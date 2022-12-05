Skip to main content
Volkswagen of Alamo Heights

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights
1402 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78209
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Alamo Heights

4.7
Overall Rating
4.68 out of 5 stars(516)
Recommend: Yes (440) No (36)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!!!!

by Ben on 05/12/2022

A+++ Dealership!!!! Hugo was the best sales rep by far I’ve dealt with! Went in to check for availability on a vehicle and was kind enough to provide the near options available. The process was quick and smooth. Will definitely recommend the dealership and Hugo! Amazing customer service!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fabulous.

by Kayce on 05/13/2022

I cannot thank Christian and Ken enough for the outstanding service they provided! Made a bad situation smooth and easy! Very grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Attention to Customer Needs

by Penney C on 05/12/2022

Very caring, thoughtful attention to my customer needs. The department went way beyond usual ‘customer service’ in attending to my needs: I would recommend this dealership’s Service Department to anyone needing work done on their vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great work,

by Abel Mendez on 05/12/2022

Sent my 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE 1.8t to get some work done since my brake pedal was going all the way down. After some trouble shooting they were able to get me squared away and get my car back to me in just a few days thankfully. Rodney the service advisor and David the Department Manager were great in helping me. If I need anymore work later I will definitely take it back to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Christian ROCKS!!!

by Angela Kinney on 05/11/2022

I loved the way Christian took the time to explain in detail the service my Bug needed! He even gave suggestions as to which one I should do first according to safety issues. I took my car in on Saturday & picked it up on Tuesday so I was not without my car for long & to me that is a plus!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service

by Nowlinhill on 05/09/2022

Customer service was on point and they were ready for me before I got there. Thank you David S.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Master of Services

by Kyle W on 05/07/2022

Christian P. provided amazing service! Very personable and easy to talk to while I was getting my car serviced. I let him know that my mother & myself have a tradition of walking parks for Mother’s Day and with this being SA & always hot, he gifted me VW water bottles for my mother and myself! Him and his team were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Luv Alamo Heights VW service department!

by Amanda Arrington on 05/07/2022

This is a friendly, professional service department that is a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best dealer around

by Garrett M on 05/06/2022

Brought in my car and the check engine light was on. They read the codes and determined it was emissions components, and needed to be fixed ASAP. They got my car in (without appointment) and finished in 1 day! Great service and very prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Customer Service!

by Jon A Landeros on 05/06/2022

We bought our car from Alamo Heights Volkswagen a year ago. We leave 4 hours away, but we drove up just for the oil change. They were exceptionally friendly and very courteous. We loved our shopping experience and their customer service for the Service Department is equally as awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by Tim L on 05/05/2022

In and out in two hours with my problem addressed, a plan should it recur and a car wash. I will be back if I need anything else. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

More communication needed

by Jeff on 05/05/2022

I had car in for oil change and asked service advisor to have them check air filter and cabin filter. I got a call that car was done so I figured the filters were fine. However the paperwork said that both filters were dirty and needed to be changed immediately. I would have expected the service advisor to call me to ask me if I wanted the dealer to change those filters for me. What are they expecting me to do? Make another appointment to do that?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always the most friendly and efficient service

by Laurel on 05/05/2022

My battery died and I needed it replaced asap. Was able to make an immediate appointment and had my car back in one hour. I never dread taking my car here because the service is GREAT. Everyone is friendly and incredibly smart at what they do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by EM on 05/04/2022

Service here is always good. I’ve never had issues ordering parts or services. Brian is super friendly and always provides great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Danielle L on 05/03/2022

I was in the market for a used vehicle and Fabiola and David at Volkswagen of Alamo Heights provided exceptional customer service and overall this was the easiest car buying experience I have had. I appreciate they’re friendliness and professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth purchase

by Miracle on 05/02/2022

Staff was very easy to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Carlos, sales rep provided great service. He has great interpersonal skilli

by Linda Boriskie on 04/28/2022

Carlos made an effort to explain, update and ensure the work I needed to get done happen. He represents VW of Alamo Heights in a way that should make you proud

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stress relief!

by Annaliese Davies on 04/28/2022

I have been worrying about the issue with my car for months. I’ve taken it to multiple home town shops and never received and actual answer with what was wrong with my Vehicle. Probably wasted over a grand trying to fix the EPC light issue and the second I took the Volkswagen dealership they knew instantly what to do. They were even able to fix my car in a shorter time frame than estimated. I will never take my car anywhere else but here from the wonderful service I received! I want to thank my service adviser Ashley for personally keeping in touching throughout and responding quickly to my questions. Thank you guys for the help. I drive much more comfortable now knowing that my car is in working condition!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery replacement

by Longtime customer on 04/25/2022

Courteous, professional, and extremely prompt service that was no more costly than what an auto parts store wanted to charge me. I was immediately helped and back on the road in a very short time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

These service peeps are the best!

by Andie on 04/25/2022

Everyone at VW Alamo Heights is so pleasant and attentive. Love talking our golf here, it always gets done fast and right, not mention they give her a bath too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

40K Service

by JR on 04/25/2022

Kuerig coffee is great while you wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights invites you to visit our Car dealership in San Antonio, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on VW Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the San Antonio area's most trusted Volkswagen dealers.

Volkswagen of Alamo Heights le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en San Antonio, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros VW y camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Volkswagen en el área San Antonio.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for