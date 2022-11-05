Customer Reviews of Sterling McCall Nissan
Great sales service!
by 05/11/2022on
This dealership still have cars on the lot and very friendly sales staff to help with the car buying process.
Superior Service
by 05/12/2022on
Great service, Quick service, Friendly and courteous staff, very clean facility. My service person David kept me informed every step of the way and walked me to my car opened the door and bided me a good afternoon
Fantastic!
by 05/12/2022on
Outstanding service, friendly staff and prompt service.
Sevice rep was very friendly and great service.
by 05/12/2022on
Very friendly staff. Serviced my car and brought my car back freshly washed. Very nice waiting area with Cafe. Free coffee.
Good customer service
by 05/12/2022on
Friendly
Quickest I’ve ever had service completed
by 05/12/2022on
Van was very nice and helpful. This is probably the fastest I’ve been in and out of the dealership.
Service agent Meagan is the bomb!!❤
by 05/10/2022on
Friendly and prompt service. Agents were most attentive and appeared genuine!
More than I bargained for
by 05/10/2022on
Clean, service oriented. Trust they will tell me the truth.
Oil change with twist.
by 05/10/2022on
Nice organized and effective.
Service advisor
by 05/10/2022on
This was my first time getting service work at Sterling McCall Nissan. I was greeted right away and from there Van Luong asked how was my day and wrote up my car and explained what was going to happen from that point. My experience was awesome and only taken about 1 hour in and out thanks
Great service
by 05/07/2022on
Like how fast and professional the environment is
Quality
by 05/07/2022on
Timely, notifications on Point
Very efficient
by 05/07/2022on
The service lady that assist me was very nice she let me know the issues I had on my 2014 Nissan and gave me the prices
Great job!
by 05/07/2022on
Great communication, great service from start to finish.
Outstanding
by 05/06/2022on
Customer Service Rep was pleasant and professional. Made me feel valued. Service performed was perfect and within a short time. A big improvement on waiting time. Additional perk of car wash after service. Customers lobby made more comfortable even though it was already comfortable. Today I was very satisfied. Everything was outstanding!
Amazing friendly
by 05/06/2022on
Chris greeted us with an amazing can do attitude, most importantly he listen to our needs, And got our car service in timely manner. Keep up the good work
Oil change
by 05/06/2022on
Just came in for an old change.the customer service guy found me a great coupon and I was out in about an hour. The point inspection is great.
Best Experience
by 05/06/2022on
I will honestly say, I have never been kept informed the way Eli kept me informed. Best service experience i I’ve ever had and that’s an honest answer! Even when he was off he gave my file to another amazing young man, Gonzalo. Great job finding the most amazing employees!
Reliability that my family counts on
by 05/06/2022on
Sterling McCall from the first day we bought our vehicle has been there the entire way. My family and I rely on Sterling McCall for our vehicle’s maintenance and safety needs while traveling local and long distances. Thank you Sterling McCall for putting my family first!
Advisor was Professional
by 05/05/2022on
Clint was our Advisor and he was patient, efficient and professional. These days this is hard to find.
Fighter
by 05/05/2022on
Salesman had a lot of hustle in him to get what I wanted in a vehicle. He came through in the clutch right on time.
Sterling McCall Nissan invites you to visit our Car & Truck dealership near Houston, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Houston area's most trusted Nissan dealers.
ESPAÑOL
Sterling McCall Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados cerca de Houston, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Houston.
