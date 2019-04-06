Luggage Bars
I paid over $300 to have luggage bars installed on my Kia. As I drove home, I noticed they were whistling. Turns out they had been installed backwards and my husband had to reinstall them. Guess I should have saved the $100 in labor and just had him do them the first time.
Hung up on
I called to see if a loaner vehicle would be available during my recall services ( which was done in the past) to rep was extremely rude and hung up on me
Great!!!!
I called the dealership on the phone and asked about the 2012 Sorrento and want incentives they had. They were offering incentives for dealership, Military and Competitive. Plus since I am a member of USAA my price was 100 dollars over invoice and all optional equipment was at invoice. I went into the dealership spoke with the salesman from the phone. Told him exactly what I wanted and they honored everything they told me on the phone. Plus they gave me a great value on my trade in. I will definitely be being my next vehicle through ANCIRA KIA of San Antonio, TX. All in all I was there for about 3 hours and out the door with my brand new Sorrento.
Not the best but better than some of the other choices out there.
Some of the staff at the dealership are great while others are not. It can be a hit or miss. Overall, the experience was alright but could have been better. Service department is good for the most part.
don't waste your time
talked with 3 different salesmen at 2 different visits. they were either way too pushy, incredibly unknowledgeable, or condescending.