treated fairly. I remember overhearing employees at the dealership gossip: "He probably doesn't have the money to put down. He can't afford this kind of car." Are you %^&$!@* serious? If you have a customer that is dead-set on purchasing a luxury sports car like this, wouldn't you go the extra mile to make sure they have the paperwork for their extended warranty coverage? Why not ensure that the car was at least up to date on maintenance? Wouldn't you make sure the car had a fresh set of tires? The front tires were bald! It was actually a hazard to drive with those two front tires in the condition they were in! Overdo maintenance, 1 key, two bald tires, no detail? Not to mention the three or four 1.5 hour trips I made to get out there! For all that, they could have knocked down the sticker price on this car knowing all the crap I had to pay to get done after buying it! ...or at LEAST make sure I had all of the appropriate paperwork before driving off the lot. BEFORE YOU DO BUSINESS HERE: Make sure that you complete your due diligence of the vehicle if it is preowned/or certified preowned. Make sure that they provide you with the paperwork you need. Don't just let them tell you "We'll take care of you. Don't worry."...and lastly; perhaps be thick-skinned in case some of the people here are judgmental and speculate that you're [non-permissible content removed]! and can't afford the vehicle you want. That is all.
Car dealerships are not all the same.
by 04/10/2011on
I have purchased at least twenty new vehicles over the years and I have written some dealership reviews as a result. I can honestly say, however, that this is the first time I have written one because I was so impressed with the entire process. These guys are new and they have their act together. The three people I dealt with wer Bob the internet guy, Daryl the finance guy and Scott, the owner. They were all very helpful and honest from the start. I live over an hour away from this dealership but I will buy all of my new vehicles there for now on. I have found that there are very few dealerships that I have been able to trust completely but i trust these guys. By far the best car buying expperience I have ever had.
Lone Star Chrysler Jeep Dodge
by 10/02/2008on
I was having the worst car buying experience that I have had in 30 years of buying cars until I decided to Try Lone Star Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Sulphur Springs, Texas. I will admit that my credit rating wasn't helping very much but we all know you can still get a car loan. Anyway, I visited every dealership in Sulphur Springs and even a couple in Commerce, Tx and most were willing to put me in a vehicle but, the vehicle was of their choosing along with what my monthly payment was going to be. I could not get a word in and had not say so in anything. I got fed up and told my brother to take me home. My home is right next to Lone Star Dodge and as we were passing by I told my brother what the heck let's give it one more shot then I'll quit. When I walked through the door a salesman his first name is Armand. Please forgive me Armand right now I can't find your business card anywhere. Anyway I quickly explained my situation to Armand, he asked me what I was interested in and Armand kind of disappeared on me but before I knew it he was walking back into the dealertship and asked me to come with him. We went out side and Armand showed me a vehicle and asked if this was what I had in mind. Boy was it ever I swear he read my mind. The vehicle he had picked out was absolutely great. Perfect shape, low miles and a fantastic price. I don't think it was any longer than an hour and a half when I was setting at home with my car. To sum it all up, if your in the market for a new or used car, PLEASE, PLEASE give Armand and all the other fine folks at LONE STAR CHRYSLER DODGE in Sulphur Springs, Tx first shot, I assure you you'll be satisfied beyond belief. Your's Truly, James Wyly P.S. I want to add that I in no way have been paid or given anything at all for my endorsement of Lonestar.