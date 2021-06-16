Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Sour Lake Chevrolet

Sour Lake Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
170 Hwy 105 E, Sour Lake, TX 77659
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sour Lake Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Owner

by Lou Brandon on 06/16/2021

My experience was very pleasant. The staff was very helpful and fully knowledgeable of the features of the truck. My salesman Robert (Bob) explained a lot of features my truck has before my tutoring began after I bought the truck. The staff was not pushy like at other dealerships I went to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on 2012 Silverado

by Joe Paciotti on 01/11/2022

Great service as usual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Owner

by Lou Brandon on 06/16/2021

My experience was very pleasant. The staff was very helpful and fully knowledgeable of the features of the truck. My salesman Robert (Bob) explained a lot of features my truck has before my tutoring began after I bought the truck. The staff was not pushy like at other dealerships I went to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for