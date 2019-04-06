Ancira Kia

6139 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Ancira Kia

1.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
5 Reviews
service Rating

Luggage Bars

by KA on 06/04/2019

I paid over $300 to have luggage bars installed on my Kia. As I drove home, I noticed they were whistling. Turns out they had been installed backwards and my husband had to reinstall them. Guess I should have saved the $100 in labor and just had him do them the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Hung up on

by bryan on 04/29/2019

I called to see if a loaner vehicle would be available during my recall services ( which was done in the past) to rep was extremely rude and hung up on me

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great!!!!

by troywjones on 09/14/2011

I called the dealership on the phone and asked about the 2012 Sorrento and want incentives they had. They were offering incentives for dealership, Military and Competitive. Plus since I am a member of USAA my price was 100 dollars over invoice and all optional equipment was at invoice. I went into the dealership spoke with the salesman from the phone. Told him exactly what I wanted and they honored everything they told me on the phone. Plus they gave me a great value on my trade in. I will definitely be being my next vehicle through ANCIRA KIA of San Antonio, TX. All in all I was there for about 3 hours and out the door with my brand new Sorrento.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Not the best but better than some of the other choices out there.

by ndskimr on 07/03/2011

Some of the staff at the dealership are great while others are not. It can be a hit or miss. Overall, the experience was alright but could have been better. Service department is good for the most part.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

don't waste your time

by pja_tx on 06/25/2011

talked with 3 different salesmen at 2 different visits. they were either way too pushy, incredibly unknowledgeable, or condescending.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
