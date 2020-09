sales Rating

This is the worst case of old-school, used car dealer scum I’ve seen in my 25 years of car buying experience. After hours spent waiting and the salesman stalling on every step of the process so they can wear you out and waste your time, they add $1000 to the advertised price of the car in BS, nothing warranties (wheel-lock warranty, anyone?) just to rip you off. And then try to waste another hour of yours wearing you down about why they can’t remove those “options.” I can not recommend anyone LESS than Sterling-McCall and I personally will NEVER go back. This is why internet-only dealers with up-front pricing will win in car sales. Sterling-McCall is filled with nothing but [non-permissible content removed] who don’t value their customers at all. Never again. Read more