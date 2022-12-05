5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been worrying about the issue with my car for months. I've taken it to multiple home town shops and never received and actual answer with what was wrong with my Vehicle. Probably wasted over a grand trying to fix the EPC light issue and the second I took the Volkswagen dealership they knew instantly what to do. They were even able to fix my car in a shorter time frame than estimated. I will never take my car anywhere else but here from the wonderful service I received! I want to thank my service adviser Ashley for personally keeping in touching throughout and responding quickly to my questions. Thank you guys for the help. I drive much more comfortable now knowing that my car is in working condition!