Sterling McCall Nissan

Sterling McCall Nissan
12230 Southwest Fwy, Stafford, TX 77477
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Nissan

4.6
Overall Rating
4.65 out of 5 stars(911)
Recommend: Yes (788) No (67)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales service!

by K Stelly on 05/11/2022

This dealership still have cars on the lot and very friendly sales staff to help with the car buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

911 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superior Service

by Jo Ann Marshall on 05/12/2022

Great service, Quick service, Friendly and courteous staff, very clean facility. My service person David kept me informed every step of the way and walked me to my car opened the door and bided me a good afternoon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic!

by Lydia on 05/12/2022

Outstanding service, friendly staff and prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sevice rep was very friendly and great service.

by David on 05/12/2022

Very friendly staff. Serviced my car and brought my car back freshly washed. Very nice waiting area with Cafe. Free coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good customer service

by Gonzalez on 05/12/2022

Friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quickest I’ve ever had service completed

by Liz on 05/12/2022

Van was very nice and helpful. This is probably the fastest I’ve been in and out of the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service agent Meagan is the bomb!!❤

by Terry Parker on 05/10/2022

Friendly and prompt service. Agents were most attentive and appeared genuine!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

More than I bargained for

by Suzswkr on 05/10/2022

Clean, service oriented. Trust they will tell me the truth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change with twist.

by Hidajet on 05/10/2022

Nice organized and effective.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service advisor

by Dwight Raven on 05/10/2022

This was my first time getting service work at Sterling McCall Nissan. I was greeted right away and from there Van Luong asked how was my day and wrote up my car and explained what was going to happen from that point. My experience was awesome and only taken about 1 hour in and out thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sandy on 05/07/2022

Like how fast and professional the environment is

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality

by Von on 05/07/2022

Timely, notifications on Point

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very efficient

by Karen M on 05/07/2022

The service lady that assist me was very nice she let me know the issues I had on my 2014 Nissan and gave me the prices

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job!

by SSmall on 05/07/2022

Great communication, great service from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding

by Dp on 05/06/2022

Customer Service Rep was pleasant and professional. Made me feel valued. Service performed was perfect and within a short time. A big improvement on waiting time. Additional perk of car wash after service. Customers lobby made more comfortable even though it was already comfortable. Today I was very satisfied. Everything was outstanding!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing friendly

by Edwin on 05/06/2022

Chris greeted us with an amazing can do attitude, most importantly he listen to our needs, And got our car service in timely manner. Keep up the good work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Kathy on 05/06/2022

Just came in for an old change.the customer service guy found me a great coupon and I was out in about an hour. The point inspection is great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Experience

by Amy C on 05/06/2022

I will honestly say, I have never been kept informed the way Eli kept me informed. Best service experience i I’ve ever had and that’s an honest answer! Even when he was off he gave my file to another amazing young man, Gonzalo. Great job finding the most amazing employees!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Reliability that my family counts on

by Shawn C Smith on 05/06/2022

Sterling McCall from the first day we bought our vehicle has been there the entire way. My family and I rely on Sterling McCall for our vehicle’s maintenance and safety needs while traveling local and long distances. Thank you Sterling McCall for putting my family first!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Advisor was Professional

by Tanya Taylor Nelson on 05/05/2022

Clint was our Advisor and he was patient, efficient and professional. These days this is hard to find.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fighter

by Jag on 05/05/2022

Salesman had a lot of hustle in him to get what I wanted in a vehicle. He came through in the clutch right on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Sterling McCall Nissan invites you to visit our Car & Truck dealership near Houston, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Houston area's most trusted Nissan dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Sterling McCall Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados cerca de Houston, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Houston.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

